Samlyn Capital, Llc Buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Uber Technologies Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc, Sells PagSeguro Digital, Block Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

- New Purchases: UBER, MSFT, MCK, MGM, WSM, AMZN, DHI, VTRS, HUN, SHOP, JBLU, PLAY, ETSY, RIVN, MKSI, RL, UAL, XENE, DBI, PTGX, SPOT, WMT, PVH, JWN, MAR, H, FSLY, NU, CIAN, LOW, WEN, CMCAU,
- Added Positions: VV, IBKR, XP, GPN, AVTR, TGT, HZNP, SNAP, EQH, GFL, JLL, CANO, VOYA, IBN, ROST, AJG, JAZZ, CZR, BIIB, SGEN, CZOO, AEO, LUV, SBUX, TXRH, AFRM, CABA, CSTM, HLMN, INSM, BSX, PAX, VINP, LOGC, STSA, ELYM, SLGC,
- Reduced Positions: CRM, TJX, CG, ASO, URBN, LPLA, EAT, BLDR, MET, TWTR, SIG, UNH, WRB, AIZ, DIN, CROX, SIX, WSC, ITCI, NVST, BCYC, KBR, PWP, DIS, DAL,
- Sold Out: PAGS, SQ, BMY, MRK, KKR, SIVB, SBNY, NKE, ATH, MA, TMUS, J, TPR, CPRI, SPY, RYAN, UAA, BURL, W, ONON, SCU, AXNX, CAKE, FHI, WBA, BOLT, BOLT, BJRI, DLTR, PLCE, BLMN, EXPR, HIPO, UNP, CMLT, DG, DE, PG, CAT, CSX, ODFL, JBHT, PEP, NSC, MCD, KO, EMR, ETN, ITW, FRSH, FRSH, MDLZ, PCAR, SWK, AME, ROK, PH, CL, CMI, KNX, YUM, KMB,
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 2,097,068 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.65%
- LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 2,225,237 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.44%
- Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) - 4,571,240 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.52%
- ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 14,536,295 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.32%
- Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 2,860,651 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.59%
Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $36.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 3,033,007 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $299.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 253,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: McKesson Corp (MCK)
Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $275.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 319,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MGM Resorts International (MGM)
Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $38.3 and $50.37, with an estimated average price of $44.88. The stock is now traded at around $45.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,465,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)
Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $221.63, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $149.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 291,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3162.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 14,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)
Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 43.65%. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $206.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 2,097,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)
Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc by 745.79%. The purchase prices were between $63.9 and $81.44, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 1,768,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: XP Inc (XP)
Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in XP Inc by 621.93%. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $35.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 4,418,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 296.67%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $144.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 931,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Avantor Inc (AVTR)
Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in Avantor Inc by 106.81%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $39.41. The stock is now traded at around $35.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 3,515,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in Target Corp by 45.58%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $207.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 831,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6.Sold Out: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04.Sold Out: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17.
