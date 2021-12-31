Accel Wealth Management Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Sells First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, , Meta Platforms Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Vanguard Growth ETF, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, sells First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, , Meta Platforms Inc, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Accel Wealth Management. As of 2021Q4, Accel Wealth Management owns 893 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 150,126 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.43% FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL) - 121,110 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.53% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 46,185 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 26,193 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.94% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 10,639 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.24%

Accel Wealth Management initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $61.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 14,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accel Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.7 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $84.95. The stock is now traded at around $78.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accel Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.66 and $66.98, with an estimated average price of $62.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accel Wealth Management initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $96.14, with an estimated average price of $88.63. The stock is now traded at around $82.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accel Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.55 and $131.87, with an estimated average price of $120.99. The stock is now traded at around $106.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accel Wealth Management initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.85 and $36.63, with an estimated average price of $35.51. The stock is now traded at around $36.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accel Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 295.00%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $230.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 15,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accel Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 34.43%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $54.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 150,126 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accel Wealth Management added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 48.53%. The purchase prices were between $47.34 and $47.92, with an estimated average price of $47.64. The stock is now traded at around $47.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 121,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accel Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 187.50%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $293.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 7,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accel Wealth Management added to a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF by 65.93%. The purchase prices were between $20.37 and $22.24, with an estimated average price of $21.47. The stock is now traded at around $21.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 151,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accel Wealth Management added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 44.24%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $370.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 10,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accel Wealth Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.05 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $19.16.

Accel Wealth Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43.

Accel Wealth Management sold out a holding in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $24.73 and $35.4, with an estimated average price of $30.08.

Accel Wealth Management sold out a holding in Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13. The sale prices were between $684.01 and $882.88, with an estimated average price of $811.58.

Accel Wealth Management sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $247.59 and $304.47, with an estimated average price of $269.18.

Accel Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF. The sale prices were between $247 and $278.8, with an estimated average price of $267.21.