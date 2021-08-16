Banco de Sabadell, S.A Buys Prologis Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Newmont Corp, Sells Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc

New Purchases: GS, NEM, NOBL, O,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Prologis Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Newmont Corp, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Nike Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Visa Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banco de Sabadell, S.A. As of 2021Q2, Banco de Sabadell, S.A owns 120 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 42,723 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 85.71% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,415 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 90.83% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 33,000 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 69.62% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 12,351 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 80.06% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,930 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 77.46%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $408.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 4,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $58.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 25,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.84 and $92.96, with an estimated average price of $90.14. The stock is now traded at around $94.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 15,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $72.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 981.77%. The purchase prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62. The stock is now traded at around $133.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 18,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A added to a holding in Nike Inc by 31.86%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $172.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 29,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 41.89%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $57.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 36,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A added to a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc by 56.90%. The purchase prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6. The stock is now traded at around $205.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 27.71%. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $130.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 21.12%. The purchase prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87. The stock is now traded at around $161.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89.