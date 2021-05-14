Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Microsoft Corp, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

- New Purchases: TAK, SCHW, ROK, DDD, MAR, NEM, AI, MRNA, FSLY, LMND, SNOW, U, PLTR, HCA, DASH, ABNB, VIG, VTI, VYM, CRSP, AAL, ZG, VMW, WBA, TMO, PLUG, PBR, LVS, FCEL, CVS, ALB,
- Added Positions: MSFT, ZM, CSCO, BA, ADBE, V, CRWD, FDX, ILMN, SPLK, WMT, T, UBER, JNJ, KO, JPM, XOM, FCX, ASX, TWTR, IBM, AMAT, MO, TMF, SHOP, OKTA, AVLR, BRK.B, PINS, SUSA, BYND, SPY, SPXL, NET, PTON, EMB, PFF, QQQ, HSY, BSX, CPB, CSGP, CGNX, DPZ, GE, GILD, LHX, LULU, INTC, LMT, MCHP, NOC, PG, XRX, YUM, MA,
- Reduced Positions: NVDA, AAPL, CRM, SQ, PYPL, AMZN, AMD, NFLX, NKE, JD, FB, GS, PFE, SONY, MU, NTES, CHT, PANW, AVGO, BIIB, GRUB, GOOGL, NEE, DIS, ON, QCOM, ECL, UMC, CAT, BLL, ABBV, ZNGA, KEYS, GM, PM, MAIN, BX, ROKU, EDZ, TMV, TLT, SHV, OIH, HYG, GLD, FXI, EWZ, EEM, KHC, EDC, DRN, WORK, DOW, LYFT, DOCU, TRV, SNAP, C, INTU, HD, HPQ, DHR, COST, VALE, CMCSA, TPR, ISRG, CVX, BMY, BAC, ARCC, AMGN, AXP, ATVI, SBUX, XLNX, WFC, VZ, UNH, RTX, TM, TXN, TGT, DAL, MMM, RL, PEP, ORCL, MRK, MCD, MDLZ,
- Sold Out: TSM, ANET, TAL, TTM, BIDU, ABMD, ADSK, CEO, CREE, MUFG, NOW,
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,957,095 shares, 93.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
- JD.com Inc (JD) - 50,737 shares, 0.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.92%
- Square Inc (SQ) - 13,132 shares, 0.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.24%
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK) - 138,545 shares, 0.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 623 shares, 0.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30%
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. initiated holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $17.99. The stock is now traded at around $16.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 138,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91. The stock is now traded at around $265.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 940 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: 3D Systems Corp (DDD)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. initiated holding in 3D Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $55.35, with an estimated average price of $33.29. The stock is now traded at around $20.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $139.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 240 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 335.78%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 23950.00%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $222.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 106.38%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,077 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 52.91%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $223.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 228.00%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $474.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 902 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1.Sold Out: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. sold out a holding in Arista Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $267.83 and $323.31, with an estimated average price of $299.53.Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46.Sold Out: Tata Motors Ltd (TTM)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. sold out a holding in Tata Motors Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.76 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $20.19.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.Sold Out: Abiomed Inc (ABMD)
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. sold out a holding in Abiomed Inc. The sale prices were between $285.92 and $355.13, with an estimated average price of $320.16.
