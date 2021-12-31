Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, JM Smucker Co, Sells The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Micron Technology Inc, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc

- New Purchases: ANCTF,
- Added Positions: CP, SJM, NVDA, VMW, TSLA, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, CSCO, HD, JNJ, PG, MA, V, EQH, ACN, ADBE, AMD, KO, COST, LLY, NEE, GOOGL, INTC, INTU, LOW, MCD, MRK, PEP, LIN, CRM, TXN, TMO, UNP, VZ, DIS, ABBV, GOOG, PYPL, MMM, CB, ATVI, A, APD, ALGN, AXP, AIG, AMGN, APH, ADI, AMAT, AJG, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BLL, BK, BDX, BLK, BMY, CSX, CVS, CDNS, CNI, CAT, CERN, FIS, SCHW, CVX, CME, CI, CTAS, CTSH, CL, CPRT, DTE, DE, DXCM, D, DOV, ETN, ECL, EW, EMR, EL, FISV, GILD, HSY, HUM, IBM, INFO, ITW, ILMN, TT, ICE, ISRG, JCI, KMB, KR, LH, LRCX, MMC, MRVL, MKC, SPGI, MET, MSI, NEM, NSC, ES, ON, ORCL, PCAR, PNC, BKNG, PGR, REGN, ROP, POOL, SHW, SWK, SBUX, SLF, SNPS, TJX, TGT, UPS, VRTX, WM, ANTM, WTW, XLNX, CMG, TEL, AWK, FTNT, NXPI, NOW, ZTS, ANET, SHOP, AFL, ALL, AEE, AMP, ANSS, GOLD, BAX, BBY, BIIB, BF.B, CBRE, CHD, CLX, COP, ED, CMI, DHI, DVN, DD, EA, ENB, EFX, EXC, EXPD, FAST, IT, GIS, HIG, HOLX, IDXX, IFF, KEY, MGA, MFC, MLM, MTD, MCO, NVR, NDAQ, NTRS, NUE, ODFL, PPG, PPL, PH, PAYX, PKI, NTR, PFG, PRU, PEG, DGX, RF, RSG, RMD, ROK, SIVB, SLB, SRE, SWKS, TRV, STT, SYY, TROW, TDY, TRI, TSCO, TRMB, TYL, URI, VFC, VLO, VRSN, VMC, GWW, WCN, WST, WEC, XEL, ZBRA, EBAY, BR, LULU, MELI, FNV, NTIOF, KDP, VRSK, GNRC, FRC, KMI, HCA, HZNP, XYL, APTV, PSX, CDW, BURL, HLT, CFG, HUBS, KEYS, ETSY, TRU, FTV, TWLO, OKTA, IR, ZS, DOCU, DOW, NET, DDOG, CARR, OTIS,
- Sold Out: TD, MU, ANCUF, WBA, KSU, BTG, CCDBF, CM, PNW, LW, ALV, ACLLF, VOYA, PPD, AUY,
These are the top 5 holdings of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 1,714,328 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 421,100 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,924,692 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 991,111 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 759,434 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92%
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. initiated holding in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The purchase prices were between $37 and $42.01, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 652,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 43.02%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 709,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JM Smucker Co (SJM)
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. added to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $134.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 162,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VMware Inc (VMW)
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. added to a holding in VMware Inc by 143.11%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $134.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 151,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. added to a holding in Equitable Holdings Inc by 131.62%. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $35.43, with an estimated average price of $32.88. The stock is now traded at around $36.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 290,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $73.06.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57.Sold Out: Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (ANCUF)
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The sale prices were between $35.8 and $41.52, with an estimated average price of $38.76.Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45.Sold Out: B2Gold Corp (BTG)
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in B2Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $3.5 and $4.67, with an estimated average price of $4.02.Sold Out: (KSU)
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.
