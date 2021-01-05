M&r Capital Management Inc Buys Citigroup Inc, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, Assured Guaranty, Sells BTC iShares MSCI Germany ETF, Philip Morris International Inc, American Water Works Co Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company M&r Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Citigroup Inc, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, Assured Guaranty, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, sells BTC iShares MSCI Germany ETF, Philip Morris International Inc, American Water Works Co Inc, Chevron Corp, Altria Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M&r Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, M&r Capital Management Inc owns 437 stocks with a total value of $439 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLB, AGO, EOG, UL, REGN, RF, TSLA, PGX, VRP,

XLB, AGO, EOG, UL, REGN, RF, TSLA, PGX, VRP, Added Positions: C, JPST, LSXMA, QCOM, AVGO, BRK.A, CVS, NEE, BABA, ITA, IWD, BIPC, SYF, TSM, CRM, NVDA, KMB, KWEB, PBI, AMGN, LBRDK, HON, DHR, PWB, IJS, FEM, FDT, GUT, TY, NVAX,

C, JPST, LSXMA, QCOM, AVGO, BRK.A, CVS, NEE, BABA, ITA, IWD, BIPC, SYF, TSM, CRM, NVDA, KMB, KWEB, PBI, AMGN, LBRDK, HON, DHR, PWB, IJS, FEM, FDT, GUT, TY, NVAX, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, EWG, JNJ, JPM, DIS, PM, LOW, T, AWK, FDX, PG, CVX, CHD, COST, FB, GOOG, ACN, MO, AMZN, GOOGL, HD, MKC, NKE, CSX, INTC, V, XLK, BAX, CMCSA, DUK, XOM, MCD, UNP, CL, STZ, IBM, MDLZ, SPGI, MRK, NFLX, NSC, PEP, PFE, WFC, FOXA, CB, BP, CP, GIS, SYK, SNV, TJX, USB, HEZU, SMH, MMM, AFL, ALL, AEP, ADP, BAC, DISCA, GS, HSIC, LMT, RDS.A, YUM, MA, CFG, IBB, VWO, ABT, AXP, ARCC, BK, BMY, FUN, CI, ED, XRAY, D, DD, EWBC, LLY, FRT, HSBC, TT, MDT, OGE, SRE, SO, STT, SYY, GEO, TD, VZ, WBK, WY, IQI, PSX, NRZ, TWTR, ALLE, KEYS, PYPL, KHC, SQ, LSXMK, YUMC, IR, EFA, FXI, XBI, XLI, AZN, BNS, BA, BAM, CSCO, COP, FAST, GILD, GSK, LH, LBTYA, MS, NEM, LIN, DGX, ROL, SLB, VTR, VOD, WBA, ZBH, ET, RDS.B, MGF, KYN, LBTYK, DFS, BIP, TAK, ABBV, FWONA, ESBA, FWONK, CDK, LILA, LILAK, BATRA, BATRK, BHF, DOW, CARR, FPE, SLYG,

AAPL, MSFT, EWG, JNJ, JPM, DIS, PM, LOW, T, AWK, FDX, PG, CVX, CHD, COST, FB, GOOG, ACN, MO, AMZN, GOOGL, HD, MKC, NKE, CSX, INTC, V, XLK, BAX, CMCSA, DUK, XOM, MCD, UNP, CL, STZ, IBM, MDLZ, SPGI, MRK, NFLX, NSC, PEP, PFE, WFC, FOXA, CB, BP, CP, GIS, SYK, SNV, TJX, USB, HEZU, SMH, MMM, AFL, ALL, AEP, ADP, BAC, DISCA, GS, HSIC, LMT, RDS.A, YUM, MA, CFG, IBB, VWO, ABT, AXP, ARCC, BK, BMY, FUN, CI, ED, XRAY, D, DD, EWBC, LLY, FRT, HSBC, TT, MDT, OGE, SRE, SO, STT, SYY, GEO, TD, VZ, WBK, WY, IQI, PSX, NRZ, TWTR, ALLE, KEYS, PYPL, KHC, SQ, LSXMK, YUMC, IR, EFA, FXI, XBI, XLI, AZN, BNS, BA, BAM, CSCO, COP, FAST, GILD, GSK, LH, LBTYA, MS, NEM, LIN, DGX, ROL, SLB, VTR, VOD, WBA, ZBH, ET, RDS.B, MGF, KYN, LBTYK, DFS, BIP, TAK, ABBV, FWONA, ESBA, FWONK, CDK, LILA, LILAK, BATRA, BATRK, BHF, DOW, CARR, FPE, SLYG, Sold Out: QQEW, LNT, DVA, EMN, ENB, VRTX, XEL, UN, EXG, IMO, EW, GLIBA, YELP, KMI, TMUS, CG, HYT, DSU, KNOW, MOAT, TSN, WAB, UNM, TXN, OXY, MCY, LVS, SJM, EXC, ECL, CVA, INGR, COF, AMP,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 316,947 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.03% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 85,999 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.22% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 65,683 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 65,741 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.69% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 32,064 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67%

M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $72.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,340 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.42 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $29.56. The stock is now traded at around $31.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $54.68, with an estimated average price of $43.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.347000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.95 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $14.55. The stock is now traded at around $16.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $15.01. The stock is now traded at around $15.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 73.57%. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $61.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 91,036 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955. The stock is now traded at around $342575.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 177.78%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $239.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 875 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $93.19 and $192.79, with an estimated average price of $148.72. The stock is now traded at around $92.509000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,920 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.81. The stock is now traded at around $132.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,080 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 155.17%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05. The stock is now traded at around $529.633100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 370 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $49.54 and $57.42, with an estimated average price of $53.72.

M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund. The sale prices were between $84.64 and $100.87, with an estimated average price of $93.55.

M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $27.44 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $30.49.

M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $84.29 and $117.4, with an estimated average price of $102.48.

M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The sale prices were between $78.17 and $104.15, with an estimated average price of $93.22.

M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc. The sale prices were between $7.13 and $8.83, with an estimated average price of $8.11.

M&r Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 34.2%. The sale prices were between $25.95 and $32.2, with an estimated average price of $29.74. The stock is now traded at around $32.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. M&r Capital Management Inc still held 74,639 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 58.08%. The sale prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. M&r Capital Management Inc still held 4,653 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 49%. The sale prices were between $147.41 and $165.55, with an estimated average price of $153.93. The stock is now traded at around $150.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. M&r Capital Management Inc still held 2,882 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Chevron Corp by 36.44%. The sale prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37. The stock is now traded at around $88.619900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. M&r Capital Management Inc still held 8,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Nike Inc by 81.91%. The sale prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.77. The stock is now traded at around $140.546000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. M&r Capital Management Inc still held 530 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 78.94%. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.2. The stock is now traded at around $41.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. M&r Capital Management Inc still held 2,028 shares as of 2020-12-31.