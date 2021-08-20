Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys DraftKings Inc, Ferguson PLC, Wells Fargo, Sells American Tower Corp, Cummins Inc, Morgan Stanley

New Purchases: FERG, STLA, CRL, IRM, NVAX, IQV, CGNX, TECH, NLOK, PEG, SJR, COO, CZR, W, HPE, SE, LYFT, ERIE, OGN,

FERG, STLA, CRL, IRM, NVAX, IQV, CGNX, TECH, NLOK, PEG, SJR, COO, CZR, W, HPE, SE, LYFT, ERIE, OGN, Added Positions: DKNG, WFC, VRTX, SJM, UPS, STX, TSN, EXPD, PSA, WY, JCI, CME, CSCO, TD, INTU, PAYX, LOGI, WMT, FOXA, ATVI, HSY, MXIM, RHI, VRSN, YUM, ZBRA, KL, RNG, VIAC, PGR, SNA, CBOE, MRNA, FOX, UBER, CB, CM, DPZ, GPC, FTNT, KMI, PNR, DT, CARR, MMM, AAP, LLY, EXR, GS, ISRG, LH, MHK, NVR, UGI, MDB, ADBE, CL, DVN, DISCA, GIL, HUM, TT, IPG, KMB, LII, MDT, ORLY, POOL, GWW, WST, EPAM, SHOP, TWLO, ZM, CRWD, NET, PTON, CF, GIB, CHRW, CPB, ED, CCI, DE, DLR, DLTR, EA, HRL, K, MGA, MKC, NEM, DGX, ROL, TTWO, TU, TRI, TRP, WBA, WCN, FTS, BR, MOS, ENPH, KEYS, ETSY, NVCR, ATH, ROKU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys DraftKings Inc, Ferguson PLC, Wells Fargo, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, JM Smucker Co, sells American Tower Corp, Cummins Inc, Morgan Stanley, Verizon Communications Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Achmea Investment Management B.V.. As of 2021Q2, Achmea Investment Management B.V. owns 499 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 685,351 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.77% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 38,199 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% Facebook Inc (FB) - 197,561 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.81% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 19,166 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.26% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 311,214 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.88%

Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $120.13 and $140.48, with an estimated average price of $132.55. The stock is now traded at around $138.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 82,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $20.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 192,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $424.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $121 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $182.69. The stock is now traded at around $229.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,967 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $45.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 35,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $255.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 88967.97%. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 10,011,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 467.39%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $47.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 142,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 156.80%. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $196.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 40,918 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 162.22%. The purchase prices were between $126.25 and $139.82, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $131.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 57,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 31.40%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $192.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 91,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 90.30%. The purchase prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $79.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 119,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in Equitable Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $29.43 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $32.61.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in Black Knight Inc. The sale prices were between $71 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.89.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in Open Text Corp. The sale prices were between $45.26 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.32.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.