Umb Bank N A Buys FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu, International Business Machines Corp, Blackstone Inc, Sells Boeing Co, Ecolab Inc, The Walt Disney Co

- New Purchases: IQDF, ZS, PENN, NUDM, NULG, IAU, NULV, UP, NUBD, ASB, DFAC, PANW, IAC, DFUS, EEM, FTNT, XLNX, NUMG, NUMV, NCV, IDA, LHX, ADI,
- Added Positions: IBM, BX, XOM, NUE, CRWD, IVV, SQ, NFLX, SIVB, SDY, IJR, IEFA, AMZN, PWR, IEMG, IJH, IVW, VTV, BAC, GOOGL, GVI, MBB, VEA, ABT, COP, COST, DHR, INTU, MCD, MS, O, CRM, SHW, TXN, UNH, AVGO, FB, IGIB, IGSB, SCZ, VNQ, T, MO, AMT, AMAT, CVX, C, DRE, EW, EL, NEE, HON, KSU, NVDA, ROK, LUV, TRV, TGT, UPS, URI, MA, LULU, AWK, V, PM, PYPL, BND, EMLP, IJK, IWD, IWM, VBR, CSX, CASY, SCHW, CSCO, CLX, DRI, DD, FDX, GE, GEL, HIG, WELL, J, MDLZ, MMP, MKC, PPL, PXD, PAA, PFG, USB, EBAY, CMG, LWLG, NOW, MPLX, ZTS, HPE, JPMPC.PFD, CTVA, AGG, BKLN, BSV, LQD, NUEM, NUSC, QQQ, SCHO, SPY, VOE, VT,
- Reduced Positions: BA, ECL, DIS, ABBV, ATVI, MU, ICE, MAR, HD, JPST, AAPL, DOCU, FPE, VWO, WMT, SPLV, CME, CMCSA, DE, LLY, KLAC, MRK, SBUX, RTX, WSO, WSO.B, FEI, EFA, IJS, IJT, IWF, IWN, USMV, VOO, MMM, AFL, APD, LNT, ALL, AXP, AMP, AJG, ADSK, TFC, BAX, BDX, BBY, BF.B, CFFN, CI, KO, STZ, D, DOV, EPD, F, GD, GIS, HPQ, MTCH, ITW, INTC, IP, K, LEG, NSC, ORLY, OMC, ORCL, PGR, PEG, QCOM, REGN, SYY, TJX, VLO, VTR, WBA, WFC, WY, WMB, WEC, XEL, YUM, ZBH, DG, KMI, PSX, FIVE, GOOG, SYF, YUMC, CARR, OTIS, OGN, HYG, IWO, IWS, IWV, PDBC, SHY, VO, VOT, VSS, XHB, XLE,
- Sold Out: QCRH, 4LRA, ARKK, ARKW, IWL, SAM, NEM, VPER, AERI,
For the details of UMB BANK N A's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/umb+bank+n+a/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of UMB BANK N A
- UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) - 4,901,298 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 531,467 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,279,570 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 577,658 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 494,025 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
Umb Bank N A initiated holding in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $25.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 601,199 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
Umb Bank N A initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $213.72 and $287.4, with an estimated average price of $251.1. The stock is now traded at around $301.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,558 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Umb Bank N A initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $84.84, with an estimated average price of $73.65. The stock is now traded at around $77.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 88,405 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity (NUDM)
Umb Bank N A initiated holding in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity . The purchase prices were between $30.91 and $33.12, with an estimated average price of $32.2. The stock is now traded at around $31.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 123,373 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Umb Bank N A initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 79,272 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG)
Umb Bank N A initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.04 and $70.2, with an estimated average price of $67.38. The stock is now traded at around $68.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 37,749 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Umb Bank N A added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 407.19%. The purchase prices were between $132.97 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $139.83. The stock is now traded at around $142.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 129,537 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Umb Bank N A added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 682.05%. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $123.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 113,248 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Umb Bank N A added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 296.98%. The purchase prices were between $90.04 and $126.17, with an estimated average price of $106.28. The stock is now traded at around $102.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 147,483 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Umb Bank N A added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 120.36%. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $62.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 347,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Umb Bank N A added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 990.50%. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $285.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 44,296 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
Umb Bank N A added to a holding in Square Inc by 1107.12%. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $252.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 42,032 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $109.72 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $120.38.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)
Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $137.41 and $154.33, with an estimated average price of $147.76.Sold Out: QCR Holdings Inc (QCRH)
Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in QCR Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $45.47 and $52.95, with an estimated average price of $49.42.Sold Out: iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL)
Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The sale prices were between $102.04 and $108.52, with an estimated average price of $105.77.Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05.
