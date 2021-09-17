Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios Buys The Toro Co, National Retail Properties Inc, Woodward Inc, Sells Lamar Advertising Co, SEI Investments Co, Caesars Entertainment Inc

New Purchases: TTC, NNN, WWD, AFG, CLF, FHN, RGA, SLG, NVST, BXS, CSL, Y, CIEN, JLL, OLN, G, CERN, MRO, LSCC, FULT, WTFC, SAFM, NSA, KIM, HALO, WBS, JW.A, HWC, TXRH, RPRX, CROX, PGRE, BDC, BOKF, CLR, HE, ACM, PPL, OLED, NBIX, WLK, GLW, CF, VER, BRKR, NWE, LEG, VC, KAR, BRX, AZPN, PNR, AEO, SATS, WEN, SAGE, PPC, TRGP,

Investment company Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios Current Portfolio ) buys The Toro Co, National Retail Properties Inc, Woodward Inc, American Financial Group Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, sells Lamar Advertising Co, SEI Investments Co, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Western Alliance Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios. As of 2021Q2, Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios owns 295 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR) - 46,310 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 6,095 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.89% Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) - 49,035 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) - 89,575 shares, 1.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.47% Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) - 4,610 shares, 1.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios initiated holding in The Toro Co. The purchase prices were between $103.14 and $116.51, with an estimated average price of $109.77. The stock is now traded at around $104.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 10,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.07 and $50, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $45.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 23,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios initiated holding in Woodward Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.57 and $129.93, with an estimated average price of $123.13. The stock is now traded at around $117.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 8,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios initiated holding in American Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.94 and $140.29, with an estimated average price of $124.76. The stock is now traded at around $133.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 6,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 38,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios initiated holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.61 and $134.43, with an estimated average price of $125.98. The stock is now traded at around $113.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 7,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios added to a holding in UMB Financial Corp by 76.49%. The purchase prices were between $88.57 and $99.55, with an estimated average price of $94.94. The stock is now traded at around $89.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 14,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios added to a holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc by 232.52%. The purchase prices were between $148.6 and $174.86, with an estimated average price of $159.31. The stock is now traded at around $159.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios added to a holding in Cable One Inc by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $1696.74 and $1912.81, with an estimated average price of $1799.48. The stock is now traded at around $1963.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios added to a holding in Chemed Corp by 47.32%. The purchase prices were between $459.25 and $502.91, with an estimated average price of $479.85. The stock is now traded at around $478.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios added to a holding in Mattel Inc by 233.08%. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $22.29, with an estimated average price of $20.64. The stock is now traded at around $20.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 30,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios added to a holding in Donaldson Co Inc by 35.90%. The purchase prices were between $58.16 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $61.7. The stock is now traded at around $60.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 22,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $93.92 and $107.32, with an estimated average price of $101.53.

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios sold out a holding in SEI Investments Co. The sale prices were between $56.08 and $64.45, with an estimated average price of $62.31.

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61.

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios sold out a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The sale prices were between $89.16 and $108.02, with an estimated average price of $98.99.

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63.

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios reduced to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 69.53%. The sale prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $440.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios still held 1,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios reduced to a holding in Primerica Inc by 45.05%. The sale prices were between $144.58 and $165.23, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $148.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios still held 8,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios reduced to a holding in RPM International Inc by 51.17%. The sale prices were between $86.99 and $97.92, with an estimated average price of $93.04. The stock is now traded at around $79.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios still held 6,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios reduced to a holding in RH by 55.99%. The sale prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67. The stock is now traded at around $685.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios still held 735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios reduced to a holding in WEX Inc by 44.36%. The sale prices were between $187.76 and $229.02, with an estimated average price of $205.13. The stock is now traded at around $171.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios still held 3,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.