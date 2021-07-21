Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: ICSH, XSOE, CHRW, GOVT, DGRO, AMLP, VGK, RH, GNRC, ESI, SCCO, OKE, WMS, MSI, GNL, FOCS, MRNA, PGNY, EEMA, HYEM, JNK, XEC, STIP, AGR, TRU, CFG, SYF, BABA, ALLY, SLV, AWK, GILD, AMAT, BCE, CRL, CHD, CINF, NNN, ED, EW, ETR, EQIX, EXPE, FITB, HTA, HIG, TT, KEY, MET, MAA, ES, NUE, ODFL, PPT, PLD, NXPI,

Nashville, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Merck Inc, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Citigroup Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. As of 2021Q2, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owns 452 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 350,809 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 217,666 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 540,208 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 260,725 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31% Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP) - 661,690 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 325,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 96,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc initiated holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.89 and $101.73, with an estimated average price of $97.44. The stock is now traded at around $93.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $51.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.814400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.89 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $33.95. The stock is now traded at around $34.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 85.75%. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 603,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 112.77%. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $100.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 134,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.40%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 525,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 147.78%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 111,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 41.29%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $104.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 164,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 42.21%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 594,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $223.32 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.02.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold out a holding in Kinsale Capital Group Inc. The sale prices were between $154.05 and $177.47, with an estimated average price of $165.11.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $238.97 and $288.5, with an estimated average price of $262.45.