Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC Buys Medtronic PLC, BHP Group, Avient Corp, Sells Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Discovery Inc, Signature Bank

Investment company Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Medtronic PLC, BHP Group, Avient Corp, FMC Corp, Banco Santander SA, sells Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Discovery Inc, Signature Bank, MercadoLibre Inc, Simulations Plus Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC owns 281 stocks with a total value of $195 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 41,276 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.71% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 25,227 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.54% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 21,463 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% 3M Co (MMM) - 13,504 shares, 1.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 41,319 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82%

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.78 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 11,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Avient Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.39 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $44.57. The stock is now traded at around $48.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in FMC Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77. The stock is now traded at around $113.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Banco Santander SA. The purchase prices were between $2.93 and $3.68, with an estimated average price of $3.39. The stock is now traded at around $3.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 114,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The purchase prices were between $33.93 and $43.32, with an estimated average price of $37.81. The stock is now traded at around $38.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Sealed Air Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $47.36, with an estimated average price of $44.69. The stock is now traded at around $48.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 53.54%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $128.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 25,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA by 92.50%. The purchase prices were between $4.43 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $5.19. The stock is now traded at around $4.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 135,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Ferrari NV by 51.14%. The purchase prices were between $187.78 and $227.01, with an estimated average price of $204.76. The stock is now traded at around $209.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Curtiss-Wright Corp by 97.75%. The purchase prices were between $103.79 and $123.92, with an estimated average price of $115.68. The stock is now traded at around $122.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Luminex Corp by 43.36%. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $29.63. The stock is now traded at around $36.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 22,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 101.51%. The purchase prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Saia Inc. The sale prices were between $174.26 and $232.16, with an estimated average price of $203.79.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The sale prices were between $157.99 and $173.06, with an estimated average price of $166.77.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Hackett Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.62 and $17.52, with an estimated average price of $15.47.