Townsquare Capital Llc Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Facebook Inc, Sells Automatic Data Processing Inc, Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation, Apple Inc

Investment company Townsquare Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Facebook Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, sells Automatic Data Processing Inc, Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Main Sector Rotation, Apple Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Townsquare Capital Llc. As of 2020Q3, Townsquare Capital Llc owns 426 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UNH, ISRG, DCT, TLT, SCHD, MTCH, PINS, SLV, VNLA, PDBC, CTXS, NCNO, XLK, SPSC, FE, VCSH, FTSM, NBIX, STNE, CNC, ITOT, IAA, CZR, ADAP, SEDG, WYNN, RESN, RDY, VGK, EW, TQQQ, EXPE, MAR, SCHP, OXY, LQD, IWD, PENN, BNDX, AGQ, DSU, DHY, FEAC, VVNT, ASG, BYND, OXLC, EDF, FSK, VXRT, TRQ, NBY, ACRX, CTHR,

JPST, FB, SPAB, IWF, NVDA, SPSB, IEMG, ABT, CRM, ADBE, ZTS, VCIT, MA, GOOG, ACN, SHYG, CSCO, V, EWJ, GLD, GLDM, ADSK, DG, OLLI, USRT, SBUX, GNRC, BL, BILL, SPDW, VYM, CPRT, SPSM, AMZN, MKTX, TTWO, ATHM, PAYC, SHY, SPYV, AAON, GOOGL, JNJ, NKE, REGN, IBKR, IEF, APD, AJG, BRK.B, DLR, IT, MDT, DIS, WFC, WSM, TSLA, BBN, NOW, FOXF, AZPN, BAX, CHRW, COST, FDS, MKC, MORN, NVO, ORCL, RMD, SNPS, WST, WEC, HEI.A, BABA, MUB, BAC, CTAS, XOM, MKL, MCD, LIN, PG, QCOM, RSG, RTX, XEL, TDC, ETSY, SHOP, AVLR, FIXD, SPIB, SPIP, SPMD, MMM, AKAM, BDX, BIIB, CBSH, COO, GD, INTU, KMB, LII, MRK, MTD, NVS, PEP, RJF, SAP, SNA, USB, UL, UNP, WMT, EDU, ULTA, FRC, ICLR, BURL, LW, GSHD, GO, GBIL, MINT, PSK, SPTS, SPY, AIG, AMT, ARCC, CRL, C, CMCSA, D, EMR, NEE, GILD, IBM, JPM, JKHY, MPWR, NICE, PFE, O, POOL, SWKS, STE, TSM, TRI, VFC, VAR, VZ, WMB, QRTEA, MELI, FTI, HZNP, CHEF, QLYS, STOR, ARGX, ANGL, GOVT, IJH, PZA, QQQ, SSO, VB, CB, AMGN, CSX, CAT, CHKP, F, HON, INTC, MET, ORLY, RWT, SYK, TXN, WRB, WAL, PHK, BKCC, QEP, GM, FLT, HII, PFLT, ABBV, AAL, AGG, AMJ, BIV, DFEB, EFG, IJR, IWM, LMBS, NEAR, VEA, VMBS, VWO, Reduced Positions: ADP, SECT, AAPL, BIL, ODFL, MSFT, CVS, MSCI, PYPL, WDAY, PSX, SPYG, ALGN, SHV, SCHX, GOLD, GLW, FMC, TMO, KAR, AEM, CHD, BKNG, DOCU, IVV, MDYG, CIEN, CI, FCX, GBCI, HUM, TDY, TSN, RDS.B, BR, BAH, ALLE, IHI, SLYG, SLYV, XLV, AES, ASML, T, NLY, AMAT, BMY, CASY, ENB, EXPD, FISV, GIS, SPGI, MS, OKE, PNC, NTR, RGLD, SHW, TSCO, WSO, PM, FOXA, EWG, GWX, IEI, AXP, APH, AU, ATR, AIZ, AZN, BAM, FIS, KO, STZ, DLTR, DUK, ESS, GFI, HUN, ITW, LOW, MBT, NDAQ, NYMT, OMC, OSTK, PKI, SKYW, TJX, WEX, VKI, TSI, OIA, CXE, PMX, DAL, SRNE, TAL, MPC, VER, FBHS, SBSW, NRZ, VEEV, CTLT, PEN, ZTO, SPOT, XERS, ESTC, AVTR, FSKR, EFV, FTC, HYEM, IAU, PGX, SDS, XLE,

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 2,498,798 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.06% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 2,106,827 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,102,749 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 1,604,527 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.51% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,541,567 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60%

Townsquare Capital Llc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $341.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 37,139 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Townsquare Capital Llc initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $733.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 9,944 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Townsquare Capital Llc initiated holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.62 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $40.26. The stock is now traded at around $39.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 87,800 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Townsquare Capital Llc initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $157.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,682 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Townsquare Capital Llc initiated holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $55.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 52,899 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Townsquare Capital Llc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $143.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,583 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Townsquare Capital Llc added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 44.79%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 602,943 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Townsquare Capital Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $286.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 170,357 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Townsquare Capital Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 152.26%. The purchase prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34. The stock is now traded at around $233.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 37,682 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Townsquare Capital Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 158.31%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $535.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,251 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Townsquare Capital Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 110.15%. The purchase prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $59.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 127,464 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Townsquare Capital Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 43.07%. The purchase prices were between $17.67 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $19.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 342,367 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Townsquare Capital Llc sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $126.83, with an estimated average price of $115.43.

Townsquare Capital Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $80.19 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $83.12.

Townsquare Capital Llc sold out a holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The sale prices were between $110.61 and $128.69, with an estimated average price of $118.02.

Townsquare Capital Llc sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61.

Townsquare Capital Llc sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $127.94 and $149.93, with an estimated average price of $137.81.

Townsquare Capital Llc sold out a holding in Vivint Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $42.35, with an estimated average price of $25.56.