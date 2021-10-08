Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC Buys Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Guardant Health Inc, Callaway Golf Co, RPM International Inc

New Purchases: BSCO, BSCN, BSCP, BSJM, BSJN, BSJP, BSCQ, BSJO, ARKF, IBMN, GNRC, DNA, BSMO, IBML, BSMN, IBMM, BSMM, BSJQ, BSMP, IBMO, BSCR, MRVI, RFMZ, PDO, CRWD, RTM, BSMQ, BSMR, FNDB, IEDI, RCD, ASML, BSCS, HLMN, RFM, RFM, VRT, DFS, BX, PXD, MU, LAMR, SJM, GIS, ARCC, NSP, ALYA, NMTR,

Beachwood, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, Ball Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon, sells Guardant Health Inc, Callaway Golf Co, RPM International Inc, Bloom Energy Corp, NetEase Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC owns 466 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 746,682 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 286,990 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,276 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 19,706 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 311,086 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78%

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.08 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 953,746 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 784,222 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.18 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.26. The stock is now traded at around $22.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 758,136 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $23.09 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $23.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 359,677 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $25.12 and $25.43, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 278,735 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.4 and $21.6, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 310,205 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Ball Corp by 608.01%. The purchase prices were between $79.03 and $97.79, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $91.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 155,841 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc by 39.85%. The purchase prices were between $25.68 and $37.49, with an estimated average price of $31.17. The stock is now traded at around $27.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 304,430 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BlackLine Inc by 24.07%. The purchase prices were between $105.62 and $126.23, with an estimated average price of $114.91. The stock is now traded at around $118.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 81,390 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $57.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,328 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 27.58%. The purchase prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49. The stock is now traded at around $137.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 41,114 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 526.63%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $63.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,723 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $78.92 and $114.41, with an estimated average price of $94.71.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $18.54 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $21.25.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $69.1 and $71.88, with an estimated average price of $70.67.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The sale prices were between $19.5 and $50.03, with an estimated average price of $38.12.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $68.67 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.11.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $105.26 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $122.64.