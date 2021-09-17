Logo
Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios Buys The Toro Co, National Retail Properties Inc, Woodward Inc, Sells Lamar Advertising Co, SEI Investments Co, Caesars Entertainment Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios (Current Portfolio) buys The Toro Co, National Retail Properties Inc, Woodward Inc, American Financial Group Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, sells Lamar Advertising Co, SEI Investments Co, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Western Alliance Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios. As of 2021Q2, Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios owns 295 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Midcap Stock Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/midcap+stock+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Midcap Stock Portfolio
  1. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR) - 46,310 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  2. Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 6,095 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.89%
  3. Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) - 49,035 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  4. Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) - 89,575 shares, 1.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.47%
  5. Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) - 4,610 shares, 1.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
New Purchase: The Toro Co (TTC)

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios initiated holding in The Toro Co. The purchase prices were between $103.14 and $116.51, with an estimated average price of $109.77. The stock is now traded at around $104.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 10,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.07 and $50, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $45.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 23,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Woodward Inc (WWD)

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios initiated holding in Woodward Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.57 and $129.93, with an estimated average price of $123.13. The stock is now traded at around $117.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 8,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios initiated holding in American Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.94 and $140.29, with an estimated average price of $124.76. The stock is now traded at around $133.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 6,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 38,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios initiated holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.61 and $134.43, with an estimated average price of $125.98. The stock is now traded at around $113.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 7,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: UMB Financial Corp (UMBF)

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios added to a holding in UMB Financial Corp by 76.49%. The purchase prices were between $88.57 and $99.55, with an estimated average price of $94.94. The stock is now traded at around $89.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 14,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG)

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios added to a holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc by 232.52%. The purchase prices were between $148.6 and $174.86, with an estimated average price of $159.31. The stock is now traded at around $159.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cable One Inc (CABO)

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios added to a holding in Cable One Inc by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $1696.74 and $1912.81, with an estimated average price of $1799.48. The stock is now traded at around $1963.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chemed Corp (CHE)

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios added to a holding in Chemed Corp by 47.32%. The purchase prices were between $459.25 and $502.91, with an estimated average price of $479.85. The stock is now traded at around $478.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mattel Inc (MAT)

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios added to a holding in Mattel Inc by 233.08%. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $22.29, with an estimated average price of $20.64. The stock is now traded at around $20.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 30,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Donaldson Co Inc (DCI)

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios added to a holding in Donaldson Co Inc by 35.90%. The purchase prices were between $58.16 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $61.7. The stock is now traded at around $60.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 22,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $93.92 and $107.32, with an estimated average price of $101.53.

Sold Out: SEI Investments Co (SEIC)

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios sold out a holding in SEI Investments Co. The sale prices were between $56.08 and $64.45, with an estimated average price of $62.31.

Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61.

Sold Out: Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios sold out a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The sale prices were between $89.16 and $108.02, with an estimated average price of $98.99.

Sold Out: (PRAH)

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63.

Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.

Reduced: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios reduced to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 69.53%. The sale prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $440.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios still held 1,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Primerica Inc (PRI)

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios reduced to a holding in Primerica Inc by 45.05%. The sale prices were between $144.58 and $165.23, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $148.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios still held 8,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: RPM International Inc (RPM)

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios reduced to a holding in RPM International Inc by 51.17%. The sale prices were between $86.99 and $97.92, with an estimated average price of $93.04. The stock is now traded at around $79.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios still held 6,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: RH (RH)

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios reduced to a holding in RH by 55.99%. The sale prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67. The stock is now traded at around $685.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios still held 735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: WEX Inc (WEX)

Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios reduced to a holding in WEX Inc by 44.36%. The sale prices were between $187.76 and $229.02, with an estimated average price of $205.13. The stock is now traded at around $171.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Bny Mellon Investment Portfolios still held 3,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Midcap Stock Portfolio. Also check out:

1. Midcap Stock Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. Midcap Stock Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Midcap Stock Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Midcap Stock Portfolio keeps buying
