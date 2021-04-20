Gemmer Asset Management LLC Buys Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Am

Walnut Creek, CA, based Investment company Gemmer Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gemmer Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Gemmer Asset Management LLC owns 1369 stocks with a total value of $614 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VO, VTI, IWF, IJH, ABNB, IJR, USA, VONV, DHS, OMCL, WD5A, VHC, MXIM, XLI, XLU, MP, EOSE, SVAC, STPK, RBAC, VSPR, VGAC, FIII, VNT, RSI, PSTH, U, XPEV, MAXN, LI, GAN, NPA, ARKW, XLY, XLP, XLB, VBR, MSOS, LIT, KOMP, IWO, QS, SILK, DNMR, GNOG, ASLE, GOEV, SKLZ, WISH, SCCO, LEAF, DQ, RDEIY, SP4P, FCAM, LL, IGR, PRG, IDEX, ASM, EXPI, WPM, PDCO, OIIM, VTRS, EQC, GME, GRVY, SITC, LIVN, VIAC, RKDA, MDLA, PINS, CLFD, BNGO, EAF, LX, VICI, CLXT, MYO, PLYA, ORCC, SENS, 7AY1, GLOB, OR, SBSW, MANU, APTV, AMADY, SSMXY, NPTN,
- Added Positions: FNDA, BSV, SCHA, HYG, SCHF, SCHV, SCHG, SCHM, FNDX, SPSB, BIV, SCHB, BLK, SCHE, URA, IGE, AAPL, VIG, SPYX, VBK, ABT, BRK.B, CMG, ABBV, BMY, HTBK, USB, DSI, VHT, BA, JNJ, BKNG, QCOM, NKX, KMI, FB, IJK, SCHC, SCHH, SPY, VTV, VUG, VWO, XLK, BAX, BBY, CACI, CHRW, CVS, CPT, CMC, ABEV, COP, DRI, DVN, ECL, LLY, EMR, ERIC, EXEL, EXC, XOM, F, FCX, GPC, GSK, LHX, HD, HUBG, ICUI, IDA, ISRG, JJSF, JW.A, LANC, LCI, MAC, MMP, MAR, MRK, MRCY, MS, NFG, NKTR, NTCT, NI, NKE, OGE, PETS, PFE, PNW, PFG, PG, DGX, RNR, RIO, SMG, SEE, SIGI, SON, STMP, STLD, NLOK, TGT, TSCO, UL, UPS, KMPR, UVV, VZ, VRTX, VOD, WYNN, ZBH, VCV, GIB.A, SSEZY, SRNE, JKS, GM, SBRA, WDAY, SAIC, ESNT, AAL, OGS, INGN, CCS, HQY, 0J2E, LITE, CRON, ZUO, DELL, WORK, PLTR, IGSB, IEMG, IJJ, IVE, IVW, NOBL, SCZ, VNQ, VT, XLF, XLRE, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: TOTL, IGV, V, AMZN, VEA, SCHW, IBM, MSFT, TSLA, IVV, SLV, CVX, SPGI, NSC, ARKK, EMQQ, JETS, TLT, KO, CPRT, CCI, GE, IDXX, INTU, LMT, MCO, NVDA, POOL, TSM, URI, RTX, ZBRA, CRSP, EEM, SCHO, SCHR, AKAM, ALGN, AMGN, BDX, BBBY, BCRX, CNC, FIS, CSCO, CMA, DEO, DCOM, D, DPZ, EL, M, FMS, HUM, ILMN, JPM, KEY, NFLX, NOC, OMC, SBNY, SONY, TR, UNH, DIS, WM, WFC, WGO, BIO.B, GUT, HTGC, BGS, TSCDY, XIN, CDXC, BEEM, HASI, VERB, TDOC, OLLI, PEN, HPE, SQ, FLGT, IIPR, SPCE, YCBD, NIO, TWST, MRNA, ACIM, ACWI, CMF, HACK, IUSG, IXUS, MUB, QYLD, SCHD, SCHX, SUB,
- Sold Out: APA, PRLB, ULTA, ROKU, RF, CHDN, VTIP, VWOB, GWPH, BLUE, TWOU, SPWH, BOX, NVTA, FIT, PRPL, AZD, ACAD, NMTR, JELD, AYX, VEU, FUV, PLMR, PING, BLI, BIGC, GDRX, BND, IWR, SDOG, SPIP, TBF, KTOS, CMCL, LUMN, DXCM, EV, OTRK, NOV, NG, OSTK, PBCT, QMCO, SA, JOE, VIV, TIF, TLYS, CNK, CXO, VRTU, EURN, VIA, STLA, KL, WKHS, ASPU, APO, STKS, WPX,
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,504,983 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.90%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 387,821 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.55%
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 415,665 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.58%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 539,939 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.19%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 342,079 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $227.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 15,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $213.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $257.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $265.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $107.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,978 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $169.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1491955.56%. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 268,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 41.36%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 311,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30220.09%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 70,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 26.21%. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $48.9. The stock is now traded at around $52.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 117,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 6610.00%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $804.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 671 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Global X Uranium ETF (URA)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Global X Uranium ETF by 179.46%. The purchase prices were between $14.52 and $20.33, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $18.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 39,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Downs Inc. The sale prices were between $184.98 and $254.33, with an estimated average price of $220.09.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18.Sold Out: APA Corp (APA)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24.Sold Out: Regions Financial Corp (RF)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Regions Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $15.95 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $19.55.Sold Out: Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Proto Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $115.19 and $251.49, with an estimated average price of $166.79.Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88.
