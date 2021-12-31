Samlyn Capital, Llc Buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Uber Technologies Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc, Sells PagSeguro Digital, Block Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

New Purchases: UBER, MSFT, MCK, MGM, WSM, AMZN, DHI, VTRS, HUN, SHOP, JBLU, PLAY, ETSY, RIVN, MKSI, RL, UAL, XENE, DBI, PTGX, SPOT, WMT, PVH, JWN, MAR, H, FSLY, NU, CIAN, LOW, WEN, CMCAU,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Uber Technologies Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc, XP Inc, Global Payments Inc, sells PagSeguro Digital, Block Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, TJX Inc, The Carlyle Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Samlyn Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Samlyn Capital, Llc owns 117 stocks with a total value of $7.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 2,097,068 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.65% LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 2,225,237 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.44% Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) - 4,571,240 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.52% ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 14,536,295 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.32% Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 2,860,651 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.59%

Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $36.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 3,033,007 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $299.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 253,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $275.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 319,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $38.3 and $50.37, with an estimated average price of $44.88. The stock is now traded at around $45.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,465,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $221.63, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $149.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 291,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3162.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 14,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 43.65%. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $206.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 2,097,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc by 745.79%. The purchase prices were between $63.9 and $81.44, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 1,768,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in XP Inc by 621.93%. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $35.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 4,418,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 296.67%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $144.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 931,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in Avantor Inc by 106.81%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $39.41. The stock is now traded at around $35.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 3,515,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in Target Corp by 45.58%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $207.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 831,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06.

Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.

Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6.

Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04.

Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17.