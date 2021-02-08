Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC Buys Callaway Golf Co, Abbott Laboratories, Montrose Environmental Group Inc, Sells Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Teladoc Health Inc

Beachwood, OH, based Investment company Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Callaway Golf Co, Abbott Laboratories, Montrose Environmental Group Inc, Ecolab Inc, Wingstop Inc, sells Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Teladoc Health Inc, Carvana Co, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC owns 402 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 733,096 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 287,403 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,806 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.64% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 116,549 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 108,479 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37%

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Montrose Environmental Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.47 and $34.71, with an estimated average price of $28.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 111,495 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $69.43 and $73.39, with an estimated average price of $71.56. The stock is now traded at around $70.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 21,814 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.04 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $39.8. The stock is now traded at around $52.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.71 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $17.1. The stock is now traded at around $38.851000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 29,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,444 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $231.6 and $343.3, with an estimated average price of $282.71. The stock is now traded at around $324.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,293 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Callaway Golf Co by 890.05%. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $24.94, with an estimated average price of $20.41. The stock is now traded at around $31.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 363,745 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 47.25%. The purchase prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.7. The stock is now traded at around $123.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 173,263 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 22.13%. The purchase prices were between $183.59 and $225.9, with an estimated average price of $209.11. The stock is now traded at around $216.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 80,696 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 299.98%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $91.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 47,502 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Wingstop Inc by 168.06%. The purchase prices were between $116.33 and $145.83, with an estimated average price of $130.36. The stock is now traded at around $154.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 34,918 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 35.37%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $144.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 61,655 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hasbro Inc. The sale prices were between $82.38 and $96.19, with an estimated average price of $88.99.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hillenbrand Inc. The sale prices were between $28.95 and $39.8, with an estimated average price of $34.61.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.88.