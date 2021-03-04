Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC Buys iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Exxon Mobil Corp

Investment company Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Apple Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Exxon Mobil Corp, Arthur J. Gallagher, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC. As of 2020Q4, Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC owns 663 stocks with a total value of $478 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rockbridge+investment+management%2C+lcc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 841,989 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.19% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 461,208 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96% SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 804,357 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.40% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 364,327 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.45% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 410,480 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $51.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 54,087 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.8 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $12.27. The stock is now traded at around $17.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 24,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.12 and $182.08, with an estimated average price of $167.5. The stock is now traded at around $210.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $152.75 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $162.29. The stock is now traded at around $158.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.57 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $52.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,106 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $72.85, with an estimated average price of $66.29. The stock is now traded at around $82.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 379.33%. The purchase prices were between $51.08 and $51.56, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 43,360 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 29.51%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $120.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 36,686 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.92%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $74.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,062 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 204.73%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $60.55, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $61.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,689 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $96.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,946 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $73.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,848 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The sale prices were between $103 and $128.19, with an estimated average price of $114.01.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $69.01 and $115.93, with an estimated average price of $92.58.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.46 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $30.8.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $13.91 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $17.04.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86.