Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Netflix Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Sells BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

Investment company Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Netflix Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, sells BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Total SE during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 244 stocks with a total value of $410 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FDN, SMG, SITE, COF, RTX, FIZZ, BRKS, TMX, GGG, HLI, WSO, MGP, CLGX, ROLL, THO, CAKE, TXN, ILF, WDFC, CARR, AIN, LSTR, RLI, EVTC, FXH, BK, USB, AWI, PRI, BOH, EDU, DON, JKHY, UNF, JBT, LESL, CX, ROAD, ANIK, ASHR, SPLG, BMI, IAC, MMM, AMSWA, WIT, GMAB, DFE, FFIN, SBSW, ZM, JETS, AMX, SYBT, SBUX, UPRO, BIIB, DGX, ALB, VIAC, TER, DOCU, EWT, SPYG, XOP, CB, CTSH, NKE, POOL, UL, MSCI, IYW, ZBRA, TWTR, NIO, IYM, KBE, UDOW, XPH, CRL, COO, IFF, SPG, TRV, QUAL, AZPN, BAM, CPRT, GLW, EXPD, NDSN, WRB, ERX, ICLN, TFC, EFX, GPC, IBOC, L, PBA, CDW, ALLE, MFA, BNGO, ATHX, OGI, SNDL,
- Added Positions: NFLX, QQQ, IWV, IWF, ACWI, AAPL, FGEN, AMZN, ARKK, BRK.B, FB, AMAT, EMQQ, JPM, GOOG, WFC, BABA, DIS, MSFT, AXP, VGK, QTEC, INTC, NVO, TSLA, IJT, GOOGL, IWN, RSP, FPX, VOO, CHRW, JNJ, ORCL, DIA, CSCO, DIM, VBR, TQQQ, EWJ, GD, BAC, PEP, BA, MDT, PYPL, TU, PG, CAT, WMT, LUV, VTRS, MCD, EWU, ACN, DD, HD, MRK, TM, MS, GILD, CHKP, CVX, GIB, RY, VT, RELX, DFS, FTS, IYF, EMR, WBA, PSX, PHG, PM, BBVA, KL, TROW, IJH, IJR, SAN, CMI, VEA, UNP, XOM, NVDA, OMC, SNAP, ICLR, SAP, ADX, UNH, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, IWM, HEDJ, EFA, VWO, TOT, TD, DUK, VZ, MDY, ENB, IBM, EPD, EWC, TSM, INDA, IEV, DXJ, T, EEM, RSX, CVS, DES, BMY, MO, LMT, ABBV, AVGO, IVV, PFE, LLY, XLP, DGS, SPYD, LRCX, BLK, SCHD, WDIV, VUG,
- Sold Out: EWZ, RDS.A, MCHI, IBDRY, LRLCY, WTKWY, EPOL, C, VCISY, LGGNY, ZURVY, CLPHY, MITSY, SKM, MOMO, GIS, SUHJY, IDCBY, RIO, ACGBY, SRE, JMHLY, MET, UPS, XLU, AMGN, CCL, ITOT, FPE, SLB, COST, PEG, SO, YUM, FXI, SCJ, VB, BDX, GE, WYNMY, HEFA, ADP, CALM, COP, SFIX, ITA, QCOM, WYNN, CHN, UTG, MA, CGI, BAYZF, MPC, DVY, DWX, EEMV, EWG, SGOL, BC, LUMN, DEO, KMB, TGT, TXT, IBB, IEFA, TUR, MU, NUAN, BB, SYY, HQH, CGC, APHA, OLLI, YUMC, IQ, IUSG, PSK, XLE, ELY, KO, ED, EW, ETR, LEG, NWL, NSC, UCTT, KMI, FBHS, WFCPT.PFD, UBER, AAXJ, DBEU, DEM, EWP, EWQ, FM, GXC, IPAY, PFF, PGF, SCHF, VDE, VYM, XLK, ABT, ADBE, AIG, AMP, BP, BIDU, BTI, BRO, COG, CIEN, COLM, CMCSA, CMA, CAG, EOG, EA, EL, EXAS, GSK, HA, IP, IPG, KSU, MDLZ, KR, JEF, NCR, NICE, OXY, PGR, PHM, REGN, RF, RCL, CRM, STMP, TMO, NS, VRTX, WERN, IFN, KYN, BDJ, IGA, FSLR, TMUS, DAL, ACB, EXPGY, V, NNA, SVM, TCEHY, CSLLY, BUD, MGDDY, GM, VER, CONE, WFCPQ.PFD, CPJ.PFD, CFG, MSPI.PFD, AVNS, PRAH, BKI, KHC, COLD, ARGT, EPP, EWY, HACK, IYG, MJ, PKW, SCZ, XBI, AMT, BAX, CP, CTIC, FIS, SCHW, FTRCQ, DE, NEE, GS, HDB, HAL, HON, JNPR, LVS, PNC, PBI, WAB, DTGI, ZNOG, HNHPF, ELEZF, LVMUY, CHTR, FRRVY, BITA, AAGIY, DSDVY, YNDX, TMDI, CHYHY, MTLQU, MPLX, USAC, CC, PJT, JAX, NTNX, CNNE, GTXMQ, REZI, DOW, CTVA, EZU, IEMG, KRE, QLD, XLRE,
For the details of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/intercontinental+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 102,622 shares, 13.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106797.92%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 127,959 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 147.59%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 76,483 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.95%
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 257,734 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 105.29%
- BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 66,302 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 302.39%
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $186.35 and $219.82, with an estimated average price of $202.49. The stock is now traded at around $238.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 17,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $150.05 and $200.05, with an estimated average price of $171.77. The stock is now traded at around $233.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 16,702 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.49 and $159.11, with an estimated average price of $137.34. The stock is now traded at around $161.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 17,436 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.07 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $85.22. The stock is now traded at around $119.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 21,771 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $74.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 26,846 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: National Beverage Corp (FIZZ)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in National Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.96 and $99.01, with an estimated average price of $86.24. The stock is now traded at around $100.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 21,841 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 106797.92%. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65. The stock is now traded at around $540.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.52%. The holding were 102,622 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 147.59%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $331.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.84%. The holding were 127,959 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1276.52%. The purchase prices were between $191.21 and $223.55, with an estimated average price of $209.61. The stock is now traded at around $236.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 70,065 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.39%. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $250.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 66,302 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 105.29%. The purchase prices were between $78.14 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $95.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 257,734 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 1234.20%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $129.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 74,862 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $26.66 and $37.89, with an estimated average price of $32.14.Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $23.1 and $38.42, with an estimated average price of $31.33.Sold Out: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $73.99 and $82.81, with an estimated average price of $79.25.Sold Out: Iberdrola SA (IBDRY)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Iberdrola SA. The sale prices were between $47.4 and $57.78, with an estimated average price of $53.15.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Poland ETF. The sale prices were between $13.85 and $19.61, with an estimated average price of $17.22.Sold Out: L'Oreal SA (LRLCY)
Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in L'Oreal SA. The sale prices were between $64.64 and $76.84, with an estimated average price of $71.36.
Here is the complete portfolio of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
