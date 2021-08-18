Haverford Trust Co Buys Texas Instruments Inc, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Haverford Trust Co Buys Texas Instruments Inc, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Radnor, PA, based Investment company Haverford Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Texas Instruments Inc, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, McCormick Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Haverford Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Haverford Trust Co owns 357 stocks with a total value of $8.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HAVERFORD TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/haverford+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HAVERFORD TRUST CO
  1. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 382,548 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 92.99%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 374,920 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 86.25%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 369,980 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 72.49%
  4. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 275,001 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.06%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 250,683 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 84.21%
New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 23,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $72.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.3 and $105.12, with an estimated average price of $104.45. The stock is now traded at around $106.094400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.175500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.189000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 436.68%. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $185.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 49,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 41759.62%. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $436416.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 21,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 965.65%. The purchase prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19. The stock is now traded at around $86.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 24,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.69%. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 35,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 461.50%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3227.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 184.81%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2758.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The sale prices were between $58.39 and $68.98, with an estimated average price of $63.01.

Sold Out: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.6, with an estimated average price of $93.77.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72.

Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8.

Sold Out: Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK)

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Republic First Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $3.54 and $4.39, with an estimated average price of $4.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of HAVERFORD TRUST CO. Also check out:

1. HAVERFORD TRUST CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. HAVERFORD TRUST CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HAVERFORD TRUST CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HAVERFORD TRUST CO keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider