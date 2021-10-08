Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC Buys Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Guardant Health Inc, Callaway Golf Co, RPM International Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC Buys Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Guardant Health Inc, Callaway Golf Co, RPM International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Beachwood, OH, based Investment company Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, Ball Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon, sells Guardant Health Inc, Callaway Golf Co, RPM International Inc, Bloom Energy Corp, NetEase Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC owns 466 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carnegie+capital+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 746,682 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 286,990 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,276 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 19,706 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 311,086 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78%
New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.08 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 953,746 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 784,222 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.18 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.26. The stock is now traded at around $22.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 758,136 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $23.09 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $23.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 359,677 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $25.12 and $25.43, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 278,735 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.4 and $21.6, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 310,205 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ball Corp (BLL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Ball Corp by 608.01%. The purchase prices were between $79.03 and $97.79, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $91.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 155,841 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc by 39.85%. The purchase prices were between $25.68 and $37.49, with an estimated average price of $31.17. The stock is now traded at around $27.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 304,430 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BlackLine Inc (BL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BlackLine Inc by 24.07%. The purchase prices were between $105.62 and $126.23, with an estimated average price of $114.91. The stock is now traded at around $118.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 81,390 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $57.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,328 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 27.58%. The purchase prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49. The stock is now traded at around $137.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 41,114 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 526.63%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $63.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,723 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: NetEase Inc (NTES)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $78.92 and $114.41, with an estimated average price of $94.71.

Sold Out: Bloom Energy Corp (BE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $18.54 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $21.25.

Sold Out: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $69.1 and $71.88, with an estimated average price of $70.67.

Sold Out: Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The sale prices were between $19.5 and $50.03, with an estimated average price of $38.12.

Sold Out: Incyte Corp (INCY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $68.67 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.11.

Sold Out: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $105.26 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $122.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider