Banco de Sabadell, S.A Buys Prologis Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Newmont Corp, Sells Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Banco de Sabadell, S.A (Current Portfolio) buys Prologis Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Newmont Corp, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Nike Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Visa Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banco de Sabadell, S.A. As of 2021Q2, Banco de Sabadell, S.A owns 120 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Banco de Sabadell, S.A's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/banco+de+sabadell%2C+s.a/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Banco de Sabadell, S.A
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 42,723 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 85.71%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,415 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 90.83%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 33,000 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 69.62%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 12,351 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 80.06%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,930 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 77.46%
New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Banco de Sabadell, S.A initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $408.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 4,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Banco de Sabadell, S.A initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $58.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 25,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

Banco de Sabadell, S.A initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.84 and $92.96, with an estimated average price of $90.14. The stock is now traded at around $94.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 15,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)

Banco de Sabadell, S.A initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $72.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Banco de Sabadell, S.A added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 981.77%. The purchase prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62. The stock is now traded at around $133.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 18,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Banco de Sabadell, S.A added to a holding in Nike Inc by 31.86%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $172.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 29,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Banco de Sabadell, S.A added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 41.89%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $57.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 36,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Banco de Sabadell, S.A added to a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc by 56.90%. The purchase prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6. The stock is now traded at around $205.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Banco de Sabadell, S.A added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 27.71%. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $130.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Banco de Sabadell, S.A added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 21.12%. The purchase prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87. The stock is now traded at around $161.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Banco de Sabadell, S.A sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Banco de Sabadell, S.A sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)

Banco de Sabadell, S.A sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Banco de Sabadell, S.A sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.

Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Banco de Sabadell, S.A sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Banco de Sabadell, S.A sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. Also check out:

1. Banco de Sabadell, S.A's Undervalued Stocks
2. Banco de Sabadell, S.A's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Banco de Sabadell, S.A's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Banco de Sabadell, S.A keeps buying
