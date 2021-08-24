Shellback Capital, LP Buys Apple Inc, Brunswick Corp, The Middleby Corp, Sells Netflix Inc, Owens-Corning Inc, The Trade Desk Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Shellback Capital, LP Buys Apple Inc, Brunswick Corp, The Middleby Corp, Sells Netflix Inc, Owens-Corning Inc, The Trade Desk Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Shellback Capital, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Brunswick Corp, The Middleby Corp, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, Global Payments Inc, sells Netflix Inc, Owens-Corning Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Twitter Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shellback Capital, LP. As of 2021Q2, Shellback Capital, LP owns 113 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Shellback Capital, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shellback+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Shellback Capital, LP
  1. Brunswick Corp (BC) - 670,000 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 255.83%
  2. Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) - 206,357 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.03%
  3. Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 590,000 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.35%
  4. AGCO Corp (AGCO) - 406,649 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
  5. Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) - 183,287 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.47%
New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Shellback Capital, LP initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $150.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 370,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Middleby Corp (MIDD)

Shellback Capital, LP initiated holding in The Middleby Corp. The purchase prices were between $160.25 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $170.2. The stock is now traded at around $180.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 256,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO)

Shellback Capital, LP initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $42.41, with an estimated average price of $34.84. The stock is now traded at around $38.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 710,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Shellback Capital, LP initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21. The stock is now traded at around $166.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Shellback Capital, LP initiated holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The purchase prices were between $16.77 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $18.41. The stock is now traded at around $15.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 1,555,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: United Rentals Inc (URI)

Shellback Capital, LP initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31. The stock is now traded at around $343.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Brunswick Corp (BC)

Shellback Capital, LP added to a holding in Brunswick Corp by 255.83%. The purchase prices were between $92.69 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $101.65. The stock is now traded at around $102.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 670,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Shellback Capital, LP added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 75.03%. The purchase prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74. The stock is now traded at around $300.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 206,357 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Shellback Capital, LP added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 82.47%. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $316.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 183,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Shellback Capital, LP added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 275.00%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $194.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI)

Shellback Capital, LP added to a holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc by 327.14%. The purchase prices were between $144.03 and $174.9, with an estimated average price of $160.48. The stock is now traded at around $165.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 171,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)

Shellback Capital, LP added to a holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc by 140.21%. The purchase prices were between $51.72 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $57.87. The stock is now traded at around $43.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 456,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Shellback Capital, LP sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

Sold Out: Owens-Corning Inc (OC)

Shellback Capital, LP sold out a holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $92.09 and $108.22, with an estimated average price of $99.79.

Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Shellback Capital, LP sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Shellback Capital, LP sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Shellback Capital, LP sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.

Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)

Shellback Capital, LP sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of Shellback Capital, LP. Also check out:

1. Shellback Capital, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Shellback Capital, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Shellback Capital, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Shellback Capital, LP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider