Gemmer Asset Management LLC Buys Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Am

Walnut Creek, CA, based Investment company Gemmer Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gemmer Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Gemmer Asset Management LLC owns 1369 stocks with a total value of $614 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,504,983 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.90% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 387,821 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.55% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 415,665 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.58% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 539,939 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.19% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 342,079 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%

Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $227.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 15,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $213.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $257.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $265.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $107.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,978 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $169.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1491955.56%. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 268,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 41.36%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 311,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30220.09%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 70,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 26.21%. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $48.9. The stock is now traded at around $52.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 117,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 6610.00%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $804.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Global X Uranium ETF by 179.46%. The purchase prices were between $14.52 and $20.33, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $18.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 39,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Downs Inc. The sale prices were between $184.98 and $254.33, with an estimated average price of $220.09.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Regions Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $15.95 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $19.55.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Proto Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $115.19 and $251.49, with an estimated average price of $166.79.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88.