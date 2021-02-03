SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Sells BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth E

Investment company SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SRS Capital Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. owns 667 stocks with a total value of $665 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BIG, UL, AZO, PTON, VIRT, YUMC, FWONK, SPDW, XLNX, PHG, NCLH, JETS, GDOT, UTZ, NKLA, ARNC, NET, PINS, JMIA, SQ, PRSP, SPOT, AA, ANET, PCY, XLP, VV, VCIT, SPMD, SIVR, SCZ, RWX, PSP, U, PBW, IGLB, EFV, BLV, ARKW, ARKK, ARKG, PLTR, VTRS, IVZ, APA, BSX, CCL, CNC, ED, DHI, DXCM, EL, HAL, HOLX, ICE, IRM, MRVL, MED, HLI, PENN, PKI, XPO, SRCL, EMAN, ULTA, GNRC, FBHS, ENPH, NOW, PANW, BURL, MGNI, ALGN, PRAH,
- Added Positions: IWF, IWP, IWO, VBK, SPTS, BSV, IWD, IWS, IWN, SCHP, VGSH, TIP, HDV, SUSA, VGIT, RTX, VB, VTV, EEMV, MBB, PGX, QQQ, VYM, T, A, QCOM, ET, BIV, BND, VTI, XSLV, CB, AMT, ATRI, C, INTC, LH, ODFL, PGR, TSN, WPC, GWRE, VEEV, JD, KEYS, SHOP, TDOC, CRWD, AGG, IAU, IDU, IEMG, IJJ, IJK, IVV, VGT, VNQ, AXDX, ACN, ATVI, AMD, APD, Y, AB, AXP, ABC, ANSS, AON, BCE, BMY, CNI, CP, KMX, FIS, CHDN, CTXS, CMCSA, CMA, STZ, CPRT, DHR, DLTR, EOG, EWBC, ECL, ENTG, EPD, EEFT, XOM, NEE, FAST, FDX, FR, FULT, GD, GOOGL, HDB, THG, HRL, HUM, IDXX, ILMN, ISRG, JPM, KR, MBI, MKL, MLM, SPGI, MDT, MRK, MTD, MS, NRG, NVDA, NFLX, NEU, PBCT, PRGO, PFG, O, RMD, POOL, SLM, CRM, SNY, SPG, SNN, LUV, STE, TFX, TSCO, USB, UNF, UPS, UNH, VAR, VRTX, VMC, WTM, MA, AWI, BR, DAL, LULU, MELI, AVGO, DG, ST, SSNC, ENV, GM, POST, QLYS, ABBV, ICLR, CDW, TWTR, GOOG, BABA, AXTA, STOR, ETSY, BKI, ENR, PYPL, RACE, GCP, TWLO, KNSL, COUP, LW, ROKU, DOCU, DOW, ALC, DKNG, AOA, AOM, AOR, EEMS, FBND, ICLN, IEFA, ITOT, IXUS, JKL, JNK, KBE, LIT, QYLD, SCHE, SCHH, SCHO, SLV, SLVP, SPAB, SPTM, TAN, VDE, VTEB, VTIP, VXUS, XLE,
- Reduced Positions: LQD, VOT, IVW, SHV, VIG, EMLP, PFF, SCHD, GOVT, TFI, IEF, XMLV, USMV, QLTA, MSFT, VHT, WCN, TMO, TOT, FXL, SWK, STX, ROP, ABT, PRO, PSK, MCD, QQQE, SLYV, BA, SCHB, AMGN, HON, ALL, EEM, VAW, VBR, XLF, ZTS, AOK, UBER, LYFT, QQEW, IBB, SPLV, SPHD, IEI, IJH, IJR, SCHM, IWM, KRE, SCHA, PGF, EVRG, COST, MAA, LNC, LVS, J, HOG, FNF, ENB, DUK, DECK, NKE, COP, KO, CSCO, COF, CVS, CBRE, BMO, ARE, ADBE, TSM, TSLA, CIT, PM, G, JAZZ, WAB, VLO, TYL, TGT, HCA, SYY, SYK, SBUX, SHW, SBAC, PG, BKNG, PEP, ORCL,
- Sold Out: UN, EES, SHY, SH, HDS, QID, PXD, WORK, WFCPL.PFD, UA, SRTS, FMCI, FOXA, ZM, FSLY, OPK, IYH, IYK, IYW, NOBL, SCHZ, USO, MCK, BIIB, CLX, DRI, D, EA, GILD, MTCH, MGA, MRO, BACPL.PFD, OSTK, PUK, RYAAY, TJX, UAA, UDR, WDC, BP,
- BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 140,686 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.34%
- BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 368,259 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.46%
- BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 150,516 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 913.99%
- BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 247,926 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27%
- iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 288,558 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.19%
SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Big Lots Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.93 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $48.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,207 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)
SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.209000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,666 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.47. The stock is now traded at around $147.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)
SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1095.99 and $1204.22, with an estimated average price of $1157.99. The stock is now traded at around $1202.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 117 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.03 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $21.01. The stock is now traded at around $23.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,079 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.22 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $56.27. The stock is now traded at around $57.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 876 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 913.99%. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $248.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.92%. The holding were 150,516 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 101.46%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $106.000300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 368,259 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 57.18%. The purchase prices were between $216.78 and $272.28, with an estimated average price of $242.72. The stock is now traded at around $285.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 30,316 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 53.82%. The purchase prices were between $30.65 and $30.71, with an estimated average price of $30.68. The stock is now traded at around $30.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 188,187 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.32%. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.702400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 84,988 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 24.67%. The purchase prices were between $60.73 and $62.08, with an estimated average price of $61.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 61,022 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)
SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES)
SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund. The sale prices were between $30.57 and $39.1, with an estimated average price of $34.97.Sold Out: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $19.06.Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $77.34 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $97.84.Sold Out: HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)
SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $49.08.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39.
