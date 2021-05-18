Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys Global X Uranium ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

New Purchases: URA, EWN, INDA, EWY, XOP, MJ, AAXJ, JETS, AGG, BAR, SPIP, BIV, XLP, CCIV, FXI, IWN, LULU, INMD, LAZR, ADT, STX, SFIX, BSX, BIL, IPG, IWS, FIX, SLYV, BOND, TRVG, GBIL, ZI, ALL, GLPI, NLY, NVR, NVO, BK, WKHS, VRTX, HRL, PXD, RYN, GLW, AVNW, PEJ, IBB, GPC, GD, FLO, PAAS, PWB, REMX, SDIV, CX, BLK, VEA, VEU, AEE, TSCO, FSLR, JD, WSO, NCNA, WRE, TRTN, JCI, TTWO, SYK, SIRI, SMG, PEI, POWW, SURF, ASPL, OCGN,

Added Positions: DIA, VIG, SPY, IWM, VTI, IJR, PFF, EWJ, GOVT, SPSB, DE, IYT, EWT, AMLP, ETV, IEFA, LQD, BBN, BMY, RSP, ORLA, CWB, SJNK, JPM, LOW, BKLN, SHY, HYEM, LIT, VIAC, FIVG, IJH, MINT, MELI, ANGL, MBB, XLK, CVX, IBM, LUV, SBUX, VFC, BA, DLR, EPD, GSK, HON, MGM, NOC, DSI, IDV, IWB, SPAB, VIS, BDX, CVS, KO, NEE, SWN, UNP, DIS, WU, JHB, OPP, EFA, JPST, ADP, AXS, GOLD, BXMT, CCI, M, F, GIS, KSU, MLM, MDT, O, DNP, GOOG, IIPR, DOW, EEM, EMLC, ISTB, SH, VLUE, XLV, XLY, HTH, AEP, AMT, BRK.B, CME, CTAS, DEO, LLY, FCEL, ITW, JNJ, LRCX, MMC, MSB, ORCL, PKI, TSM, THO, WBA, MCN, ULTA, CBOE, ATHM, BABA, TEAF, VLDR, ARKK, IQLT, IYJ, MGV, SPLV, USMV, VGT, ABT, AXP, AVY, TFC, BBY, CAH, FIS, C, CTXS, CMCSA, COP, CMI, DHI, DHR, ERJ, FISV, GS, HSY, IP, INTU, J, MKC, SPGI, MRK, MU, MSI, ORLY, PAYX, WPM, STE, TROW, TGT, WRB, WM, NIM, FAM, EXK, VRSK, DG, BSL, MPC, APTV, ZTS, ARES, QRVO, SHOP, TPIC, IAA, GO, DBC, IEI, MBG, RYT,

Reduced Positions: XLF, GLD, IEMG, IWR, QQQ, IVV, XLI, UNH, AAPL, GOOGL, PFE, TIP, VB, VO, VOO, ABBV, ERUS, AHT, BNDX, EMB, AMD, QCOM, AGZ, CLX, VMO, BLNK, FLOT, SHV, COST, LMT, WMT, FB, MO, XOM, MS, NVDA, PEP, TMO, ADBE, BAC, CFR, HD, UPS, MA, DOCU, FTSL, SCHP, D, USCR, PYPL, SDY, SLV, XLU, T, CL, DUK, GILD, INTC, KMB, MSFT, NKE, NUE, SHW, HBI, DQ, ENPH, VEEV, SQ, SE, CMBS, SPHB, BCE, CM, EXPE, TT, MDLZ, MCD, WFC, CEF, MRNA, GDX, IAU, IEF, MDY, SPHD, STIP, AGCO, BP, BTI, CSCO, CRK, DAR, DY, ETN, FCX, HBAN, IEX, MRO, NGG, PNC, PPL, PG, PEG, RF, CRM, SO, UL, VZ, VOD, APPS, V, PM, AVGO, KAR, PSX, FUBO, CDW, QURE, SEDG, Z, UBER, ARKG, DVY, EES, FPE, GDXJ, IGV, ITA, SILJ, SRVR, TAN, VCSH, CB, PLD, ACN, AMP, AMGN, BCO, CAT, CNC, CLH, CR, DLTR, ENB, EL, FHN, MET, MCHP, NFLX, PH, ROK, SWKS, TKR, TRP, ZBRA, KYN, FNV, TSLA, KMI, FBHS, XYL, ACA, DGRW, ESPO, IWO, LMBS, MUB, QUAL, SOXX, VNQ, VTV,

Sold Out: CNYA, CEVA, JNK, VGSH, FGEN, PTLC, CSWC, RNG, ARRY, ATO, NEM, TDOC, TLH, NET, PINS, TFFP, CRSR, HTA, BAH, IPO, IWP, GSY, FAN, NBB, TRN, ERIC, PZZA, DM, KR, HYLN, MRVL, EDIT, CNI, BSV, IYR, GWPH, CPRT, WELL, MTCH, VTRS, VLO, AQN, NOW, KN, DOX, COUP, XERS, ANGI, CDE, CURO, MOTS,

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Hilltop Holdings Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Global X Uranium ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF, CEVA Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hilltop Holdings Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Hilltop Holdings Inc. owns 486 stocks with a total value of $746 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 227,700 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 189,357 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 189,516 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07% Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 201,197 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 77,067 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.97%

Hilltop Holdings Inc. initiated holding in Global X Uranium ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.52 and $20.33, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $21.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 436,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.98 and $46.5, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $48.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 129,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.14 and $43.79, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $43.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 72,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $90.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 32,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $88.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 25,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. initiated holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.85 and $33.18, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $20.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 39,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 1610.62%. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $341.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 22,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 225.03%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $153.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 59,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 47.05%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $411.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 32,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $219.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 77,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 46.04%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $213.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 33,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.92%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 102,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $49.41, with an estimated average price of $44.27.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. sold out a holding in CEVA Inc. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $74.11, with an estimated average price of $59.65.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.31 and $108.47, with an estimated average price of $107.48.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. sold out a holding in FibroGen Inc. The sale prices were between $31 and $55.72, with an estimated average price of $42.8.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. sold out a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $32.23 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $33.73.