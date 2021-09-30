Ohio National Fund Inc Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Booking Holdings Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Morgan Stanley, Accenture PLC

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Ohio National Fund Inc Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Booking Holdings Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Morgan Stanley, Accenture PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ohio National Fund Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Procter & Gamble Co, Booking Holdings Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Equifax Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, sells Qualcomm Inc, Morgan Stanley, Accenture PLC, PPG Industries Inc, DexCom Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ohio National Fund Inc. As of 2021Q3, Ohio National Fund Inc owns 176 stocks with a total value of $370 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ON BlackRock Balanced Allocation Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/on+blackrock+balanced+allocation+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ON BlackRock Balanced Allocation Portfolio
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 161,150 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.44%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 62,363 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,819 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.03%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,559 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.58%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 51,843 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
New Purchase: Equifax Inc (EFX)

Ohio National Fund Inc initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $278.28, with an estimated average price of $259.92. The stock is now traded at around $297.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 11,429 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Ohio National Fund Inc initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $273.09 and $308.7, with an estimated average price of $292.63. The stock is now traded at around $346.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 9,506 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Ohio National Fund Inc initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.29 and $209.69, with an estimated average price of $201.78. The stock is now traded at around $232.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 8,427 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: NetApp Inc (NTAP)

Ohio National Fund Inc initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.13 and $93.86, with an estimated average price of $84.52. The stock is now traded at around $87.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 17,820 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Ohio National Fund Inc initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $248.9 and $280.09, with an estimated average price of $267.47. The stock is now traded at around $260.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 5,572 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Ohio National Fund Inc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81. The stock is now traded at around $147.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 11,410 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Ohio National Fund Inc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 155.43%. The purchase prices were between $135.24 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.69. The stock is now traded at around $157.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 53,515 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Ohio National Fund Inc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 1419.15%. The purchase prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82. The stock is now traded at around $2149.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,428 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Ohio National Fund Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 89.14%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $281.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 31,389 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Ohio National Fund Inc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 249.38%. The purchase prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16. The stock is now traded at around $104.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 30,983 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Ohio National Fund Inc added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 225.47%. The purchase prices were between $64.26 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $73.01. The stock is now traded at around $88.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 48,258 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

Ohio National Fund Inc added to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 317.96%. The purchase prices were between $74.77 and $85.47, with an estimated average price of $79.09. The stock is now traded at around $83.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 43,501 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Ohio National Fund Inc sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26.

Sold Out: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Ohio National Fund Inc sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $143.01 and $172.3, with an estimated average price of $160.51.

Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)

Ohio National Fund Inc sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $79.86 and $92.62, with an estimated average price of $86.81.

Sold Out: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

Ohio National Fund Inc sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $118.38 and $129.52, with an estimated average price of $124.75.

Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Ohio National Fund Inc sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05.

Sold Out: The Hershey Co (HSY)

Ohio National Fund Inc sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $168.68 and $182.13, with an estimated average price of $176.68.

Reduced: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Ohio National Fund Inc reduced to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 90.49%. The sale prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $183.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.36%. Ohio National Fund Inc still held 3,791 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Ohio National Fund Inc reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 72.16%. The sale prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05. The stock is now traded at around $97.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.1%. Ohio National Fund Inc still held 17,703 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Ohio National Fund Inc reduced to a holding in DexCom Inc by 76.92%. The sale prices were between $426.84 and $572.73, with an estimated average price of $503.9. The stock is now traded at around $549.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Ohio National Fund Inc still held 2,199 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Ohio National Fund Inc reduced to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 57.97%. The sale prices were between $67.69 and $73.03, with an estimated average price of $70.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Ohio National Fund Inc still held 31,761 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Ohio National Fund Inc reduced to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 96.86%. The sale prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43. The stock is now traded at around $201.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. Ohio National Fund Inc still held 332 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Ohio National Fund Inc reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 47.45%. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Ohio National Fund Inc still held 7,327 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of ON BlackRock Balanced Allocation Portfolio. Also check out:

1. ON BlackRock Balanced Allocation Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. ON BlackRock Balanced Allocation Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ON BlackRock Balanced Allocation Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ON BlackRock Balanced Allocation Portfolio keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider