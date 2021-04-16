Vigilant Capital Management, LLC Buys Ecolab Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, 10x Genomics Inc, Sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

Portland, ME, based Investment company Vigilant Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Ecolab Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, 10x Genomics Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Zoetis Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vigilant Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Vigilant Capital Management, LLC owns 337 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TXG, VTI, VUG, SPYG, DIA, SPY, SCHB, SCHD, VIG, USMV, MOAT, EZM, QQQ, VTV, MDY, VWO, GM, KMX, MGK, PSX, FNDF, SCHA, WFC, UTHR, CSB, SPXC, VTRS, VEA, MCCK, SCHF, FNDE, IWY, JETS, VXF, SCHM, SCHX, ABB, WPC, NLY, ADM, CPB, DOV, ENB, GSK, MU, NUAN, NTR, SBAC, SLB, TFX, ALGM, CMG, RDS.B, SBGSY, GDO, BGB, VEEV, KN, NEP, AGR, CRNC, CARR,

ECL, GS, V, ABT, ARE, CHD, CAG, AMZN, HD, LHX, WM, TOT, PEP, UNH, MMC, GPN, UNP, AZN, ADYEY, CCI, AWK, SHW, ATVI, ORLY, XLK, GOOG, BR, LIN, IT, JNJ, QUAL, AXP, CRSP, PYPL, BDX, MA, CAT, CMI, KSU, ISRG, USB, NVS, MMM, FVD, BSCM, BSCL, MCD, CTVA, DOW, NVDA, NSC, AVGO, AMGN, HON, RDS.A, CRM, FDX, DD, UL, Reduced Positions: ALXN, TSM, AAPL, FRC, NXPI, JPM, RTX, CTLT, ILMN, BRK.B, LZAGY, GLD, WMT, VZ, ZTS, SYY, ROP, PG, NKE, MKC, NEE, SYK, TMO, ASML, TEL, IWF, ADP, TRV, MRK, XLY, NFLX, NWL, VTIP, TAN, ES, IJR, RHHBY, ICLN, VRTX, GLDM, ETRN, TJX, FB, TGT, TSN, YUM, DIS, KO, LMT, MDLZ, ADBE, CL, CMCSA, CVX, GOOGL, BAC, BLK, BA, BMY, DANOY, CNI, CINF, TSLA, DG, CME, PLD, CVS, CSX, BRO, ADI, AMT, APD, SCHP, VNQ, T, MDT, SNY, MCHP, NSRGY, LOW, INTU, PAYX, PFE, INTC, QCOM, ITW, IDXX, CSCO, HUBB, XOM, EMN, D, TXN, COST, COP, CBSH, WBA,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,472 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 304,581 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.14% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 129,747 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 233,717 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 150,866 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.25 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $173.08. The stock is now traded at around $193.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 57,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $216.746200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $275.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $60.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $298.63 and $331.66, with an estimated average price of $314.78. The stock is now traded at around $341.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $101.416200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 6864.46%. The purchase prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88. The stock is now traded at around $222.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 86,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 36961.48%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $341.274700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 50,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 307.46%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $142.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Gartner Inc by 332.00%. The purchase prices were between $151.58 and $187.41, with an estimated average price of $174.01. The stock is now traded at around $191.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,728 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 114.42%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2292.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 57.78%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $269.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $47.3 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $50.19.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Northwest Natural Holding Co. The sale prices were between $42.44 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $47.95.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.