Banco de Sabadell, S.A Buys Prologis Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Newmont Corp, Sells Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc

- New Purchases: GS, NEM, NOBL, O,
- Added Positions: PLD, NKE, TFC, LHX, MA, ASML, ETN, BAC, AVGO, VLO, TXN, TGT, PRU, UNP, INTC, SAP, MDT, NEE, CSX, BLK, SYK, UL, AMGN, DEO, TEL, BDX, NVO, RELX, LIN, EQNR, SPG, RDS.A, NVS, BTI, ABB, ARE, T, VTR, NVT, AZN, EQR, ALV, AVB, GSK, DLR, REG, PEAK, WELL,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, AMZN, AAPL, GOOG, CSCO, BRK.B, UNH, IYC, GOOGL, JPM, PFE, CAT, IHI, TJX, KO, CVX, DIS, SBUX, BABA, LLY, ROST, PEP, OTIS, QQQ, CRM, SNY, MRK, SPY, QCOM, XOM, PYPL, JNJ, PG, DIA, EQIX, ITA, RTX, LMT, BAX, TDOC, VRTX, EFX, CNC, MCD, BA, ORCL, HLT, HD, BSX, DXCM, COST,
- Sold Out: V, FB, GM, AMAT, CTVA, CMCSA, GII, MU, COP, CTSH, RHI, ANTM, MS, LH, WFC, SPR, FLT, SRLN, ADBE, ALLY, ORLY, FOXA, BKLN, BKNG, PWR, CBRE, DD, TSM, COF, USMV, LOW, CME, STZ, ICE, URI, AXTA, MSI, CHRW, HON, FTV, CIEN, CDW, DLTR, HDB, ROK, VOD, MOS, EL, ZBH, AEM, C, APH, FNF, PBR, LRCX, WY, AEP, ADSK, VEEV, HES, CCK, ELAN, UMC, LVS, JD, ASX, LPL, JKL, BIDU, VALE, TLK, BGNE, BMY, PHI, CHT, WIT, SNAP, EWT, AMT, KT, KB, PKX, SHG, SQ, ALGN, RDY, TTM, OIBR.C, EWY, LFC, PIN, XLF, XOP, ATVI, GE, IFF, SWK, CMG, PM, UBER, EIX, GIS, GGB, HAL, MDLZ, PXD, WRK, WPM, TAL, PDD, WF, WF, LYFT, ZM, EWA, VNM, AIG, BK, BMRN, BG, CDE, FMX, FCX, SA, LUV, TMO, SUZ, PAC, FNV, U, ABNB, VCIT, AMD, A, AXP, BBAR, GOLD, BIO, CTXS, DUK, EA, EXR, MBT, PLUG, SKM, SU, WBA, XLNX, YPF, EBR, EXK, MAG, MELI, AG, FSM, PAM, SAND, SPLK, ESNT, AA, PAGS, CARR, PLTR, SAII, EEM, IBB, IGF, IVV, HCKT, BBD, SBS, BVN, TAP, NTCT, BB, SCCO, TGP, EDU, DNN, UUUU, HOLI, QIWI, NXE, WB, MOMO, BZUN, HPE, CRWD, CHWY, REAL, PING, KC, LI, XPEV, LU, OZON,
These are the top 5 holdings of Banco de Sabadell, S.A
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 42,723 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 85.71%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,415 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 90.83%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 33,000 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 69.62%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 12,351 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 80.06%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,930 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 77.46%
Banco de Sabadell, S.A initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $408.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 4,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Banco de Sabadell, S.A initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $58.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 25,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
Banco de Sabadell, S.A initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.84 and $92.96, with an estimated average price of $90.14. The stock is now traded at around $94.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 15,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)
Banco de Sabadell, S.A initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $72.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Banco de Sabadell, S.A added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 981.77%. The purchase prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62. The stock is now traded at around $133.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 18,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Banco de Sabadell, S.A added to a holding in Nike Inc by 31.86%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $172.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 29,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Banco de Sabadell, S.A added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 41.89%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $57.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 36,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)
Banco de Sabadell, S.A added to a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc by 56.90%. The purchase prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6. The stock is now traded at around $205.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Banco de Sabadell, S.A added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 27.71%. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $130.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Banco de Sabadell, S.A added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 21.12%. The purchase prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87. The stock is now traded at around $161.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Banco de Sabadell, S.A sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Banco de Sabadell, S.A sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)
Banco de Sabadell, S.A sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75.Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Banco de Sabadell, S.A sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
Banco de Sabadell, S.A sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Banco de Sabadell, S.A sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89.
