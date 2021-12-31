Accel Wealth Management Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Sells First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, , Meta Platforms Inc

- New Purchases: JEPI, CWB, EWT, LIT, XHE, FMNB, DBEU, AWK, SYK, CERN, QCRH, NUSI, NWE, BLNK, NXPI, AFRM, BTAL, IAI, AOS, GD, SJM, MKC, O, WEC, ONEV, SRLN, XHB, KRG, BKLN, DBC, DIVA, DON, RWR, USMF, BDC, NNN, RPM, WSO, GNRC, ENPH, COTY, LCID, RIVN, DGS, PKB, QUAL, RNRG, RWX, SHY, VT, VTC, XSVM, AXAS, ACN, AEG, AFL, AU, ANIX, EXPD, FFIV, TGNA, GT, HSY, INFY, INTU, ZD, JNPR, LEE, MCK, MTD, MCO, NICE, NSRGY, PCAR, PAYX, PHM, RYN, ROL, SBR, TXT, L, VNDA, RDS.B, TECK, USBPM.PFD, ICLR, ALLE, GCI, IVT, RYAM, AVNS, NVCR, LW, CARS, ZM, CHK, DOCN, STAB, CCSI, KD, ONL, FDL, FYC, IJS, IJT, INFL, JKF, LQDI, SPEM, VSS, VXF,
- Added Positions: VTI, DGRO, FTSL, VUG, QYLD, QQQ, VHT, EVT, VDC, ANGL, RDVY, UTF, PFFD, GAB, HNDL, JKH, PGF, VPU, VOE, RVT, BUG, DE, BCD, LSST, DRIV, XLI, FTGC, PTY, FUTY, VBK, XMMO, HD, MSFT, FPX, VOO, XLU, BHK, CSB, AAPL, PEP, FMB, MUB, PAVE, LOW, TROW, USB, TIP, MMM, KMI, KCE, NLY, CVX, NEE, PFF, JNJ, DIS, PYPL, CRWD, QS, SPLG, VIG, AMD, AXP, COF, COST, FNF, HRL, KMB, UPS, FTNT, XLF, JPM, MLM, NVDA, NUE, TXN, MA, BX, GM, ABBV, FPXI, FVD, JKE, LQD, VDE, VGT, VOOG, XMLV, ABT, LNT, KO, EMR, CRM, V, CAPE, DVLU, EPS, HYLS, IVW, SCHX, SDVY, AMGN, STZ, CMI, FE, FCX, LMT, MPW, MS, RTX, DAL, IIPR, DOW, UBER, BND, BSV, IGSB, FDIS, FPE, FXO, GBF, GVI, IUSG, IVE, MOON, QSY, SPYD, SPYG, VCR, VO, VTIP, VTV, AMAT, ATO, BAC, BDX, BRK.B, CCL, CASY, COP, DUK, GE, WELL, IBM, MDLZ, MDU, NFLX, ORLY, RDS.A, TSCO, VLO, WDFC, WFC, JPS, NCLH, GOOG, CGC, STOR, OKTA, CARR, OTIS, MTTR, BIV, IGIB, FHLC, FIW, FSTA, HYG, MTUM, OUSA, PAWZ, SPYV, TDIV, TIPX, VB, VEA, VWO, XLC, XLP, XLRE, XSLV, T, AMP, AZN, ADP, BBY, BMY, CCJ, CAT, TPR, CL, CMCSA, CAG, DEO, DOV, EOG, EA, FGPR, FGPR, F, GILD, HRB, HTLD, HON, ITW, NRG, NTAP, NKE, NVS, OXY, OHI, PXD, LIN, ROK, ROST, SFL, SO, LUV, TEX, TMO, TSN, WAB, WMT, WBA, WDC, WMB, ET, VLT, HQH, MFM, NUV, MYD, MQY, GIM, AFB, MUI, BFK, BYM, PML, NMZ, JRO, LULU, AUPH, BUD, TSLA, BRG, ACB, QSR, CHSCL.PFD, PJT, IMOS, REZI, ALC, BYND, UPST, RBLX, HIMS, STEM, GTX, DLS, DTD, EMB, FTEC, HYLB, IVV, IWN, IWR, JNK, ONEY, PFXF, PSK, RESE, RSP, SCZ, SOXX, VEU, VNQ, VOT, VTEB, VV,
- Reduced Positions: QCLN, FB, VMBS, AMZN, BNDX, TGT, PFE, EMQQ, FIXD, WTRG, PRU, PG, TRTN, PDP, XLNX, FSLR, XSD, CHSCP.PFD, TOLZ, REM, AVGO, PDM, QTEC, FPEI, HTA, PBW, ASAN, BETZ, MGK, LMBS, FDN, HDV, ENB, LEG, PEAK, GIS, EPD, NTR, CLX, ADM, RY, TRP, BLL, BSX, EL, GSK, VBR, XOM, FXL, EXC, IEFA, JPST, URA, MGV, ARKW, ED, CMP, CINF, RMR, VOD, UL, CLMT, ETG, UEC, OPI, PFG, OKE, VTRS, RACE, INTC, QD, ILPT, MET, PLTR, MRK, OGN, SLVM, AMZA, ARKG, UFCS,
- Sold Out: CXP, GOVT, XENE, FLGE, RGEN, IYT, CSL, MDP, PFX, VER, CMPS, FEP, OLED, VEI, GDXJ,
For the details of Accel Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/accel+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Accel Wealth Management
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 150,126 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.43%
- FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL) - 121,110 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.53%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 46,185 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 26,193 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.94%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 10,639 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.24%
Accel Wealth Management initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $61.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 14,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Accel Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.7 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $84.95. The stock is now traded at around $78.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)
Accel Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.66 and $66.98, with an estimated average price of $62.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)
Accel Wealth Management initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $96.14, with an estimated average price of $88.63. The stock is now traded at around $82.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE)
Accel Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.55 and $131.87, with an estimated average price of $120.99. The stock is now traded at around $106.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU)
Accel Wealth Management initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.85 and $36.63, with an estimated average price of $35.51. The stock is now traded at around $36.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Accel Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 295.00%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $230.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 15,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Accel Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 34.43%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $54.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 150,126 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)
Accel Wealth Management added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 48.53%. The purchase prices were between $47.34 and $47.92, with an estimated average price of $47.64. The stock is now traded at around $47.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 121,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Accel Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 187.50%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $293.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 7,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)
Accel Wealth Management added to a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF by 65.93%. The purchase prices were between $20.37 and $22.24, with an estimated average price of $21.47. The stock is now traded at around $21.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 151,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Accel Wealth Management added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 44.24%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $370.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 10,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (CXP)
Accel Wealth Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.05 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $19.16.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Accel Wealth Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43.Sold Out: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE)
Accel Wealth Management sold out a holding in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $24.73 and $35.4, with an estimated average price of $30.08.Sold Out: Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13 (FLGE)
Accel Wealth Management sold out a holding in Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13. The sale prices were between $684.01 and $882.88, with an estimated average price of $811.58.Sold Out: Repligen Corp (RGEN)
Accel Wealth Management sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $247.59 and $304.47, with an estimated average price of $269.18.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT)
Accel Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF. The sale prices were between $247 and $278.8, with an estimated average price of $267.21.
Here is the complete portfolio of Accel Wealth Management. Also check out:
1. Accel Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Accel Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Accel Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Accel Wealth Management keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros