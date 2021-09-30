Ohio National Fund Inc Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Booking Holdings Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Morgan Stanley, Accenture PLC

- New Purchases: EFX, SHW, ZTS, NTAP, SYK, AMAT, BAC, DHI, LSI, TJX, WHR, ALK, VICI, TAP, MRNA, BK, DPZ, SCI, RDN, TSCO, AEO, EYE, OKTA, FOXA, AAP, RE, MLM, SO, ADI, JNPR, SYNA, LYB, TWLO, CPT, PAG, SPGI, SWK, AVY, ETSY, LULU, TOST, CCI, TGNA, MKC, LII, WMG, SKX, REGN, SNAP, MTH, ATUS, PD, FOX, NI, RL, DG, WCN, AMGN,
- Added Positions: PG, BKNG, NVDA, EOG, FIS, BMRN, NOW, CAG, V, TSLA, CHRW, CME, AMZN, OGE, ROKU, DTE, C, VMC, ZNGA, R, TGT, OTIS, UNH, VMW, ANTM, WDAY, A, MMC, LSTR, AXP, WLTW, FB, CI, PLD, SIRI, FRC, HPE, BMY, PPD, SF, ALLE, LEVI, SLAB, TFC, CERN, DHR, TRV, PFE,
- Reduced Positions: QCOM, MS, DXCM, GILD, CAT, PYPL, DELL, CVX, JPM, EL, BWA, CBRE, AAPL, WYNN, HD, CMCSA, TT, CL, DE, PEP, GOOGL, EXPD, MCD, DIS, INTC, INTU, COST, AMD, BRK.B, ADBE, TWTR, HON, MA, GOOG, VRTX, MET, PSX, MSFT, BRKR, SPOT, LYV, JNJ, VOYA, ECL, DISCA, HUBS, LRCX, SLB, NYCB, MCK, IDXX, ALLY, SNDR, AM, IAA, RS, XLNX, DISCK, USM, INFO, HOLX,
- Sold Out: ACN, PPG, ES, GPC, EQIX, HSY, T, HES, KMI, PGR, LOW, SCHW, CPRT, FLEX, SIX, ROP, NKE, WFC, CCK, TMX, WH, HPQ, CARR, PTC, DAL, SHAK, LIN, IGT, SPLK, SBNY, ARMK, LUV, HRC, BEPC, PATH, ABC, BG, KO, ATO, FISV, EME, DVN, NVST, SITE, TMO, OC, ABBV, VAC, CHX, VMEO, BFAM, IRBT, CRM, BIO, OSK,
For the details of ON BlackRock Balanced Allocation Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/on+blackrock+balanced+allocation+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ON BlackRock Balanced Allocation Portfolio
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 161,150 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.44%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 62,363 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,819 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.03%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,559 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.58%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 51,843 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
Ohio National Fund Inc initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $278.28, with an estimated average price of $259.92. The stock is now traded at around $297.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 11,429 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Ohio National Fund Inc initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $273.09 and $308.7, with an estimated average price of $292.63. The stock is now traded at around $346.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 9,506 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Ohio National Fund Inc initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.29 and $209.69, with an estimated average price of $201.78. The stock is now traded at around $232.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 8,427 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: NetApp Inc (NTAP)
Ohio National Fund Inc initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.13 and $93.86, with an estimated average price of $84.52. The stock is now traded at around $87.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 17,820 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Ohio National Fund Inc initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $248.9 and $280.09, with an estimated average price of $267.47. The stock is now traded at around $260.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 5,572 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Ohio National Fund Inc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81. The stock is now traded at around $147.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 11,410 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Ohio National Fund Inc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 155.43%. The purchase prices were between $135.24 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.69. The stock is now traded at around $157.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 53,515 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Ohio National Fund Inc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 1419.15%. The purchase prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82. The stock is now traded at around $2149.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,428 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Ohio National Fund Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 89.14%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $281.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 31,389 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Ohio National Fund Inc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 249.38%. The purchase prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16. The stock is now traded at around $104.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 30,983 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Ohio National Fund Inc added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 225.47%. The purchase prices were between $64.26 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $73.01. The stock is now traded at around $88.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 48,258 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)
Ohio National Fund Inc added to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 317.96%. The purchase prices were between $74.77 and $85.47, with an estimated average price of $79.09. The stock is now traded at around $83.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 43,501 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Ohio National Fund Inc sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26.Sold Out: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)
Ohio National Fund Inc sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $143.01 and $172.3, with an estimated average price of $160.51.Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)
Ohio National Fund Inc sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $79.86 and $92.62, with an estimated average price of $86.81.Sold Out: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)
Ohio National Fund Inc sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $118.38 and $129.52, with an estimated average price of $124.75.Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Ohio National Fund Inc sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05.Sold Out: The Hershey Co (HSY)
Ohio National Fund Inc sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $168.68 and $182.13, with an estimated average price of $176.68.Reduced: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Ohio National Fund Inc reduced to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 90.49%. The sale prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $183.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.36%. Ohio National Fund Inc still held 3,791 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Ohio National Fund Inc reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 72.16%. The sale prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05. The stock is now traded at around $97.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.1%. Ohio National Fund Inc still held 17,703 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
Ohio National Fund Inc reduced to a holding in DexCom Inc by 76.92%. The sale prices were between $426.84 and $572.73, with an estimated average price of $503.9. The stock is now traded at around $549.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Ohio National Fund Inc still held 2,199 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Ohio National Fund Inc reduced to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 57.97%. The sale prices were between $67.69 and $73.03, with an estimated average price of $70.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Ohio National Fund Inc still held 31,761 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Ohio National Fund Inc reduced to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 96.86%. The sale prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43. The stock is now traded at around $201.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. Ohio National Fund Inc still held 332 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Ohio National Fund Inc reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 47.45%. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Ohio National Fund Inc still held 7,327 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of ON BlackRock Balanced Allocation Portfolio. Also check out:
1. ON BlackRock Balanced Allocation Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. ON BlackRock Balanced Allocation Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ON BlackRock Balanced Allocation Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ON BlackRock Balanced Allocation Portfolio keeps buying
