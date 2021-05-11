L & S Advisors Inc Buys Oshkosh Corp, Bank of America Corp, The Mosaic Co, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Adobe Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc

- New Purchases: OSK, MOS, WFC, FHN, MMM, TSCO, NSC, PRU, SMG, C, PCAR, MLM, WDC, SBNY, AMAT, URI, MCHP, TPIC, RL, SPR, SPG, MGA, GSL, VMC, LIN, LAD, DMTK, SIVB, CPE, J, HCA, NXST, SCHW, DRI, TRV, KALU, USCR, CE, KIM, MSI, SYY, ALB, DIN, ZG, AAL, DELL, RH, CVNA, QS, CBRL, FIVE, HLT, ROST, ICLN, APPS, CHTR, LGIH, FIVG, ASML, FUTU, WCLD, VAC, ABG, ROG, MKSI, IVE, AMTX, PRTS, ZM, FVRR, BILL, XME, AERI, XLI, GILT, KRTX, DAC,
- Added Positions: BAC, GS, LOW, JPM, DKNG, BA, STZ, EXP, EMN, UPS, TXN, STLD, CMI, TMO, CI, CVX, UNP, HON, EL, MU, AA, ABBV, MHK, REGL, CVS, BE, AGCO, ARKG, FB, SMDV, SEDG, AMT, DIS, CZR, TSLA, TWST, EXPE, ALLK, IWP, TDG, GLD, XLV, QTWO, XLB, VWO, VEA, SMH, GE, IYT, IWO, SBUX, SNPS,
- Reduced Positions: PANW, IWM, JNJ, UNH, NKE, FDX, NXPI, NOW, COST, HD, AVGO, PYPL, FCX, SE, MRNA, PLD, CAT, NEE, BLK, LRCX, MA, DE, BMY, TDOC, ISRG, MELI, SHOP, SGEN, INTU, SPWR, VWDRY, V, MRK, APD, KMB, MSFT, AMD, ELS, NFLX, VRNS, AAPL, QRVO, IIPR, AMZN, CLF, CX, DHI, TT, NVDA, PXD, ENPH, BABA, TEAM, SWK, LYFT, AVGOP.PFD, SPY, ETN, INTC, FTCH, IGMS, CARR, BIDU, IDXX, KLAC, MDC, TGT, FATE, ALLY, TTD, CRWD, DIA, RSP, EMR, DQ, SQ, BHVN, QQQ, VO, VTI, XLK, XLY, ADSK, CSCO, NUE, PH, FTNT, CDW, RNG, RUN, TXG, ABNB, EFA, IGV, KO, NICE, RTX, CYDVF, FXI, INDY, VUG,
- Sold Out: QCOM, ADBE, EEM, WMT, DOV, DG, LULU, SHW, ETSY, GM, MRVL, PPG, ACN, CWB, MCD, WHR, CSX, SRPT, XPO, CRM, ZTS, PDD, VLO, MPWR, MAR, SPLK, MTCH, AVLR, LMT, PINS, SLV, WKHS, TSM, F, BBY, AZEK, PAYC, FMC, CHH, ROK, MDLZ, SNOW, OKTA, IP, SWKS, WSM, VHC, FSLR, CME, TYL, UTHR, TWLO, APPF, EDIT, RYTM, OTRK, MGNI, IRTC, ARVN, RPTX, CDXS, GDRX, MRTX,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 211,137 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,900 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,967 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 66,061 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.57%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 52,564 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%
L & S Advisors Inc initiated holding in Oshkosh Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.07 and $120.3, with an estimated average price of $103.51. The stock is now traded at around $133.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 64,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)
L & S Advisors Inc initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 205,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
L & S Advisors Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 160,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Horizon Corp (FHN)
L & S Advisors Inc initiated holding in First Horizon Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.84 and $17.7, with an estimated average price of $15.82. The stock is now traded at around $19.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 319,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)
L & S Advisors Inc initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $207.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 26,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)
L & S Advisors Inc initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $195.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 27,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
L & S Advisors Inc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 1339.58%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 200,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
L & S Advisors Inc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 159.63%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $368.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 29,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
L & S Advisors Inc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 682.52%. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $211.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 28,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
L & S Advisors Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 190.74%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 43,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
L & S Advisors Inc added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 142.54%. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $45.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 99,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
L & S Advisors Inc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 105.54%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $232.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 26,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
L & S Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
L & S Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
L & S Advisors Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
L & S Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.Sold Out: Dover Corp (DOV)
L & S Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Dover Corp. The sale prices were between $116.49 and $139.9, with an estimated average price of $127.25.Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
L & S Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.
