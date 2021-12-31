Guidance Point Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term M

Added Positions: FLOT, STIP, IEFA, LQD, IEMG, TIP, SHYG, IGSB, IBDO, IBML, IJR, IJH, HYG, SUB, IVE, IBMM, VMBS, PFF, IXUS, SCZ, DGRO, VGIT, NLY, IYH, MDY, PGX, VSS, QQQ, IGM, ACWX, MFA, BXMT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Guidance Point Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Guidance Point Advisors, LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $276 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 400,443 shares, 22.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 70,756 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 137,036 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 182,537 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 171,551 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.75%

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 193.43%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 63,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 71.45%. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 25,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.43%. The purchase prices were between $44.55 and $45.36, with an estimated average price of $45. The stock is now traded at around $44.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 32,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 23.18%. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 30,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 50.64%. The purchase prices were between $25.89 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 30,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.41%. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $84.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64.

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $28.79 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $30.59.