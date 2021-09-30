Fiera Capital Corp Buys Devon Energy Corp, Gartner Inc, Ares Management Corp, Sells Rogers Communications Inc, PVH Corp, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc

- New Purchases: ARES, ICLR, ADSK, ERO, SWTX, HEPS, MRCY, CERN, BKI, BAC, AIT, HLMN, GIL, PAYX, BAMR, RPRX, QIPT, LSPD, VSS, TW, IWO, RWJ, RWK, RWL, SII, GSL, TPL, TGT, PSA, NG, GIS, EXR, DPZ, DLTR, ED, CBRE,
- Added Positions: CP, TSM, CNI, DVN, IT, TJX, EW, GOOGL, SPGI, MSFT, SNPS, V, ZTS, ADBE, APH, IVZ, EQIX, IDXX, JKHY, MKTX, H, VEEV, RACE, ACN, ANSS, LAD, AZPN, PEP, AMZN, MA, GOOG, HDB, ISRG, JNJ, QSR, CNQ, LOW, ERF, MIDD, MSI, LIN, BKNG, VRSN, TMUS, SSNC, VLRS, IAA, OCDX, HAYW, QQQ, VOO, ABT, ATVI, AEM, AKAM, AMGN, AMAT, GOLD, BAX, BMY, COF, CSCO, CTXS, CLX, DSGX, DLR, EA, ERIE, EL, FICO, GILD, EVRI, HON, HRL, INTC, IPG, KSU, K, KMB, MCD, MRK, NEM, PHG, PGR, QGEN, DGX, REGN, RSG, ROK, SBUX, SLF, TTWO, VZ, CMG, TECK, DAL, TEL, MAG, VMW, ENSG, AGI, AGNC, AVGO, DG, CVE, CDW, NXE, TWTR, PRPL, DBX, DELL, UBER, GFL, BIPC, KC, DADA, NGMS, AGG, BSV, EFA, HYG, IEF, IJH, LQD, PFF, TIP, VB, VCSH, VEA, VOOV, VWO, XLK,
- Reduced Positions: MSCI, RCI, PVH, BMRN, ORCL, LSTR, CARR, MTD, ZNGA, QLYS, BABA, AEIS, DKS, BDX, RVLV, SHW, SU, SE, BBD, CIGI, INFO, NTR, RY, TFII, FSV, AAPL, BMO, BK, BNS, ECL, ENB, PFE, WPM, MUC, VMO, MVF, AFB, NAC, BFZ, EIM, LULU, FNV, PCOM, PBA, YNDX, PANW, ABBV, ORLA, AOS, AGCO, NSP, A, AXP, ABC, ARWR, AZN, ATRC, BCE, BSAC, BHC, MTRN, CHRW, CCJ, CM, KMX, CTAS, KO, CGNX, CMCSA, COP, COST, TCOM, DHR, DECK, DE, DEO, DLB, LLY, EME, ENTG, EXAS, EXEL, FDS, FCX, HALO, HD, ITT, IMO, TT, ICE, INTU, JPM, J, KGC, KR, LHCG, LRCX, MFC, MHK, MOH, NVDA, NBIX, NYT, NDSN, NOC, ORLY, OMCL, PXD, AVNT, POWI, QCOM, RGEN, ROL, SBAC, SPXC, SMTC, SSRM, SYK, NLOK, TTEC, TXN, TMO, TRP, ACIW, TYL, USB, UL, OLED, DIS, WM, WST, WEC, FTS, VKI, MHN, MHD, MUE, BKN, IQI, MMU, PMO, MYC, MYI, MNP, MYN, MQY, MPA, MCA, VPV, NUO, NQP, NAZ, SBI, DMF, NAD, NXJ, NAN, NRK, BYM, BLE, EVM, ENX, WU, EXLS, WLDN, NOA, BR, FOLD, MASI, BIP, BTG, KL, FTNT, VRSK, CHTR, ENV, GM, MOS, ZWS, FB, NOW, FIVE, BERY, SSTK, RH, BFAM, EQX, XLRN, VCYT, GRP.U, ZEN, ANET, OR, IRMD, SYF, VKTX, CFG, GDDY, SHOP, BLD, NTRA, PYPL, NVCR, SILV, BGNE, IRTC, BL, BHVN, ARGX, MDB, PAGS, CHX, GH, SWAV, TPTX, ADPT, NARI, TIG, IWF, IWP, IWS, LRGF, SPY,
- Sold Out: BIDU, YUMC, IBN, LU, INMD, MELI, DESP, INFY, EDU, MTCH, ABST, WB, RDY, BAP, JNPR, SRI, TCX, MIY, NEA, BSMX, LCY, SCR, IFS, CRWD, MMM, FAST, APD, ATR, BLL, ITUB, CPB, XOM, FFIV, MQT, FDX, FMX, F, BEN, IAG, INCY, SJM,
These are the top 5 holdings of FIERA CAPITAL CORP
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 869,250 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
- Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 6,393,093 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,236,802 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 16,125,487 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 4,305,003 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Ares Management Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $79.99, with an estimated average price of $72.01. The stock is now traded at around $76.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 546,767 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Icon PLC (ICLR)
Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $287.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 137,127 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $279.35 and $342.27, with an estimated average price of $305.7. The stock is now traded at around $277.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 94,451 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ero Copper Corp (ERO)
Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Ero Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.93 and $21.37, with an estimated average price of $19.17. The stock is now traded at around $13.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,448,007 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX)
Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.66 and $88.26, with an estimated average price of $77.12. The stock is now traded at around $70.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 336,102 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (HEPS)
Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading. The purchase prices were between $6.38 and $14.26, with an estimated average price of $10.9. The stock is now traded at around $2.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,631,855 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 77.16%. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,720,766 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Gartner Inc (IT)
Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Gartner Inc by 2162.04%. The purchase prices were between $248.43 and $324.69, with an estimated average price of $289.74. The stock is now traded at around $320.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 153,321 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 1592.56%. The purchase prices were between $102.91 and $122.75, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $122.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 328,542 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 71.52%. The purchase prices were between $189.29 and $209.69, with an estimated average price of $201.78. The stock is now traded at around $234.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 380,965 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 57.84%. The purchase prices were between $408.95 and $454.05, with an estimated average price of $433.31. The stock is now traded at around $467.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 195,731 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 802.75%. The purchase prices were between $274.48 and $337.74, with an estimated average price of $303.69. The stock is now traded at around $348.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 119,371 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72.Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.56 and $66.59, with an estimated average price of $61.57.Sold Out: ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)
Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.11 and $19.95, with an estimated average price of $18.73.Sold Out: Infosys Ltd (INFY)
Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $20.64 and $24.1, with an estimated average price of $22.6.Sold Out: InMode Ltd (INMD)
Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in InMode Ltd. The sale prices were between $45.58 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $60.91.Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1497.27 and $1953.83, with an estimated average price of $1732.61.Reduced: Rogers Communications Inc (RCI)
Fiera Capital Corp reduced to a holding in Rogers Communications Inc by 71.44%. The sale prices were between $46.44 and $53.78, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $45.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Fiera Capital Corp still held 530,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: PVH Corp (PVH)
Fiera Capital Corp reduced to a holding in PVH Corp by 95.24%. The sale prices were between $93.8 and $120.58, with an estimated average price of $107.77. The stock is now traded at around $97.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Fiera Capital Corp still held 31,695 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)
Fiera Capital Corp reduced to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 92.08%. The sale prices were between $74.77 and $85.47, with an estimated average price of $79.09. The stock is now traded at around $86.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Fiera Capital Corp still held 53,243 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Landstar System Inc (LSTR)
Fiera Capital Corp reduced to a holding in Landstar System Inc by 99.3%. The sale prices were between $149.3 and $171.86, with an estimated average price of $159.81. The stock is now traded at around $170.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Fiera Capital Corp still held 2,158 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)
Fiera Capital Corp reduced to a holding in Zynga Inc by 95.14%. The sale prices were between $7.47 and $11.16, with an estimated average price of $9.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Fiera Capital Corp still held 237,970 shares as of 2021-09-30.
