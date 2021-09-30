Ohio National Fund Inc Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Booking Holdings Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Morgan Stanley, Accenture PLC

New Purchases: EFX, SHW, ZTS, NTAP, SYK, AMAT, BAC, DHI, LSI, TJX, WHR, ALK, VICI, TAP, MRNA, BK, DPZ, SCI, RDN, TSCO, AEO, EYE, OKTA, FOXA, AAP, RE, MLM, SO, ADI, JNPR, SYNA, LYB, TWLO, CPT, PAG, SPGI, SWK, AVY, ETSY, LULU, TOST, CCI, TGNA, MKC, LII, WMG, SKX, REGN, SNAP, MTH, ATUS, PD, FOX, NI, RL, DG, WCN, AMGN,

Investment company Ohio National Fund Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Procter & Gamble Co, Booking Holdings Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Equifax Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, sells Qualcomm Inc, Morgan Stanley, Accenture PLC, PPG Industries Inc, DexCom Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ohio National Fund Inc. As of 2021Q3, Ohio National Fund Inc owns 176 stocks with a total value of $370 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 161,150 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.44% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 62,363 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,819 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.03% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,559 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.58% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 51,843 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%

Ohio National Fund Inc initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $278.28, with an estimated average price of $259.92. The stock is now traded at around $297.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 11,429 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ohio National Fund Inc initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $273.09 and $308.7, with an estimated average price of $292.63. The stock is now traded at around $346.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 9,506 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ohio National Fund Inc initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.29 and $209.69, with an estimated average price of $201.78. The stock is now traded at around $232.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 8,427 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ohio National Fund Inc initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.13 and $93.86, with an estimated average price of $84.52. The stock is now traded at around $87.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 17,820 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ohio National Fund Inc initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $248.9 and $280.09, with an estimated average price of $267.47. The stock is now traded at around $260.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 5,572 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ohio National Fund Inc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81. The stock is now traded at around $147.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 11,410 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ohio National Fund Inc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 155.43%. The purchase prices were between $135.24 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.69. The stock is now traded at around $157.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 53,515 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ohio National Fund Inc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 1419.15%. The purchase prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82. The stock is now traded at around $2149.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,428 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ohio National Fund Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 89.14%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $281.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 31,389 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ohio National Fund Inc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 249.38%. The purchase prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16. The stock is now traded at around $104.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 30,983 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ohio National Fund Inc added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 225.47%. The purchase prices were between $64.26 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $73.01. The stock is now traded at around $88.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 48,258 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ohio National Fund Inc added to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 317.96%. The purchase prices were between $74.77 and $85.47, with an estimated average price of $79.09. The stock is now traded at around $83.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 43,501 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ohio National Fund Inc sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26.

Ohio National Fund Inc sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $143.01 and $172.3, with an estimated average price of $160.51.

Ohio National Fund Inc sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $79.86 and $92.62, with an estimated average price of $86.81.

Ohio National Fund Inc sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $118.38 and $129.52, with an estimated average price of $124.75.

Ohio National Fund Inc sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05.

Ohio National Fund Inc sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $168.68 and $182.13, with an estimated average price of $176.68.

Ohio National Fund Inc reduced to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 90.49%. The sale prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $183.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.36%. Ohio National Fund Inc still held 3,791 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ohio National Fund Inc reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 72.16%. The sale prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05. The stock is now traded at around $97.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.1%. Ohio National Fund Inc still held 17,703 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ohio National Fund Inc reduced to a holding in DexCom Inc by 76.92%. The sale prices were between $426.84 and $572.73, with an estimated average price of $503.9. The stock is now traded at around $549.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Ohio National Fund Inc still held 2,199 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ohio National Fund Inc reduced to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 57.97%. The sale prices were between $67.69 and $73.03, with an estimated average price of $70.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Ohio National Fund Inc still held 31,761 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ohio National Fund Inc reduced to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 96.86%. The sale prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43. The stock is now traded at around $201.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. Ohio National Fund Inc still held 332 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ohio National Fund Inc reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 47.45%. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Ohio National Fund Inc still held 7,327 shares as of 2021-09-30.