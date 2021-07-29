Logo
Sunbelt Securities, Inc. Buys iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Wells Fargo, Pfizer Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company Sunbelt Securities, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Wells Fargo, Pfizer Inc, Toyota Motor Corp, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sunbelt Securities, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Sunbelt Securities, Inc. owns 398 stocks with a total value of $511 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sunbelt Securities, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sunbelt+securities%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sunbelt Securities, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 124,861 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,216 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 22,868 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.60%
  4. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 131,912 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 37,133 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.61%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (EUSA)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.15 and $84.64, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 27,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.93 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $54.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd (CDC)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd. The purchase prices were between $61.78 and $66.79, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $65.699900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $27.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $28.82, with an estimated average price of $21.96. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 27,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02. The stock is now traded at around $90.954500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 1254.92%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 34,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.60%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $443.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 22,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 45.78%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $111.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 30,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 20.95%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $59.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 104,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 69.65%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $674.639000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.71%. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7. The stock is now traded at around $69.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 53,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Toyota Motor Corp (TM)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The sale prices were between $150.59 and $185.2, with an estimated average price of $163.9.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1.

Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sunbelt Securities, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Sunbelt Securities, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Sunbelt Securities, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sunbelt Securities, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sunbelt Securities, Inc. keeps buying
