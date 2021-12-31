Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys Kanzhun, Baidu Inc, KE Holdings Inc, Sells JD.com Inc, NetEase Inc, Pinduoduo Inc

New Purchases: BZ, OCFT, LCID, CPNG, OZON, THRM, ATRI, KWR, PETS, SJW, SWX, TMP, LKFN, TRNO, GFF, GATX, PFC, CHCO, DLO, FAF, WLK, GWW, UNP, HTA, GOOG, RAAS, SLGN, EVGO, NOC, PH, BOKF, CME, CHD, CMA, INGR, CFR, EIX, FDS, FAST, FLO, HUM, IEX, ITW, IFF, MRK, NFG, NSC, QCOM, COR, AVA, PROC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kanzhun, Baidu Inc, KE Holdings Inc, Lufax Holding, Zhihu Inc, sells JD.com Inc, NetEase Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Gaotu Techedu Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Krane Funds Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Krane Funds Advisors LLC owns 306 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 3,416,233 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.73% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 2,579,686 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.45% JD.com Inc (JD) - 4,299,516 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.21% Kanzhun Ltd (BZ) - 8,589,651 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. New Position Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 4,586,167 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.29%

Krane Funds Advisors LLC initiated holding in Kanzhun Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $40.62, with an estimated average price of $35.03. The stock is now traded at around $34.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.52%. The holding were 8,589,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Krane Funds Advisors LLC initiated holding in OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.22 and $3.91, with an estimated average price of $2.93. The stock is now traded at around $1.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,347,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Krane Funds Advisors LLC initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 209,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Krane Funds Advisors LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $23.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 86,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Krane Funds Advisors LLC initiated holding in Ozon Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $29.61 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $21.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 65,077 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Krane Funds Advisors LLC initiated holding in Gentherm Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.63 and $89.23, with an estimated average price of $84.19. The stock is now traded at around $88.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Krane Funds Advisors LLC added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 28.45%. The purchase prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95. The stock is now traded at around $165.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 2,579,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Krane Funds Advisors LLC added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 41.74%. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $22.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 12,901,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Krane Funds Advisors LLC added to a holding in Lufax Holding Ltd by 23.82%. The purchase prices were between $5.19 and $7.53, with an estimated average price of $6.54. The stock is now traded at around $5.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 16,700,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Krane Funds Advisors LLC added to a holding in Zhihu Inc by 34.67%. The purchase prices were between $5.11 and $10.52, with an estimated average price of $7.89. The stock is now traded at around $4.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 11,991,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Krane Funds Advisors LLC added to a holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd by 36.38%. The purchase prices were between $14.06 and $31.3, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $8.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,010,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Krane Funds Advisors LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 84.08%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 931,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Krane Funds Advisors LLC sold out a holding in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.17 and $4, with an estimated average price of $2.52.

Krane Funds Advisors LLC sold out a holding in First Merchants Corp. The sale prices were between $39.53 and $43.5, with an estimated average price of $41.9.

Krane Funds Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Wesbanco Inc. The sale prices were between $32.55 and $37.69, with an estimated average price of $35.16.

Krane Funds Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Ebix Inc. The sale prices were between $27.05 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $32.

Krane Funds Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $92.7 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $100.32.

Krane Funds Advisors LLC sold out a holding in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index E. The sale prices were between $33.14 and $33.97, with an estimated average price of $33.53.