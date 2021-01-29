Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys Amazon.com Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Sells VEREIT Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp, Highland Income Fund

Investment company Atlas Private Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, American Express Co, sells VEREIT Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp, Highland Income Fund, Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo Buy-write Oppo, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors. As of 2020Q4, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owns 734 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MLHR, JETS, JWN, PLTR, 50AA, VIA, EAT, QDEL, WGO, PRF, PRFZ, VNLA, CDNS, ROK, AAWW, FNDF, PXF, PXH, REM, SCHP, VEA, VOX, VRP, AOS, ASML, ACN, APH, ATR, TFC, SAN, BIO, BWA, SCHW, CHH, CTSH, COLM, STZ, DHI, XRAY, ECL, EIX, EL, EEFT, FICO, FE, FCEL, IT, HDB, HEI, HXL, TLGT, INFO, IEX, INTU, JBHT, JLL, MDLZ, LH, LSTR, LII, MANH, MORN, NDSN, NVO, PH, RPM, POOL, SNY, TRV, SWK, STLD, TECH, TRMB, TNP, WRB, WEX, BR, CDH, VRSK, DG, OXLC, XYL, CDW, BURL, ARMK, AAL, SVW, BOX, TRU, IAA, NVST, 4Q01, GAN, BEPC, ARKG, ARKK, CLOU, FIVG, GSIE, GSLC, SCHA, SCHC, SCHE, SCHH, SCHR, SCHX, VCLT, VMBS, VNQI,
- Added Positions: AMZN, SPY, FVD, BAB, FTCS, AXP, PFF, LMBS, EEMV, PGX, REGN, IYF, XLRE, HDV, MSFT, FPX, USMV, IXUS, AMP, FANG, CVX, TSLA, FMB, ITA, JNJ, SPSB, T, VZ, QYLD, CLX, KO, NEE, PFE, PG, PM, GOOG, NEAR, RSP, VOO, ED, MCD, NFLX, PENN, XOM, PEP, DIS, JD, HYG, IDV, FDX, HD, WBA, FB, NIO, BA, CVS, MRK, QCOM, VNCE, IDU, IJT, IYW, VB, XBI, MMM, ABT, ADBE, AMD, EXC, JPM, MU, UPS, WMT, WM, JAZZ, V, CCD, PYPL, NMTR, AFIN, SE, ZM, BND, FBT, ICF, IEO, IJK, SHY, SPYG, TIP, VCIT, AIG, AHT, BRK.B, CAT, LUMN, COST, DHR, ETN, ENTG, GIS, CEQP, ICE, LOW, MDT, PNC, PKG, LIN, PFS, PEG, SNE, LUV, SBUX, SSYS, TJX, TSM, TXN, TMO, WAB, GDV, MA, AVAV, TEL, ULTA, ZTS, TDOC, IR, ALC, BYND, AOR, IGIB, DGRO, IAU, IEMG, QTEC, SPAB, SPYD, VFH, VGT, VNQ, VWO, XMLV, XOP,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, AAPL, FSK, MUB, DVY, HFRO, IJR, ETW, GNL, VTR, CIK, DKNG, BSCL, IVV, M, HQH, RVT, HYB, EAD, GM, IRT, KPTI, CNNE, ILPT, FPE, IWN, C, DD, WIW, BDJ, OCSI, GER, AMZA, AOM, LQD, SDY, AZN, IAG, INTC, KIM, MS, NVDA, NEM, PHM, VSH, L, DHY, PHK, ARI, HTA, NRZ, DOC, BABA, IJH, IWM, PCEF, VIG, FCCY, AFL, BIDU, BAC, BBY, VIAC, DLR, GS, GOOGL, GBX, HAL, HP, PSEC, SFL, SWN, VOD, AVK, NCZ, JDD, EMD, PNNT, BGY, CIM, OPI, CLNY, BCX, PFX, PFX, SAVE, UBER, FSKR, DIA, EEM, EFA, FDN, GDXJ, HYS, PEY, SLV, VTV, AMRN, NLY, BMY, CMCSA, GE, HON, LMT, NJR, NKE, TEVA, WFC, WYNN, EBAY, GIM, INN, AINC, XHR, SQ, RMR, SND, SNAP, CTVA, ACWV, EMB, EWZ, HEFA, JKG, MJ, SDOG, SPYV, VBR, VCSH, XLE, XLF, XLY,
- Sold Out: VER, BSCK, NVTA, RGT, GCI, BDCS, CLVS, ALXN, CLLS, NOBL, BITA, DNKN, LVGO, KC, LIND, PSF, NSC, UWM, XLP, BLOK, EWJ, XLC, XLI, DDD, JMIA, ARLO, DLPH, BHF, LITE, 0IGA, VRTV, AR, TK41, CLNE, TOT, LTC, FRO, CDR, CF, ADS,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 3 Warning Signs with AMZN. Click here to check it out.
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years
- How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?
For the details of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atlas+private+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,381 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 871.84%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,130 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.69%
- Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) - 220,360 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.04%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 17,686 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.44%
- First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 99,446 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.56%
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Herman Miller Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.47 and $40.55, with an estimated average price of $34.9. The stock is now traded at around $34.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 15,491 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $21.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,304 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $36.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,533 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Nordstrom Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $35.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,397 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (50AA)
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.25 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $28.82. The stock is now traded at around $28.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,551 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VIA)
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,267 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 871.84%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3190.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.93%. The holding were 2,381 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 23.44%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $369.890100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 17,686 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 28.54%. The purchase prices were between $31.14 and $35.07, with an estimated average price of $33.67. The stock is now traded at around $34.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 140,227 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 34.80%. The purchase prices were between $60.98 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.43. The stock is now traded at around $65.522600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 49,999 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: American Express Co (AXP)
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in American Express Co by 1177.82%. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $111.15. The stock is now traded at around $116.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,798 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E by 41.28%. The purchase prices were between $54.1 and $61.3, with an estimated average price of $57.66. The stock is now traded at around $61.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 31,953 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.59.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.Sold Out: Royce Global Value Trust Inc (RGT)
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Royce Global Value Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $12.27 and $15.38, with an estimated average price of $13.8.Sold Out: Invitae Corp (NVTA)
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $39.09 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $47.81.Sold Out: ETRACS Wells Fargo Business Development Co. Index (BDCS)
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in ETRACS Wells Fargo Business Development Co. Index. The sale prices were between $13.24 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14.31.Sold Out: Gannett Co Inc (GCI)
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Gannett Co Inc. The sale prices were between $1.14 and $3.36, with an estimated average price of $2.1.
Here is the complete portfolio of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors. Also check out:
1. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Atlas Private Wealth Advisors keeps buying