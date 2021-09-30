Logo
Fiera Capital Corp Buys Devon Energy Corp, Gartner Inc, Ares Management Corp, Sells Rogers Communications Inc, PVH Corp, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Montreal, A8, based Investment company Fiera Capital Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Devon Energy Corp, Gartner Inc, Ares Management Corp, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Icon PLC, sells Rogers Communications Inc, PVH Corp, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Landstar System Inc, Zynga Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiera Capital Corp. As of 2021Q3, Fiera Capital Corp owns 565 stocks with a total value of $38.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIERA CAPITAL CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fiera+capital+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIERA CAPITAL CORP
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 869,250 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
  2. Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 6,393,093 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,236,802 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 16,125,487 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 4,305,003 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
New Purchase: Ares Management Corp (ARES)

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Ares Management Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $79.99, with an estimated average price of $72.01. The stock is now traded at around $76.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 546,767 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Icon PLC (ICLR)

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $287.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 137,127 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $279.35 and $342.27, with an estimated average price of $305.7. The stock is now traded at around $277.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 94,451 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ero Copper Corp (ERO)

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Ero Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.93 and $21.37, with an estimated average price of $19.17. The stock is now traded at around $13.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,448,007 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX)

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.66 and $88.26, with an estimated average price of $77.12. The stock is now traded at around $70.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 336,102 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (HEPS)

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading. The purchase prices were between $6.38 and $14.26, with an estimated average price of $10.9. The stock is now traded at around $2.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,631,855 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 77.16%. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,720,766 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Gartner Inc (IT)

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Gartner Inc by 2162.04%. The purchase prices were between $248.43 and $324.69, with an estimated average price of $289.74. The stock is now traded at around $320.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 153,321 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 1592.56%. The purchase prices were between $102.91 and $122.75, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $122.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 328,542 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 71.52%. The purchase prices were between $189.29 and $209.69, with an estimated average price of $201.78. The stock is now traded at around $234.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 380,965 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 57.84%. The purchase prices were between $408.95 and $454.05, with an estimated average price of $433.31. The stock is now traded at around $467.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 195,731 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 802.75%. The purchase prices were between $274.48 and $337.74, with an estimated average price of $303.69. The stock is now traded at around $348.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 119,371 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72.

Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.56 and $66.59, with an estimated average price of $61.57.

Sold Out: ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.11 and $19.95, with an estimated average price of $18.73.

Sold Out: Infosys Ltd (INFY)

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $20.64 and $24.1, with an estimated average price of $22.6.

Sold Out: InMode Ltd (INMD)

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in InMode Ltd. The sale prices were between $45.58 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $60.91.

Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1497.27 and $1953.83, with an estimated average price of $1732.61.

Reduced: Rogers Communications Inc (RCI)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced to a holding in Rogers Communications Inc by 71.44%. The sale prices were between $46.44 and $53.78, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $45.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Fiera Capital Corp still held 530,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: PVH Corp (PVH)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced to a holding in PVH Corp by 95.24%. The sale prices were between $93.8 and $120.58, with an estimated average price of $107.77. The stock is now traded at around $97.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Fiera Capital Corp still held 31,695 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 92.08%. The sale prices were between $74.77 and $85.47, with an estimated average price of $79.09. The stock is now traded at around $86.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Fiera Capital Corp still held 53,243 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Landstar System Inc (LSTR)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced to a holding in Landstar System Inc by 99.3%. The sale prices were between $149.3 and $171.86, with an estimated average price of $159.81. The stock is now traded at around $170.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Fiera Capital Corp still held 2,158 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced to a holding in Zynga Inc by 95.14%. The sale prices were between $7.47 and $11.16, with an estimated average price of $9.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Fiera Capital Corp still held 237,970 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of FIERA CAPITAL CORP. Also check out:

1. FIERA CAPITAL CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIERA CAPITAL CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIERA CAPITAL CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIERA CAPITAL CORP keeps buying
