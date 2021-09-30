Fiera Capital Corp Buys Devon Energy Corp, Gartner Inc, Ares Management Corp, Sells Rogers Communications Inc, PVH Corp, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc

New Purchases: ARES, ICLR, ADSK, ERO, SWTX, HEPS, MRCY, CERN, BKI, BAC, AIT, HLMN, GIL, PAYX, BAMR, RPRX, QIPT, LSPD, VSS, TW, IWO, RWJ, RWK, RWL, SII, GSL, TPL, TGT, PSA, NG, GIS, EXR, DPZ, DLTR, ED, CBRE,

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Devon Energy Corp, Gartner Inc, Ares Management Corp, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Icon PLC, sells Rogers Communications Inc, PVH Corp, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Landstar System Inc, Zynga Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiera Capital Corp. As of 2021Q3, Fiera Capital Corp owns 565 stocks with a total value of $38.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 869,250 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44% Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 6,393,093 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,236,802 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 16,125,487 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 4,305,003 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Ares Management Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $79.99, with an estimated average price of $72.01. The stock is now traded at around $76.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 546,767 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $287.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 137,127 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $279.35 and $342.27, with an estimated average price of $305.7. The stock is now traded at around $277.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 94,451 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Ero Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.93 and $21.37, with an estimated average price of $19.17. The stock is now traded at around $13.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,448,007 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.66 and $88.26, with an estimated average price of $77.12. The stock is now traded at around $70.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 336,102 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading. The purchase prices were between $6.38 and $14.26, with an estimated average price of $10.9. The stock is now traded at around $2.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,631,855 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 77.16%. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,720,766 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Gartner Inc by 2162.04%. The purchase prices were between $248.43 and $324.69, with an estimated average price of $289.74. The stock is now traded at around $320.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 153,321 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 1592.56%. The purchase prices were between $102.91 and $122.75, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $122.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 328,542 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 71.52%. The purchase prices were between $189.29 and $209.69, with an estimated average price of $201.78. The stock is now traded at around $234.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 380,965 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 57.84%. The purchase prices were between $408.95 and $454.05, with an estimated average price of $433.31. The stock is now traded at around $467.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 195,731 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 802.75%. The purchase prices were between $274.48 and $337.74, with an estimated average price of $303.69. The stock is now traded at around $348.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 119,371 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72.

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.56 and $66.59, with an estimated average price of $61.57.

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.11 and $19.95, with an estimated average price of $18.73.

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $20.64 and $24.1, with an estimated average price of $22.6.

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in InMode Ltd. The sale prices were between $45.58 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $60.91.

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1497.27 and $1953.83, with an estimated average price of $1732.61.

Fiera Capital Corp reduced to a holding in Rogers Communications Inc by 71.44%. The sale prices were between $46.44 and $53.78, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $45.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Fiera Capital Corp still held 530,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fiera Capital Corp reduced to a holding in PVH Corp by 95.24%. The sale prices were between $93.8 and $120.58, with an estimated average price of $107.77. The stock is now traded at around $97.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Fiera Capital Corp still held 31,695 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fiera Capital Corp reduced to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 92.08%. The sale prices were between $74.77 and $85.47, with an estimated average price of $79.09. The stock is now traded at around $86.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Fiera Capital Corp still held 53,243 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fiera Capital Corp reduced to a holding in Landstar System Inc by 99.3%. The sale prices were between $149.3 and $171.86, with an estimated average price of $159.81. The stock is now traded at around $170.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Fiera Capital Corp still held 2,158 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fiera Capital Corp reduced to a holding in Zynga Inc by 95.14%. The sale prices were between $7.47 and $11.16, with an estimated average price of $9.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Fiera Capital Corp still held 237,970 shares as of 2021-09-30.