ON BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Value Portfolio Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Life Storage Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Sells The Hershey Co, Morgan Stanley, PPG Industries Inc

New Purchases: LSI, SYK, EFX, RE, BKNG, NTAP, SHW, JNPR, WHR, SWK, NI, ROKU, ALK, VICI, RDN, LII, SCI, TSLA, LYB, NOW, AVY, DPZ, DHI, ATUS, ZTS, NVDA, TJX, FRC, AEO, SYNA, PAG, OKTA, AAP, KSS, CPT, PD, MOS, EYE, TGNA, CINF, AMAT, ESNT, WCN, KKR, SNA, TSCO, SYNH, CVS, SKX, ADI, HBAN, KDP, CIEN, TKR, SFIX, A, WMG, TOST, WMB, COF, MSI, MOH, ICE, AMD, BBIO, VIAC, XPO, FOX, CFR, RGA, Z, NXST, ACIW, IRDM, LHCG, MTH, HIG, ETSY, NOC, AMRS, AVT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Procter & Gamble Co, Life Storage Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Stryker Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells The Hershey Co, Morgan Stanley, PPG Industries Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Progressive Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ON BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Value Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, ON BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Value Portfolio owns 221 stocks with a total value of $361 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 72,634 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.71% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 55,740 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 316.25% Citigroup Inc (C) - 90,771 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.38% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,227 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.92% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 36,315 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95%

ON BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Value Portfolio initiated holding in Life Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.8 and $129.09, with an estimated average price of $118.93. The stock is now traded at around $142.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 32,071 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Value Portfolio initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $248.9 and $280.09, with an estimated average price of $267.47. The stock is now traded at around $260.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 12,129 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Value Portfolio initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $278.28, with an estimated average price of $259.92. The stock is now traded at around $297.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 10,658 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Value Portfolio initiated holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $236.68 and $273.68, with an estimated average price of $256.43. The stock is now traded at around $267.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 6,952 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Value Portfolio initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82. The stock is now traded at around $2149.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 649 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Value Portfolio initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $273.09 and $308.7, with an estimated average price of $292.63. The stock is now traded at around $346.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 5,190 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Value Portfolio added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 316.25%. The purchase prices were between $135.24 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.69. The stock is now traded at around $157.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 55,740 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Value Portfolio added to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 671.38%. The purchase prices were between $74.77 and $85.47, with an estimated average price of $79.09. The stock is now traded at around $83.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 54,066 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Value Portfolio added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 154.08%. The purchase prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $478.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 12,511 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Value Portfolio added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 145.82%. The purchase prices were between $64.26 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $73.01. The stock is now traded at around $88.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 58,510 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Value Portfolio added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 128.19%. The purchase prices were between $185.84 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $202.65. The stock is now traded at around $227.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 24,405 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Value Portfolio added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 93.26%. The purchase prices were between $139.04 and $160.48, with an estimated average price of $151.24. The stock is now traded at around $170.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 34,421 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Value Portfolio sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $168.68 and $182.13, with an estimated average price of $176.68.

ON BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $66.68 and $77.38, with an estimated average price of $71.45.

ON BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93.

ON BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26.

ON BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05.

ON BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Xylem Inc. The sale prices were between $117.23 and $138.03, with an estimated average price of $128.7.