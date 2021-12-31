Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Accel Wealth Management Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Sells First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, , Meta Platforms Inc

Investment company Accel Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Vanguard Growth ETF, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, sells First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, , Meta Platforms Inc, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Accel Wealth Management. As of 2021Q4, Accel Wealth Management owns 893 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Accel Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/accel+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Accel Wealth Management
  1. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 150,126 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.43%
  2. FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL) - 121,110 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.53%
  3. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 46,185 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 26,193 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.94%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 10,639 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.24%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

Accel Wealth Management initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $61.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 14,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Accel Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.7 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $84.95. The stock is now traded at around $78.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)

Accel Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.66 and $66.98, with an estimated average price of $62.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)

Accel Wealth Management initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $96.14, with an estimated average price of $88.63. The stock is now traded at around $82.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE)

Accel Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.55 and $131.87, with an estimated average price of $120.99. The stock is now traded at around $106.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU)

Accel Wealth Management initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.85 and $36.63, with an estimated average price of $35.51. The stock is now traded at around $36.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Accel Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 295.00%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $230.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 15,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Accel Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 34.43%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $54.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 150,126 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)

Accel Wealth Management added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 48.53%. The purchase prices were between $47.34 and $47.92, with an estimated average price of $47.64. The stock is now traded at around $47.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 121,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Accel Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 187.50%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $293.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 7,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)

Accel Wealth Management added to a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF by 65.93%. The purchase prices were between $20.37 and $22.24, with an estimated average price of $21.47. The stock is now traded at around $21.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 151,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Accel Wealth Management added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 44.24%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $370.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 10,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (CXP)

Accel Wealth Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.05 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $19.16.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Accel Wealth Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43.

Sold Out: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE)

Accel Wealth Management sold out a holding in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $24.73 and $35.4, with an estimated average price of $30.08.

Sold Out: Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13 (FLGE)

Accel Wealth Management sold out a holding in Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13. The sale prices were between $684.01 and $882.88, with an estimated average price of $811.58.

Sold Out: Repligen Corp (RGEN)

Accel Wealth Management sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $247.59 and $304.47, with an estimated average price of $269.18.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT)

Accel Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF. The sale prices were between $247 and $278.8, with an estimated average price of $267.21.



