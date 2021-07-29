Sunbelt Securities, Inc. Buys iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Wells Fargo, Pfizer Inc

New Purchases: EUSA, FIDU, CDC, IYE, CCIV, BIV, GSK, SMH, SH, CARR, CIBR, IXUS, EWG, GSG, ZG, BAR, TREE, LTC, SUSA, ICF, ILTB, ETN, IYH, LRGF, VLUE, OKE, NIO, MELI, CNP, MDLZ, XEL, QYLD, LIT, VEA, VSDA, PDI, JD, SE, VICI, IGIB, TBT, 41W0, ETRN, EXG, 6CL0, CLIR, GSAT,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Wells Fargo, Pfizer Inc, Toyota Motor Corp, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sunbelt Securities, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Sunbelt Securities, Inc. owns 398 stocks with a total value of $511 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 124,861 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,216 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 22,868 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.60% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 131,912 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90% Visa Inc (V) - 37,133 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.61%

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.15 and $84.64, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 27,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.93 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $54.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd. The purchase prices were between $61.78 and $66.79, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $65.699900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $27.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $28.82, with an estimated average price of $21.96. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 27,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02. The stock is now traded at around $90.954500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 1254.92%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 34,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.60%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $443.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 22,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 45.78%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $111.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 30,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 20.95%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $59.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 104,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 69.65%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $674.639000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.71%. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7. The stock is now traded at around $69.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 53,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The sale prices were between $150.59 and $185.2, with an estimated average price of $163.9.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62.