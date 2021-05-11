L & S Advisors Inc Buys Oshkosh Corp, Bank of America Corp, The Mosaic Co, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Adobe Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc

New Purchases: OSK, MOS, WFC, FHN, MMM, TSCO, NSC, PRU, SMG, C, PCAR, MLM, WDC, SBNY, AMAT, URI, MCHP, TPIC, RL, SPR, SPG, MGA, GSL, VMC, LIN, LAD, DMTK, SIVB, CPE, J, HCA, NXST, SCHW, DRI, TRV, KALU, USCR, CE, KIM, MSI, SYY, ALB, DIN, ZG, AAL, DELL, RH, CVNA, QS, CBRL, FIVE, HLT, ROST, ICLN, APPS, CHTR, LGIH, FIVG, ASML, FUTU, WCLD, VAC, ABG, ROG, MKSI, IVE, AMTX, PRTS, ZM, FVRR, BILL, XME, AERI, XLI, GILT, KRTX, DAC,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company L & S Advisors Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Oshkosh Corp, Bank of America Corp, The Mosaic Co, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells Qualcomm Inc, Adobe Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, L & S Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q1, L & S Advisors Inc owns 255 stocks with a total value of $751 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 211,137 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,900 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,967 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 66,061 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.57% Facebook Inc (FB) - 52,564 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%

L & S Advisors Inc initiated holding in Oshkosh Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.07 and $120.3, with an estimated average price of $103.51. The stock is now traded at around $133.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 64,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

L & S Advisors Inc initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 205,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

L & S Advisors Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 160,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

L & S Advisors Inc initiated holding in First Horizon Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.84 and $17.7, with an estimated average price of $15.82. The stock is now traded at around $19.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 319,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

L & S Advisors Inc initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $207.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 26,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.

L & S Advisors Inc initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $195.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 27,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

L & S Advisors Inc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 1339.58%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 200,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

L & S Advisors Inc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 159.63%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $368.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 29,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.

L & S Advisors Inc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 682.52%. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $211.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 28,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

L & S Advisors Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 190.74%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 43,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.

L & S Advisors Inc added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 142.54%. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $45.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 99,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

L & S Advisors Inc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 105.54%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $232.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 26,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.

L & S Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

L & S Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.

L & S Advisors Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

L & S Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

L & S Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Dover Corp. The sale prices were between $116.49 and $139.9, with an estimated average price of $127.25.

L & S Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.