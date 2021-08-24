Shellback Capital, LP Buys Apple Inc, Brunswick Corp, The Middleby Corp, Sells Netflix Inc, Owens-Corning Inc, The Trade Desk Inc

New Purchases: AAPL, MIDD, ASO, GPN, GT, URI, PII, PANW, BLDR, CNHI, SBUX, SHOO, FTV, DG, CAR, KMX, UFPI, GES, BALY, CRSP, HNST, MCW, ELY, OSTK, NKE, SIG, CRUS,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Brunswick Corp, The Middleby Corp, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, Global Payments Inc, sells Netflix Inc, Owens-Corning Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Twitter Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shellback Capital, LP. As of 2021Q2, Shellback Capital, LP owns 113 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Brunswick Corp (BC) - 670,000 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 255.83% Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) - 206,357 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.03% Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 590,000 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.35% AGCO Corp (AGCO) - 406,649 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52% Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) - 183,287 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.47%

Shellback Capital, LP initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $150.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 370,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shellback Capital, LP initiated holding in The Middleby Corp. The purchase prices were between $160.25 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $170.2. The stock is now traded at around $180.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 256,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shellback Capital, LP initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $42.41, with an estimated average price of $34.84. The stock is now traded at around $38.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 710,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shellback Capital, LP initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21. The stock is now traded at around $166.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shellback Capital, LP initiated holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The purchase prices were between $16.77 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $18.41. The stock is now traded at around $15.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 1,555,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shellback Capital, LP initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31. The stock is now traded at around $343.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shellback Capital, LP added to a holding in Brunswick Corp by 255.83%. The purchase prices were between $92.69 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $101.65. The stock is now traded at around $102.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 670,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shellback Capital, LP added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 75.03%. The purchase prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74. The stock is now traded at around $300.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 206,357 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shellback Capital, LP added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 82.47%. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $316.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 183,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shellback Capital, LP added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 275.00%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $194.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shellback Capital, LP added to a holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc by 327.14%. The purchase prices were between $144.03 and $174.9, with an estimated average price of $160.48. The stock is now traded at around $165.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 171,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shellback Capital, LP added to a holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc by 140.21%. The purchase prices were between $51.72 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $57.87. The stock is now traded at around $43.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 456,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shellback Capital, LP sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

Shellback Capital, LP sold out a holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $92.09 and $108.22, with an estimated average price of $99.79.

Shellback Capital, LP sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87.

Shellback Capital, LP sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12.

Shellback Capital, LP sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.

Shellback Capital, LP sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.