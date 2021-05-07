Logo
Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) Buys Tesla Inc, AbbVie Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells Carter's Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Tractor Supply Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Stockholm, V7, based Investment company Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, AbbVie Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Comcast Corp, HP Inc, sells Carter's Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Tractor Supply Co, General Electric Co, Travel+Leisure Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ). As of 2021Q1, Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) owns 658 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ)'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/livforsakringsaktiebolaget+skandia+%28publ%29/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ)
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 783,216 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.97%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 309,512 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.92%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,781 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.68%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 19,954 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.94%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 109,954 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.44%
New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 30,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) initiated holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The purchase prices were between $116.08 and $155.62, with an estimated average price of $134.36. The stock is now traded at around $174.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PVH Corp (PVH)

Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) initiated holding in PVH Corp. The purchase prices were between $82.45 and $108.79, with an estimated average price of $98.78. The stock is now traded at around $119.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $154.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $13.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Novavax Inc (NVAX)

Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.98 and $319.93, with an estimated average price of $200.73. The stock is now traded at around $174.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 32.35%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $675.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 25,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 21.73%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 270,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 32.69%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 94,768 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 23.12%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 236,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: HP Inc (HPQ)

Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) added to a holding in HP Inc by 207.55%. The purchase prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $35.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 109,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 33.07%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 54,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Carter's Inc (CRI)

Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) sold out a holding in Carter's Inc. The sale prices were between $82.6 and $104.99, with an estimated average price of $92.55.

Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)

Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $43.34 and $65.11, with an estimated average price of $54.26.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: GameStop Corp (GME)

Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $117.03.

Sold Out: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74.

Here is the complete portfolio of Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ). Also check out:

1. Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ)'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ)'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ)'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Livforsakringsaktiebolaget Skandia (publ) keeps buying
