Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys Global X Uranium ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Dallas, TX, based Investment company Hilltop Holdings Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Global X Uranium ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF, CEVA Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hilltop Holdings Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Hilltop Holdings Inc. owns 486 stocks with a total value of $746 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hilltop+holdings+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hilltop Holdings Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 227,700 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55%
  2. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 189,357 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57%
  3. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 189,516 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07%
  4. Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 201,197 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio.
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 77,067 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.97%
New Purchase: Global X Uranium ETF (URA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. initiated holding in Global X Uranium ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.52 and $20.33, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $21.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 436,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (EWN)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.98 and $46.5, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $48.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 129,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.14 and $43.79, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $43.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 72,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $90.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 32,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $88.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 25,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. initiated holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.85 and $33.18, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $20.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 39,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 1610.62%. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $341.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 22,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 225.03%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $153.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 59,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 47.05%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $411.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 32,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $219.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 77,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 46.04%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $213.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 33,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.92%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 102,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $49.41, with an estimated average price of $44.27.

Sold Out: CEVA Inc (CEVA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. sold out a holding in CEVA Inc. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $74.11, with an estimated average price of $59.65.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.31 and $108.47, with an estimated average price of $107.48.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

Sold Out: FibroGen Inc (FGEN)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. sold out a holding in FibroGen Inc. The sale prices were between $31 and $55.72, with an estimated average price of $42.8.

Sold Out: Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. sold out a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $32.23 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $33.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hilltop Holdings Inc..

