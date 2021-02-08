Simmons Bank Buys BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares Gold Trust, Sells Simmons First National Corp, SSgA SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF, Chevron Corp

Investment company Simmons Bank (Current Portfolio) buys BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares Gold Trust, CME Group Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, sells Simmons First National Corp, SSgA SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF, Chevron Corp, Exelon Corp, WestRock Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Simmons Bank. As of 2020Q4, Simmons Bank owns 355 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BBN, IEX, VDE, KEX, TSM, WBA, CMP, DEM, AMLP, REYN, SPT, PGNY, TSLA, EBS, ACIW, NTAP, VTRS, MAR, GRMN, AMED, NAD, NEA, PHT, PPT, ZIXI,

ORLY, IYW, IAU, SPY, CME, VWO, VV, IYC, IJS, AMGN, ZION, IYJ, IDU, NEM, SLB, PSX, KDP, IJT, IGIB, GOOG, IYF, MA, XLF, DE, CRL, ZTS, BND, AKAM, ACN, TSN, TXN, SBUX, TFC, CAT, MMM, PH, RP, CMCSA, VNQI, VB, ITW, SPSB, ECL, LHX, KWEB, XLI, RWO, XLE, XLB, IGF, VPU, MINT, HSY, AOS, RAMP, APD, AEE, OZK, BLK, C, CMA, CBSH, COP, DLTR, FLIR, GPC, GILD, PM, HON, MDT, MUR, NFLX, PPG, ROP, SO, VRTX, VMC, WM, WEC, YUM, ZBH, Reduced Positions: SFNC, GWX, CVX, EXC, MSFT, AAPL, HD, INTC, WRK, UPS, MCHP, NKE, FB, ADP, FHI, JNJ, LMT, TMO, ENR, HDV, AMZN, XOM, GSK, IBM, MRK, NOC, PG, DIS, GM, VBK, CB, CVS, DRI, D, DUK, ENB, GOOGL, JPM, KLAC, NVS, RCL, TJX, RTX, WMT, IWF, ABT, MO, BDX, CSCO, ETN, LLY, GIS, HBAN, ITT, KMB, MCD, EFA, IWV, IXC, VUG, T, ALL, BLL, BMY, KO, K, LAZ, PEP, RIO, SNY, UAA, MPC, SDY, SJNK, VNQ, AMT, BRK.B, BIIB, CMI, DHR, EW, EMR, ISRG, NVDA, LIN, TGT, VFC, WFC, ABBV, ALC, BSV, DHS, DVY, EEM, GLD, GUNR, IVV, KRE, TIP, VGT, VOE, VOT, VTV, XLU, ABB, ATVI, AXP, ADSK, BHP, BP, CSX, CL, DD, ETR, FMC, FDX, FE, F, GD, GE, GT, JBHT, J, KR, MET, NSC, NUE, PAYX, PKI, RF, RDS.A, TTWO, TXT, USB, AVGO, POST, PYPL, LSXMK, DOW, PINS, UBER, CARR, OTIS, ACWX, AGG, DES, DON, DTH, EWJ, GDX, IWB, IYH, VBR, VCR, VDC, VHT, XLP,

O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 175,681 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.55% Simmons First National Corp (SFNC) - 3,036,772 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 62.54% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 91,108 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.47% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 715,545 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 125,070 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%

Simmons Bank initiated holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $26.08. The stock is now traded at around $26.630200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 295,677 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Simmons Bank initiated holding in IDEX Corp. The purchase prices were between $168.73 and $199.2, with an estimated average price of $190.31. The stock is now traded at around $198.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,460 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Simmons Bank initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.78. The stock is now traded at around $49.594000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,312 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Simmons Bank initiated holding in Kirby Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.32 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $45.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,830 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Simmons Bank initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04. The stock is now traded at around $132.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,879 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Simmons Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $47.04. The stock is now traded at around $61.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,898 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Simmons Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 295.76%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $91.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 68,649 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Simmons Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust by 34.58%. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.479700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 700,913 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Simmons Bank added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 417.67%. The purchase prices were between $149.56 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $170.06. The stock is now traded at around $192.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,035 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Simmons Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 294.93%. The purchase prices were between $60.5 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $73.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,588 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Simmons Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 112.25%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $92.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,502 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Simmons Bank added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 21.46%. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16. The stock is now traded at around $236.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,543 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Simmons Bank sold out a holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $18.64 and $25.16, with an estimated average price of $22.36.

Simmons Bank sold out a holding in H&R Block Inc. The sale prices were between $15.16 and $19.18, with an estimated average price of $17.28.

Simmons Bank sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $31.83 and $39.3, with an estimated average price of $35.81.

Simmons Bank sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $26.33 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $28.4.

Simmons Bank sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $38.83 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $42.6.

Simmons Bank sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $89.16 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $94.35.