Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys Nike Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Allstate Corp, Sells Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Huntsman Corp, Alibaba Group Holding

Investment company Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Nike Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Allstate Corp, Accenture PLC, Amedisys Inc, sells Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Huntsman Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Lululemon Athletica Inc, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q4, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owns 308 stocks with a total value of $940 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 302,665 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.44% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 162,196 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.33% Facebook Inc (FB) - 70,288 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.18% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,305 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.14% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 72,727 shares, 1.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.23%

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $539.35. The stock is now traded at around $480.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 10,595 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $88 and $109.93, with an estimated average price of $98.39. The stock is now traded at around $103.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 45,826 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.18. The stock is now traded at around $489.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 9,716 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.06 and $186.65, with an estimated average price of $152.4. The stock is now traded at around $182.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 19,178 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.32 and $136.43, with an estimated average price of $117.44. The stock is now traded at around $145.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 21,598 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.96 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $115.17. The stock is now traded at around $173.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 20,237 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 900.36%. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.58. The stock is now traded at around $141.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 50,208 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 609.79%. The purchase prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $239.95. The stock is now traded at around $257.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 20,591 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC added to a holding in Amedisys Inc by 80.05%. The purchase prices were between $231.3 and $293.33, with an estimated average price of $256.74. The stock is now traded at around $298.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 33,546 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC added to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 90.51%. The purchase prices were between $234.97 and $304.27, with an estimated average price of $266.56. The stock is now traded at around $323.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 20,413 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC added to a holding in CSX Corp by 86.63%. The purchase prices were between $75.93 and $93, with an estimated average price of $86.33. The stock is now traded at around $90.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 58,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC added to a holding in Hologic Inc by 186.55%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $76.67, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $83.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 50,049 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $132.1 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $145.6.

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Huntsman Corp. The sale prices were between $22.73 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $24.86.

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $315.5 and $386.07, with an estimated average price of $347.37.

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $115.46, with an estimated average price of $104.57.

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Encompass Health Corp. The sale prices were between $61.31 and $85.95, with an estimated average price of $74.08.

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.14.