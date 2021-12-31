Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Buys General Dynamics Corp, Everest Re Group, iShares U.S. Transportation ETF, Sells Comcast Corp, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Rio Tinto PLC

New Purchases: GD, RE, IYT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys General Dynamics Corp, Everest Re Group, iShares U.S. Transportation ETF, Invesco Solar ETF, AbbVie Inc, sells Comcast Corp, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Rio Tinto PLC, The AES Corp, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. owns 156 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,944 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,927 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 51,347 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 29,878 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 34,330 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.65%

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98. The stock is now traded at around $214.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 4,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $250.41 and $286.62, with an estimated average price of $270.63. The stock is now traded at around $290.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF. The purchase prices were between $247 and $278.8, with an estimated average price of $267.21. The stock is now traded at around $264.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 896 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 695.47%. The purchase prices were between $73.76 and $100.53, with an estimated average price of $87.74. The stock is now traded at around $63.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,808 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 21.86%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $143.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $27.42 and $31.63, with an estimated average price of $29.17.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $114.71 and $156.93, with an estimated average price of $137.79.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $84.53 and $113.64, with an estimated average price of $102.53.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.