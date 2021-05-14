Logo
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Microsoft Corp, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Microsoft Corp, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Boeing Co, Cisco Systems Inc, sells NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Square Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. owns 188 stocks with a total value of $476 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mizuho+securities+co.+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.
  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,957,095 shares, 93.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
  2. JD.com Inc (JD) - 50,737 shares, 0.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.92%
  3. Square Inc (SQ) - 13,132 shares, 0.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.24%
  4. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK) - 138,545 shares, 0.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 623 shares, 0.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30%
New Purchase: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. initiated holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $17.99. The stock is now traded at around $16.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 138,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91. The stock is now traded at around $265.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: 3D Systems Corp (DDD)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. initiated holding in 3D Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $55.35, with an estimated average price of $33.29. The stock is now traded at around $20.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $139.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 335.78%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 23950.00%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $222.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 106.38%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,077 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 52.91%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $223.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 228.00%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $474.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1.

Sold Out: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. sold out a holding in Arista Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $267.83 and $323.31, with an estimated average price of $299.53.

Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46.

Sold Out: Tata Motors Ltd (TTM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. sold out a holding in Tata Motors Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.76 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.

Sold Out: Abiomed Inc (ABMD)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. sold out a holding in Abiomed Inc. The sale prices were between $285.92 and $355.13, with an estimated average price of $320.16.



