Shellback Capital, LP Buys Apple Inc, Brunswick Corp, The Middleby Corp, Sells Netflix Inc, Owens-Corning Inc, The Trade Desk Inc

- New Purchases: AAPL, MIDD, ASO, GPN, GT, URI, PII, PANW, BLDR, CNHI, SBUX, SHOO, FTV, DG, CAR, KMX, UFPI, GES, BALY, CRSP, HNST, MCW, ELY, OSTK, NKE, SIG, CRUS,
- Added Positions: BC, PH, ROK, UPS, GPI, CAKE, THO, LEN, MTH, MBUU, WGO, BKNG, CHDN, PENN, KSS, JWN, PLCE, DHI, BOOT, PFGC, CMI, REAL, LEVI, JACK, AEO, CPA, ENS, AGCO, PVH, GPS, POSH, HLT, WOOF,
- Reduced Positions: ACN, TPR, AMZN, LPSN, LAD, KNX, Z, FB, AVYA, PLNT, DLTR, WERN, AZO, JBL, GOOGL, ODFL, DQ, ABNB, AAP, TSCO, CPRI, CZR, FDX, RCL, BURL, ANF, CROX, HOME, RH, TLS, CTRN, FND, TPX, JOAN, SPOT, FIVE, DIS, VFC,
- Sold Out: NFLX, OC, TTD, GS, TWTR, DE, CTSH, MOS, KSU, ARRY, UNP, NVDA, LOW, EXP, GNRC, SNAP, YETI, DY, TJX, FTCH, CSX, PTON, CVM, FRX, OLLI, CHWY, FOSL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Shellback Capital, LP
- Brunswick Corp (BC) - 670,000 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 255.83%
- Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) - 206,357 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.03%
- Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 590,000 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.35%
- AGCO Corp (AGCO) - 406,649 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
- Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) - 183,287 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.47%
Shellback Capital, LP initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $150.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 370,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Middleby Corp (MIDD)
Shellback Capital, LP initiated holding in The Middleby Corp. The purchase prices were between $160.25 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $170.2. The stock is now traded at around $180.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 256,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO)
Shellback Capital, LP initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $42.41, with an estimated average price of $34.84. The stock is now traded at around $38.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 710,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Shellback Capital, LP initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21. The stock is now traded at around $166.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)
Shellback Capital, LP initiated holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The purchase prices were between $16.77 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $18.41. The stock is now traded at around $15.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 1,555,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: United Rentals Inc (URI)
Shellback Capital, LP initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31. The stock is now traded at around $343.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Brunswick Corp (BC)
Shellback Capital, LP added to a holding in Brunswick Corp by 255.83%. The purchase prices were between $92.69 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $101.65. The stock is now traded at around $102.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 670,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Shellback Capital, LP added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 75.03%. The purchase prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74. The stock is now traded at around $300.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 206,357 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Shellback Capital, LP added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 82.47%. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $316.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 183,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Shellback Capital, LP added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 275.00%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $194.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI)
Shellback Capital, LP added to a holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc by 327.14%. The purchase prices were between $144.03 and $174.9, with an estimated average price of $160.48. The stock is now traded at around $165.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 171,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)
Shellback Capital, LP added to a holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc by 140.21%. The purchase prices were between $51.72 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $57.87. The stock is now traded at around $43.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 456,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Shellback Capital, LP sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.Sold Out: Owens-Corning Inc (OC)
Shellback Capital, LP sold out a holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $92.09 and $108.22, with an estimated average price of $99.79.Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Shellback Capital, LP sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Shellback Capital, LP sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Shellback Capital, LP sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)
Shellback Capital, LP sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.
