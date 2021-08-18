Haverford Trust Co Buys Texas Instruments Inc, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp

- New Purchases: ICSH, GILD, STIP, BND, BSV, USMV, GIGB, VSGX, ADBE, FNDE, NTRS, FISV, FNDF, ESML, ESGV, CRM, TT, INTU, IWN, WST, JEPI, SWK, XLV, IVE, TROW, KHC, VLO, VFH, VHT, VOE, VTRS, WEC, WSFS, EOG, CHTR, CACI, BKNG, REGN, CTAS, PH, ADSK, MCK, MKSI, ADI, FANG, OGN, FTV, CTXS, PRU, BK, MS, EMHY, NUMG, IYH, TPSC, DFAC,
- Added Positions: TXN, BRK.A, MKC, TIP, AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, IWD,
- Reduced Positions: IEMG, AAPL, MSFT, IJR, JPM, LOW, JNJ, CVS, CMCSA, TJX, PEP, ACN, DD, MA, BAX, RTX, IEFA, HON, DG, KO, UNH, ORCL, BDX, SBUX, T, MDT, IJH, MBB, APD, IVV, VPL, DIS, ECL, GEM, SPGI, IGSB, CSCO, MRK, COST, UPS, ICE, CVX, GPC, IGIB, ADP, MCD, SWKS, AMT, SPY, VFC, DOW, VTI, BLK, PG, DEO, HD, PM, IBM, INTC, PFE, BAB, IEF, AGG, VIG, TFC, VZ, UL, UNP, GSK, LMT, ABBV, AEP, RSP, ETN, JCI, ABT, XOM, SLB, TGNA, AMGN, ACWX, MMM, CTVA, F, WASH, VWO, NEAR, QQQ, KMB, BMY, BRK.B, AXP, NEE, VEA, ITW, CL, VYM, NVS, VXUS, NSC, EMR, MO, SHW, TGT, VNQ, VOO, DVY, GBIL, GSIE, NKE, DE, CAT, IFF, NSRGY, SYK, WMT, WM, V, VGT, PFF, FB, ZTS, FIS, PPG, CB, PNC, DHR, CHD, CP, AFL, WTRG, CC, QCOM, EPD, GLT, WFC, DGRO, IXUS, EEMV, FLOT, GLD, VO, ACWI, EFA, IWF, IWP, IWR, IWM, IVW, SUB, VB, RDS.A, NVO, LAD, EL, MDLZ, TWLO, BF.B, FLT, CMI, DOV, CI, PSA, LLY, JKHY, CLX, CPRT, MTB, ANTM, MCHP, CNI, FDX, NOC, BA, HNFSA, PAYX, MAS, FAST, PEG, CARR, KR, PYPL, ED, PSX, D, GIS, PPL, COP, NMT, SEIC, SO, SYY, HSY, TMO, TRV, WBA, GWW, ZBH, BX, DUK, USB, ET, XLC, JPIN, ECON, ESGE, VGK, HYG, LQD, DWM, GVI, VOT, JKG, EEM, MUB, NUEM, IWO, XLU, SAP, RDS.B, SONY, XLK, IYW, SCHV, SCHM, SCHA, GOVT, MDY, VTV, SCHF, IGLB, STZ, CTSH, MAR, VIAC, LRCX, HUBB, CE, NFLX, KMX, DLR, PGR, ALL, LIN, AWK, AME, BKI, OTIS, IBKR, IP, MPC, EXC, NAV, BEN, JPT, NQP, TSLA, TDG, UGI, VTR, XYL, YUM, CME, TTD, TD, MMP, EFG, ESGD, IGV, FNF, IXN, VUG, ARKK, IDV, VCIT, SLV, VV, SUSA, MTUM, IWB, IWS, IWV, SLYV, SDY, IJK, IJJ, RYT, XLY, AON, AZN, SCHD, IHF,
- Sold Out: BYD, GE, PWR, FRBK, LHX, BEP, KMI,
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 382,548 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 92.99%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 374,920 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 86.25%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 369,980 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 72.49%
- BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 275,001 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.06%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 250,683 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 84.21%
Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 23,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $72.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.3 and $105.12, with an estimated average price of $104.45. The stock is now traded at around $106.094400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.175500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.189000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 436.68%. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $185.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 49,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 41759.62%. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $436416.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 21,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)
Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 965.65%. The purchase prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19. The stock is now traded at around $86.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 24,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.69%. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 35,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 461.50%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3227.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 184.81%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2758.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)
Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The sale prices were between $58.39 and $68.98, with an estimated average price of $63.01.Sold Out: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)
Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.6, with an estimated average price of $93.77.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72.Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8.Sold Out: Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK)
Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Republic First Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $3.54 and $4.39, with an estimated average price of $4.01.
