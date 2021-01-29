Emerald Advisers Inc Buys Avient Corp, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, Ocular Therapeutix Inc, Sells Horizon Therapeutics PLC, TopBuild Corp, QTS Realty Trust Inc

Investment company Emerald Advisers Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Avient Corp, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, Ocular Therapeutix Inc, Cantel Medical Corp, Arvinas Inc, sells Horizon Therapeutics PLC, TopBuild Corp, QTS Realty Trust Inc, Pluralsight Inc, Science Applications International Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Emerald Advisers Inc. As of 2020Q4, Emerald Advisers Inc owns 276 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AVNT, RARE, OCUL, ARVN, HLI, FWRD, MEG, AIMC, SSB, FIZZ, RPAY, CRIS, COHU, FORM, LOB, AMWL, JAMF, JAMF, MMSI, PRTS, OC, PINS, AYX, SI, CNK, FLT, AMSC, UTZ, ZNGA, TTD, VSH, MPWR, EXAS, DMTK, ORGO, AEO, LEAF, TIG, GDRX,

AVNT, RARE, OCUL, ARVN, HLI, FWRD, MEG, AIMC, SSB, FIZZ, RPAY, CRIS, COHU, FORM, LOB, AMWL, JAMF, JAMF, MMSI, PRTS, OC, PINS, AYX, SI, CNK, FLT, AMSC, UTZ, ZNGA, TTD, VSH, MPWR, EXAS, DMTK, ORGO, AEO, LEAF, TIG, GDRX, Added Positions: CMD, ARNA, CVET, VC, ONTO, TPTX, ORIC, TNET, PRFT, RAMP, DIOD, STMP, BRP, CCXI, FARO, DCPH, KPTI, EVER, SMCI, SMTC, AVRO, IMVT, UTHR, ATSG, SPNE, COLL, ATRC, DRNA, FTI, FOXF, SMG, PPBI, GDOT, SEAS, ITGR, CCK, MC, ROKU, LTHM, LITE, TMDX, APLT, SYNH, IAC, GNRC, XLRN, BLL, LNG, JPM, SPGI, MSFT, OSTK, PII, BKNG, WGO, PFPT, FB, DOCU, TWLO, ORRF, HEAR, PYPL, EEFT, CZNC, BMRA, GLPI, ARKG,

CMD, ARNA, CVET, VC, ONTO, TPTX, ORIC, TNET, PRFT, RAMP, DIOD, STMP, BRP, CCXI, FARO, DCPH, KPTI, EVER, SMCI, SMTC, AVRO, IMVT, UTHR, ATSG, SPNE, COLL, ATRC, DRNA, FTI, FOXF, SMG, PPBI, GDOT, SEAS, ITGR, CCK, MC, ROKU, LTHM, LITE, TMDX, APLT, SYNH, IAC, GNRC, XLRN, BLL, LNG, JPM, SPGI, MSFT, OSTK, PII, BKNG, WGO, PFPT, FB, DOCU, TWLO, ORRF, HEAR, PYPL, EEFT, CZNC, BMRA, GLPI, ARKG, Reduced Positions: HZNP, BLD, QTS, TWST, FRPT, MTH, GLUU, MRTX, CHDN, EHTH, ZGNX, MNR, MRCY, GFF, BHVN, BPMC, VRNS, TMHC, THG, PLNT, NFE, KTOS, TRHC, CHGG, PLMR, BRBR, SMPL, EVRI, PNFP, OCFC, FIVE, TTEK, CRDF, OYST, VICR, BBY, PSTG, TTWO, PLCE, MKTX, ALNY, XLNX, NEO, LHX, REPL, V, VIAV, VRSK, INCY, MODN, HD, SPLK, SPOT, ALRM, MRNA, RGLD, CRWD, CSGP, CDNS, CERN, FTV, ATEX, SRPT, AZO, ADI, MDB, MRBK, CNNE, PLAN, APH, AMZN, CHWY, ADBE, SBAC, BWXT, SHEN, STE, TER, XPER, TRMB, RPM, PEGA, CMG, VG, MATW, LULU, KLAC, KEYS, MTCH, EPAM, ENPH, NOW, HOLX, RNG, VEEV, DPZ, DLTR, ZEN, CTLT, HUBS,

HZNP, BLD, QTS, TWST, FRPT, MTH, GLUU, MRTX, CHDN, EHTH, ZGNX, MNR, MRCY, GFF, BHVN, BPMC, VRNS, TMHC, THG, PLNT, NFE, KTOS, TRHC, CHGG, PLMR, BRBR, SMPL, EVRI, PNFP, OCFC, FIVE, TTEK, CRDF, OYST, VICR, BBY, PSTG, TTWO, PLCE, MKTX, ALNY, XLNX, NEO, LHX, REPL, V, VIAV, VRSK, INCY, MODN, HD, SPLK, SPOT, ALRM, MRNA, RGLD, CRWD, CSGP, CDNS, CERN, FTV, ATEX, SRPT, AZO, ADI, MDB, MRBK, CNNE, PLAN, APH, AMZN, CHWY, ADBE, SBAC, BWXT, SHEN, STE, TER, XPER, TRMB, RPM, PEGA, CMG, VG, MATW, LULU, KLAC, KEYS, MTCH, EPAM, ENPH, NOW, HOLX, RNG, VEEV, DPZ, DLTR, ZEN, CTLT, HUBS, Sold Out: PS, SAIC, AJRD, PY9, LIVN, BDSI, MNKD, ASMB, ZZF, AGS, ADMS, VMC, EQIX, FTNT, ETSY, JKHY, LEN, PEN, BERY, REGN, HLT, WAL, WYNN, BEAT, AKAM, EQT, BNTX, CUBI, SCBH, INBK, VNT, ALE, NREF, BDTX, PMT, PINE, PSTL, STAG, AL, HRTG, PSN, BLUE, PLYM, IIPR, OMF, STAY, I4F, GCI, LNTH, NAVI, EBIX, MTX, MTZ, KLIC, JW.A, IVC, GTN, GME, FFIC, FRME, NCR, CUB, CRK, CLF, CFFI, BSTC, BDC, OZK, APOG, TBBK, ICFI, AAN, AAWW, STAR, WAB, VVI, UFPI, PAG, TDC, STC, SWBI, STBA, RYN, PLAB, GLT, OSUR, OSIS,

For the details of EMERALD ADVISERS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/emerald+advisers+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Chegg Inc (CHGG) - 816,648 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.01% NeoGenomics Inc (NEO) - 1,350,805 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% Freshpet Inc (FRPT) - 493,933 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.52% Rapid7 Inc (RPD) - 694,335 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) - 369,802 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.09%

Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in Avient Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.75 and $40.37, with an estimated average price of $35.48. The stock is now traded at around $38.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 792,730 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.4 and $177.39, with an estimated average price of $119.99. The stock is now traded at around $138.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 226,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.04 and $22.95, with an estimated average price of $15.09. The stock is now traded at around $18.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,190,703 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in Arvinas Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.19 and $84.93, with an estimated average price of $35.2. The stock is now traded at around $75.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 257,940 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.43 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $64.94. The stock is now traded at around $64.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 304,420 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in Forward Air Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.21 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $69.72. The stock is now traded at around $71.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 244,059 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in Cantel Medical Corp by 2880.99%. The purchase prices were between $42.85 and $79.52, with an estimated average price of $59.19. The stock is now traded at around $78.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 292,554 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 215.10%. The purchase prices were between $63.85 and $87.71, with an estimated average price of $74.84. The stock is now traded at around $74.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 364,392 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in Visteon Corp by 83.28%. The purchase prices were between $70.56 and $131.02, with an estimated average price of $106.46. The stock is now traded at around $127.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 187,861 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in Covetrus Inc by 267.75%. The purchase prices were between $24.45 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $27.09. The stock is now traded at around $34.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 522,575 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in Onto Innovation Inc by 45.78%. The purchase prices were between $30.29 and $48.18, with an estimated average price of $40.4. The stock is now traded at around $54.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 509,882 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc by 60.92%. The purchase prices were between $20.32 and $39.8, with an estimated average price of $28.93. The stock is now traded at around $29.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 522,302 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $14.74 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $17.89.

Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Science Applications International Corp. The sale prices were between $73.32 and $99.65, with an estimated average price of $88.3.

Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.42 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $40.37.

Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Avient Corp. The sale prices were between $23.8 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $29.23.

Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in LivaNova PLC. The sale prices were between $46.62 and $68.74, with an estimated average price of $55.9.

Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. The sale prices were between $3.12 and $4.54, with an estimated average price of $3.86.