Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) Buys Tesla Inc, AbbVie Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells Carter's Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Tractor Supply Co

New Purchases: WD5A, RS, LUMN, NVAX, PVH, TCS, DKNG, ABNB,

ABC, TSCO, GE, WMT, NFLX, VIAC, BIIB, DD, Sold Out: CRI, TNL, EV, GME, LCI, CGNT, CGNT, TIF, CXO,

Stockholm, V7, based Investment company Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, AbbVie Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Comcast Corp, HP Inc, sells Carter's Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Tractor Supply Co, General Electric Co, Travel+Leisure Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ). As of 2021Q1, Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) owns 658 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ)'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/livforsakringsaktiebolaget+skandia+%28publ%29/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 783,216 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.97% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 309,512 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.92% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,781 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.68% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 19,954 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.94% Facebook Inc (FB) - 109,954 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.44%

Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 30,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) initiated holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The purchase prices were between $116.08 and $155.62, with an estimated average price of $134.36. The stock is now traded at around $174.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) initiated holding in PVH Corp. The purchase prices were between $82.45 and $108.79, with an estimated average price of $98.78. The stock is now traded at around $119.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $154.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $13.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.98 and $319.93, with an estimated average price of $200.73. The stock is now traded at around $174.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 32.35%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $675.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 25,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 21.73%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 270,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 32.69%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 94,768 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 23.12%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 236,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) added to a holding in HP Inc by 207.55%. The purchase prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $35.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 109,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 33.07%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 54,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) sold out a holding in Carter's Inc. The sale prices were between $82.6 and $104.99, with an estimated average price of $92.55.

Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $43.34 and $65.11, with an estimated average price of $54.26.

Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $117.03.

Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74.

