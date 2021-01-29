Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys Amazon.com Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Sells VEREIT Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp, Highland Income Fund

Investment company Atlas Private Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, American Express Co, sells VEREIT Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp, Highland Income Fund, Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo Buy-write Oppo, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors. As of 2020Q4, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owns 734 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,381 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 871.84% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,130 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.69% Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) - 220,360 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.04% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 17,686 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.44% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 99,446 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.56%

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Herman Miller Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.47 and $40.55, with an estimated average price of $34.9. The stock is now traded at around $34.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 15,491 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $21.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,304 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $36.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,533 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Nordstrom Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $35.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,397 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.25 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $28.82. The stock is now traded at around $28.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,551 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,267 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 871.84%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3190.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.93%. The holding were 2,381 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 23.44%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $369.890100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 17,686 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 28.54%. The purchase prices were between $31.14 and $35.07, with an estimated average price of $33.67. The stock is now traded at around $34.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 140,227 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 34.80%. The purchase prices were between $60.98 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.43. The stock is now traded at around $65.522600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 49,999 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in American Express Co by 1177.82%. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $111.15. The stock is now traded at around $116.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,798 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E by 41.28%. The purchase prices were between $54.1 and $61.3, with an estimated average price of $57.66. The stock is now traded at around $61.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 31,953 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.59.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Royce Global Value Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $12.27 and $15.38, with an estimated average price of $13.8.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $39.09 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $47.81.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in ETRACS Wells Fargo Business Development Co. Index. The sale prices were between $13.24 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14.31.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Gannett Co Inc. The sale prices were between $1.14 and $3.36, with an estimated average price of $2.1.