Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

- New Purchases: ICSH, XSOE, CHRW, GOVT, DGRO, AMLP, VGK, RH, GNRC, ESI, SCCO, OKE, WMS, MSI, GNL, FOCS, MRNA, PGNY, EEMA, HYEM, JNK, XEC, STIP, AGR, TRU, CFG, SYF, BABA, ALLY, SLV, AWK, GILD, AMAT, BCE, CRL, CHD, CINF, NNN, ED, EW, ETR, EQIX, EXPE, FITB, HTA, HIG, TT, KEY, MET, MAA, ES, NUE, ODFL, PPT, PLD, NXPI,
- Added Positions: SHY, IJS, VTEB, MRK, T, VYM, XOM, VCSH, ABBV, TMO, VONG, IWD, IJT, SPSB, IWP, AMZN, GOOGL, INTC, USB, V, FB, TFC, CVS, UNH, AZO, ADP, CVX, CTAS, EMR, MSFT, TJX, VLO, TMUS, IWS, LQD, PFF, VEA, APD, KMX, CCI, DLR, HON, JPM, KMB, LMT, SPGI, SLB, PM, HCA, IGSB, IWM, VONV, VWO, AXP, AMGN, BRK.B, CME, DHR, D, MDLZ, MDT, PFE, QCOM, UNP, WMT, DG, BIV, EFV, HYG, IWF, VEU, MMM, ABT, ALL, AEP, ATO, BAC, BMO, BLK, BMY, BAM, CM, COF, CSCO, CL, COST, DUK, EOG, ETN, NEE, FDX, GD, GIS, JKHY, MCD, MCHP, OMC, ORCL, PAYX, PXD, PG, CRM, TRV, TGT, TXN, VZ, DIS, GM, ZTS, DOW, CARR, BSV, EFG, HYD, MDY, SLQD, VIG, VIOO, VNQ, VSDA, XLF, XLU, AFL, MO, ADM, ARCC, BA, COP, ECL, ENB, F, GS, LHX, IBM, IP, JLL, MS, NSC, NOC, PGR, PRU, ROP, SNY, SON, SO, LUV, SBUX, SYY, TSM, TRP, WPC, WM, WMB, CMG, NEO, MA, BX, LULU, AVGO, MPC, PSX, CHGG, GOOG, GLOB, HLNE, PLTR, AGG, EMB, IVE, TIP, TLT, VTV, XLK, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: GLD, IEI, VUG, IEF, C, VCIT, UPS, PYPL, HD, VBR, WY, EEM, CSX, XLV, VBK, VEEV, FTNT, RTX, BKNG, IGR, NFLX, DVY, IJK, IWN, IWO, SHM, SHV, VCLT, XLE, ASML, VTRS, NVDA, FISV, CLX, AMT, AON, HUM, DEO, EL, IEMG, IJJ, CPRT, CAT, IYR, MOAT, BXMT, BSX, SLYG, SLYV, BP, ALGN, VMBS, VOT, ADBE, VXUS, XLB, ACN, ETY, NHI, NHC, PNC, MCK, INTU, ICE, ANTM, WFC, ITW, CB, EOS, DD, CLR, ITT, BSL, XYL, NOW, HRL, YETI, OTIS, GPC, IBB,
- Sold Out: IAU, IWB, TEAM, EDU, AMED, MUB, KNSL, VRTX, MRCY, MKTX, GCO, CBRL, UAL, SHOP, KHC, UXIN, FOXA, FXG, GLW, DDD,
These are the top 5 holdings of PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 350,809 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 217,666 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 540,208 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 260,725 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
- Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP) - 661,690 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 325,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 96,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc initiated holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.89 and $101.73, with an estimated average price of $97.44. The stock is now traded at around $93.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $51.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.814400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.89 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $33.95. The stock is now traded at around $34.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 85.75%. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 603,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 112.77%. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $100.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 134,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.40%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 525,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 147.78%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 111,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 41.29%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $104.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 164,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 42.21%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 594,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $223.32 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.02.Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.Sold Out: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58.Sold Out: Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold out a holding in Kinsale Capital Group Inc. The sale prices were between $154.05 and $177.47, with an estimated average price of $165.11.Sold Out: Amedisys Inc (AMED)
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $238.97 and $288.5, with an estimated average price of $262.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC. Also check out:
1. PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC keeps buying
