Creative Financial Designs Inc Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Investment company Creative Financial Designs Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF, ISHARES TRUST, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Creative Financial Designs Inc . As of 2021Q1, Creative Financial Designs Inc owns 1195 stocks with a total value of $429 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: JKK, EMQQ, VOOG, IGLB, THTX, SCHA, HEFA, ABNB, AI, FUTY, OMER, WHR, SIVR, PTON, PGF, EWJ, FPX, SNOW, COR, GRMN, PKW, FXI, TGH, FSLR, CMA, FLGT, AGGY, VRSK, DISCK, FTSL, DQ, IGIB, PRG, NCLH, NBRV, FEP, TRCH, KBWB, APTV, DPG, GHVI, WTER, PGEN, SPTS, IPO, SPTM, FPL, GSLC, VRP, FDT, IFV, DNP, CEVA, MGC, FREL, DDD, DVN, DVAX, FXR, USCR, BEP, EMLC, VFC, DTE, GME, FLNT, EVFM, ICL, QTRX, FUBO, M44, FUV, VALE, CRSP, MD, DIV, PBW, WIMI, AAN, CLII, VTRS, VNT, PLTR, CCIV, MSOS, CNXN, LMND, TPGY, BIPC, REV, HYLN, BILL, NUHY, SCHM, GSG, ED, IVOL,

EFG, BIV, AOM, SCHO, VONG, VCSH, IUSV, XMMO, IUSB, ISTB, JKH, EFV, GOVT, SCHZ, VYM, MMC, INTC, MBB, AMZN, BIIB, MDT, ESGU, SCHG, AAPL, GIS, SPSB, ORCL, SPLG, VTEB, AOK, RY, XLE, XLRE, SCHV, SCHR, MPC, VTV, FDIS, FXL, SUB, CTSH, GBIL, FINX, MSFT, FSKR, FPE, JPM, FV, FXH, FVC, PG, ESGD, LEG, VZ, GLD, SCHP, XBI, PFF, FEZ, MUB, ALB, MKL, VEA, VWO, PYPL, PTNQ, PPG, MILN, SMB, TIP, BOTZ, PENN, MRVL, F, USB, FXN, SUSC, SUSB, BDX, FSK, SRVR, VO, NEE, VGSH, TSLA, CHIQ, VHT, VGT, LYFT, VOO, FITB, CHWY, DKNG, IMVT, DUK, LHX, CSCO, VWOB, WMT, TXN, VPU, AGG, NUE, MGK, FVD, LLNW, FTC, CRF, IAU, IAGG, KO, UPS, PAYX, IBUY, EWU, MRK, MA, USRT, VSS, FIXD, BP, NUEM, DD, XLV, IRDM, SPMD, USHY, NTR, FTA, CMCSA, ZUO, CVS, SONO, BA, VB, XLF, WBA, THO, PINS, CLOU, CRWD, APD, CPST, SUI, SKYY, FUL, WKHS, SJW, K, PSX, ITOT, FTCS, FB, PKG, EPAM, QTEC, VTIP, JCI, NVDA, GWW, ABBV, CGW, IEMG, NWN, ESGE, ABM, KNOP, SRLN, FAST, ISRG, UTF, AMD, XLB, QUAL, HYG, MSI, MTUM, XLY, XLI, SPSM, CRM, CVX, MS, FBT, FDN, X, MELI, QYLD, DGRO, ETN, IGM, BABA, DAL, D, EMB, LMBS, ARKK, CIBR, PTLC, CCI, ICLN, DIS, PRU, COST, YUM, ODFL, TFC, VNQ, NFLX, SLV, ACB, SJM, ITB, DWLD, VIAV, BAX, PSK, ROKU, SCHF, LTPZ, VCIT, STZ, NEM, FTF, FIVG, SCL, DOW, CAG, LIT, UBER, ILMN, GM, GDX, HRZN, SYY, FEM, ERIC, REGN, NVAX, ACWV, ZNGA, MCHI, SMH, AMT, AAL, WPC, MRCC, KMI, CWT, IHI, CMI, CASY, BND, NFG, TSM, HYLS, ZBH, TMUS, AFIN, GE, FTEC, IVE, NOC, VOE, PSEC, IEI, RTX, SLQD, GILD, CAT, MGNI, OTIS, ALLY, SABR, ETJ, TLT, IJS, STOR, BUD, WTRG, QCLN, BSV, ARKG, LRCX, QRVO, DWX, MO, CLM, XOM, ETSY, LUV, XLU, IPAY, DNL, ABT, BIL, Reduced Positions: JPST, VBK, USMV, IEFA, VXF, IGSB, SPIB, VIAC, IFF, ATO, RODM, CWB, SHYG, FLIR, FBND, FHLC, SPEM, IEF, ZM, PLUG, IWM, IVV, BRK.B, BBN, MDYG, VUG, MMM, DEM, PXH, SIZE, DSI, SPTL, MNA, MRNA, FRT, IWR, TGT, AMGN, VIG, RWR, LOW, GPN, SQ, JNJ, VTI, GS, SHM, DBC, NTNX, EMR, CB, OKTA, HON, SO, GOOGL, SLB, APYX, VRAI, HEDJ, RAD, LLY, TWLO, DLR, FOUR, TEAM, V, IWC, FUN, FMBH, VEU, QCOM, BNDX, FEYE, IVW, CI, WFC, UNP, LMT, PFE, LQD, VLUE, GOOG, IUSG, VNOM, USIG, FMB, CL, NVTA, TDOC, SMDV, IJH, IWB, IWD, CERN, GGN, XLK, SBUX, ITE, SPYD, WM, CLF, EEM, RDS.A, OXY, CCL, PRGO, HRL, MCK, ITW, CDEV, KYN, FDX, MRO, CVNA, APPN, SU, UVV, IWF, LH, LUMN, IJR, UL, IQ, SPOT, AMLP, GIM, SWK, SMFG, SLYG, CSTL, VMBS, FCX, GDV, FLOT, HTA, AVGO, DHI, TOT, ACN, ENTG, NAD, MCD, DLN, XLNX, NEAR, OKE, CTAS, IDXX, TR, COP, DHR, TJX, VUZI, SCZ, FTSM, IJJ, UNH, ARKW, KHC, SCHW, CAH, VT,

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 85,788 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.80% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 229,440 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.20% ISHARES TRUST (JKH) - 38,551 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.91% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 119,003 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.57% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 89,251 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%

Creative Financial Designs Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $290.05 and $348.9, with an estimated average price of $320.04. The stock is now traded at around $307.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 8,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Creative Financial Designs Inc initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $61.75 and $80.95, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 36,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Creative Financial Designs Inc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $221.32 and $242.24, with an estimated average price of $232.86. The stock is now traded at around $250.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 7,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Creative Financial Designs Inc initiated holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.9, with an estimated average price of $68.57. The stock is now traded at around $67.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Creative Financial Designs Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $101.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Creative Financial Designs Inc initiated holding in Theratechnologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.2 and $3.94, with an estimated average price of $2.91. The stock is now traded at around $3.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 99,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Creative Financial Designs Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 41.57%. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $105.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 119,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Creative Financial Designs Inc added to a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5856.75%. The purchase prices were between $42.76 and $43.97, with an estimated average price of $43.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 69,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Creative Financial Designs Inc added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 30.56%. The purchase prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 160,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Creative Financial Designs Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 20.43%. The purchase prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31. The stock is now traded at around $70.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 134,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Creative Financial Designs Inc added to a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 44.89%. The purchase prices were between $77.18 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $83.02. The stock is now traded at around $85.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 59,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Creative Financial Designs Inc added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.65%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 144,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Creative Financial Designs Inc sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $45.49 and $64.46, with an estimated average price of $55.22.

Creative Financial Designs Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66.

Creative Financial Designs Inc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Creative Financial Designs Inc sold out a holding in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp. The sale prices were between $25.74 and $29.74, with an estimated average price of $27.69.

Creative Financial Designs Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38.

Creative Financial Designs Inc sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $16.51 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $17.98.