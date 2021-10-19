Umb Bank N A Buys FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu, International Business Machines Corp, Blackstone Inc, Sells Boeing Co, Ecolab Inc, The Walt Disney Co

New Purchases: IQDF, ZS, PENN, NUDM, NULG, IAU, NULV, UP, NUBD, ASB, DFAC, PANW, IAC, DFUS, EEM, FTNT, XLNX, NUMG, NUMV, NCV, IDA, LHX, ADI,

IQDF, ZS, PENN, NUDM, NULG, IAU, NULV, UP, NUBD, ASB, DFAC, PANW, IAC, DFUS, EEM, FTNT, XLNX, NUMG, NUMV, NCV, IDA, LHX, ADI, Added Positions: IBM, BX, XOM, NUE, CRWD, IVV, SQ, NFLX, SIVB, SDY, IJR, IEFA, AMZN, PWR, IEMG, IJH, IVW, VTV, BAC, GOOGL, GVI, MBB, VEA, ABT, COP, COST, DHR, INTU, MCD, MS, O, CRM, SHW, TXN, UNH, AVGO, FB, IGIB, IGSB, SCZ, VNQ, T, MO, AMT, AMAT, CVX, C, DRE, EW, EL, NEE, HON, KSU, NVDA, ROK, LUV, TRV, TGT, UPS, URI, MA, LULU, AWK, V, PM, PYPL, BND, EMLP, IJK, IWD, IWM, VBR, CSX, CASY, SCHW, CSCO, CLX, DRI, DD, FDX, GE, GEL, HIG, WELL, J, MDLZ, MMP, MKC, PPL, PXD, PAA, PFG, USB, EBAY, CMG, LWLG, NOW, MPLX, ZTS, HPE, JPMPC.PFD, CTVA, AGG, BKLN, BSV, LQD, NUEM, NUSC, QQQ, SCHO, SPY, VOE, VT,

BA, ECL, DIS, ABBV, ATVI, MU, ICE, MAR, HD, JPST, AAPL, DOCU, FPE, VWO, WMT, SPLV, CME, CMCSA, DE, LLY, KLAC, MRK, SBUX, RTX, WSO, WSO.B, FEI, EFA, IJS, IJT, IWF, IWN, USMV, VOO, MMM, AFL, APD, LNT, ALL, AXP, AMP, AJG, ADSK, TFC, BAX, BDX, BBY, BF.B, CFFN, CI, KO, STZ, D, DOV, EPD, F, GD, GIS, HPQ, MTCH, ITW, INTC, IP, K, LEG, NSC, ORLY, OMC, ORCL, PGR, PEG, QCOM, REGN, SYY, TJX, VLO, VTR, WBA, WFC, WY, WMB, WEC, XEL, YUM, ZBH, DG, KMI, PSX, FIVE, GOOG, SYF, YUMC, CARR, OTIS, OGN, HYG, IWO, IWS, IWV, PDBC, SHY, VO, VOT, VSS, XHB, XLE, Sold Out: QCRH, 4LRA, ARKK, ARKW, IWL, SAM, NEM, VPER, AERI,

Investment company Umb Bank N A Current Portfolio ) buys FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu, International Business Machines Corp, Blackstone Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Nucor Corp, sells Boeing Co, Ecolab Inc, The Walt Disney Co, AbbVie Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Umb Bank N A. As of 2021Q3, Umb Bank N A owns 375 stocks with a total value of $4.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) - 4,901,298 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 531,467 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,279,570 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 577,658 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 494,025 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%

Umb Bank N A initiated holding in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $25.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 601,199 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Umb Bank N A initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $213.72 and $287.4, with an estimated average price of $251.1. The stock is now traded at around $301.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,558 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Umb Bank N A initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $84.84, with an estimated average price of $73.65. The stock is now traded at around $77.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 88,405 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Umb Bank N A initiated holding in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity . The purchase prices were between $30.91 and $33.12, with an estimated average price of $32.2. The stock is now traded at around $31.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 123,373 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Umb Bank N A initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 79,272 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Umb Bank N A initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.04 and $70.2, with an estimated average price of $67.38. The stock is now traded at around $68.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 37,749 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Umb Bank N A added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 407.19%. The purchase prices were between $132.97 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $139.83. The stock is now traded at around $142.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 129,537 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Umb Bank N A added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 682.05%. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $123.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 113,248 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Umb Bank N A added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 296.98%. The purchase prices were between $90.04 and $126.17, with an estimated average price of $106.28. The stock is now traded at around $102.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 147,483 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Umb Bank N A added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 120.36%. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $62.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 347,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Umb Bank N A added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 990.50%. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $285.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 44,296 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Umb Bank N A added to a holding in Square Inc by 1107.12%. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $252.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 42,032 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $109.72 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $120.38.

Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.

Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $137.41 and $154.33, with an estimated average price of $147.76.

Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in QCR Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $45.47 and $52.95, with an estimated average price of $49.42.

Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The sale prices were between $102.04 and $108.52, with an estimated average price of $105.77.

Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05.