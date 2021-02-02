Tcw Group Inc Buys Amazon.com Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Chubb, Cisco Systems Inc, Square Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Tcw Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Visa Inc, Adobe Inc, Facebook Inc, sells Chubb, Cisco Systems Inc, Square Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Illumina Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tcw Group Inc. As of 2020Q4, Tcw Group Inc owns 326 stocks with a total value of $11.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BKNG, UNH, PTON, MORN, U, PSTH, TRTX, BDTX, NFLX, SPOT, NTES, IWD, RLAY, RNA, CHDN, PRTS, IAC, EDU, STNE, OCN, AIG, SUI, VRTX, EQR, CSL, ITUB, NXRT, HST, HLT, HGV, AMPY, SIX, AVT, DLTR, BBBY, UAL, SLRC, VTRS, ACAD, LADR, RPAI, IAU, NWHM,

AMZN, IQV, V, ADBE, FB, PYPL, GOOG, MA, NOW, AMT, NVDA, ALGN, CRM, ZTS, UBER, COST, HD, INFO, XYL, HPQ, SPLK, EQIX, TRU, SCHW, ASML, BSX, ULTA, WCN, SPGI, ADSK, FISV, SNOW, GOOGL, BABA, MS, AGNC, DKS, TSLA, AAPL, MSCI, ORCL, SRPT, WY, MET, TXN, C, CSGP, DIS, JCI, MTCH, PENN, ABBV, ARE, CZR, CLDT, CVX, DKNG, DD, FOXA, GOCO, HEI, ICE, LYV, TTWO, TMUS, ZI, AMH, COLD, AVB, BILL, CNC, DRI, GLPI, GNRC, JPM, LHX, FWONK, MU, SRE, SIRI, MTN, WMG, AMP, ADI, BBDC, BXP, AVGO, CHTR, DHI, EA, EXPE, STAY, IBM, JLL, MTW, MSFT, MAA, NRZ, OCSL, PLD, SBAC, SPG, SWTX, SBT, TXT, VTR, VICI, WFC, WELL, ABT, ACGL, ACA, AXS, CMA, COMM, EBAY, ELAN, NVST, XOM, GDS, GES, HSIC, IRM, MBB, OMF, PFE, BPOP, STX, TEX, TOT, THS, VRT, WAB, WMT, YNDX, Reduced Positions: CSCO, SQ, ILMN, PG, TTD, ATVI, CRWD, MPC, TWLO, LRCX, LEN, MDB, PANW, APD, IEX, FCX, EPAM, QCOM, ROKU, DHR, ESTC, ON, TGT, TMO, AES, MOH, FLEX, ZBH, RESI, GILD, CBRE, ATUS, GLW, VIAC, MTD, NEO, NVS, NVT, STAA, PHG, IHC, PVBC, ZION, FVE, SE, CUZ, OKTA, T, DISCA, PEP, ARCH, TOL, BKR, COF, MXIM, UPS, MIC, GE, VRS, APO, WHR, WOW, BAX, STNG, FLOW, TTMI, AGO, ARCC, ACHC, AMAT, VZ, WSM, ALEX, HAIN, FAST, GBDC, IFF, J, KEY, KINS, KEX, GSK, MGLN, CAJ, EVR, EW, DUK, DOV, NEE, DHT, CTVA, LNG,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 176,706 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.13% ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 884,955 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.63% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 935,923 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.67% Visa Inc (V) - 1,771,287 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.53% Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,392,952 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.06%

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1937.23. The stock is now traded at around $2065.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,092 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.59. The stock is now traded at around $338.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 64,762 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.47. The stock is now traded at around $147.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 140,284 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in Morningstar Inc. The purchase prices were between $163.77 and $231.57, with an estimated average price of $199.54. The stock is now traded at around $244.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 47,759 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.79 and $172.29, with an estimated average price of $123.04. The stock is now traded at around $148.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 67,509 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.24 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.18. The stock is now traded at around $28.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.13%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3380.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 176,706 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 257.70%. The purchase prices were between $153.99 and $180.39, with an estimated average price of $168.79. The stock is now traded at around $184.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 712,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 26.53%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $202.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,771,287 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 20.67%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.91. The stock is now traded at around $484.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 935,923 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 24.06%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $267.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,392,952 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 22.05%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $249.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,616,839 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $116.56 and $155.42, with an estimated average price of $140.9.

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $444.14.

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $667.08 and $818.1, with an estimated average price of $746.1.

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $240.36.

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $54.47 and $73.66, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $109.52 and $151.97, with an estimated average price of $126.09.