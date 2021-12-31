Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys SPDR Biotech ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Cerner Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Biotech ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, sells Cerner Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Enterprise Products Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edge Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Edge Wealth Management LLC owns 516 stocks with a total value of $547 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 1,550,130 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.88% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 226,589 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 92,948 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,641 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 110,529 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44%

Edge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44. The stock is now traded at around $104.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $22.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 45,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Doximity Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $64.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $39.92. The stock is now traded at around $39.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Mandiant Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $16.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $32.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 33 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 21931.69%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $100.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 120,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 20.94%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $231.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 52,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.89%. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 218,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Novavax Inc by 45.45%. The purchase prices were between $134.56 and $217.97, with an estimated average price of $172.19. The stock is now traded at around $110.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 74900.00%. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1497.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 539.45%. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38.

Edge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Edge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Edge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in USHG Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $11.22, with an estimated average price of $10.58.

Edge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64.

Edge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.