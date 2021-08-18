Haverford Trust Co Buys Texas Instruments Inc, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Texas Instruments Inc, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, McCormick Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Haverford Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Haverford Trust Co owns 357 stocks with a total value of $8.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 382,548 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 92.99% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 374,920 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 86.25% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 369,980 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 72.49% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 275,001 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.06% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 250,683 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 84.21%

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 23,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $72.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.3 and $105.12, with an estimated average price of $104.45. The stock is now traded at around $106.094400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.175500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.189000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 436.68%. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $185.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 49,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 41759.62%. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $436416.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 21,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 965.65%. The purchase prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19. The stock is now traded at around $86.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 24,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.69%. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 35,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 461.50%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3227.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 184.81%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2758.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The sale prices were between $58.39 and $68.98, with an estimated average price of $63.01.

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.6, with an estimated average price of $93.77.

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72.

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8.

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Republic First Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $3.54 and $4.39, with an estimated average price of $4.01.