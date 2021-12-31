Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, JM Smucker Co, Sells The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Micron Technology Inc, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc

New Purchases: ANCTF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, JM Smucker Co, VMware Inc, Equitable Holdings Inc, sells The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Micron Technology Inc, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.. As of 2021Q4, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owns 386 stocks with a total value of $17.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 1,714,328 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 421,100 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,924,692 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 991,111 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 759,434 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92%

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. initiated holding in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The purchase prices were between $37 and $42.01, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 652,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 43.02%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 709,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. added to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $134.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 162,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. added to a holding in VMware Inc by 143.11%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $134.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 151,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. added to a holding in Equitable Holdings Inc by 131.62%. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $35.43, with an estimated average price of $32.88. The stock is now traded at around $36.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 290,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $73.06.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The sale prices were between $35.8 and $41.52, with an estimated average price of $38.76.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in B2Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $3.5 and $4.67, with an estimated average price of $4.02.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.