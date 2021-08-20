Logo
Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys DraftKings Inc, Ferguson PLC, Wells Fargo, Sells American Tower Corp, Cummins Inc, Morgan Stanley

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Achmea Investment Management B.V. (Current Portfolio) buys DraftKings Inc, Ferguson PLC, Wells Fargo, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, JM Smucker Co, sells American Tower Corp, Cummins Inc, Morgan Stanley, Verizon Communications Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Achmea Investment Management B.V.. As of 2021Q2, Achmea Investment Management B.V. owns 499 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Achmea Investment Management B.V.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/achmea+investment+management+b.v./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Achmea Investment Management B.V.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 685,351 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.77%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 38,199 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 197,561 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.81%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 19,166 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.26%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 311,214 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.88%
New Purchase: Ferguson PLC (FERG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $120.13 and $140.48, with an estimated average price of $132.55. The stock is now traded at around $138.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 82,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $20.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 192,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $424.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Novavax Inc (NVAX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $121 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $182.69. The stock is now traded at around $229.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,967 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $45.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 35,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $255.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 88967.97%. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 10,011,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 467.39%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $47.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 142,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 156.80%. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $196.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 40,918 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JM Smucker Co (SJM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 162.22%. The purchase prices were between $126.25 and $139.82, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $131.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 57,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 31.40%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $192.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 91,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 90.30%. The purchase prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $79.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 119,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in Equitable Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $29.43 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $32.61.

Sold Out: Stellantis NV (FCAM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.

Sold Out: Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in Black Knight Inc. The sale prices were between $71 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.89.

Sold Out: Open Text Corp (OTEX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in Open Text Corp. The sale prices were between $45.26 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.32.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.



Here is the complete portfolio of Achmea Investment Management B.V.. Also check out:

1. Achmea Investment Management B.V.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Achmea Investment Management B.V.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Achmea Investment Management B.V.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Achmea Investment Management B.V. keeps buying
