Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys Kanzhun, Baidu Inc, KE Holdings Inc, Sells JD.com Inc, NetEase Inc, Pinduoduo Inc

- New Purchases: BZ, OCFT, LCID, CPNG, OZON, THRM, ATRI, KWR, PETS, SJW, SWX, TMP, LKFN, TRNO, GFF, GATX, PFC, CHCO, DLO, FAF, WLK, GWW, UNP, HTA, GOOG, RAAS, SLGN, EVGO, NOC, PH, BOKF, CME, CHD, CMA, INGR, CFR, EIX, FDS, FAST, FLO, HUM, IEX, ITW, IFF, MRK, NFG, NSC, QCOM, COR, AVA, PROC,
- Added Positions: BIDU, BEKE, LU, ZH, KC, TME, VIPS, F, YMM, WB, MOMO, ATHM, TAL, JOBS, API, BZUN, IQ, CD, ADI, DADA, VNET, GM, LI, HUYA, PLUG, DAO, MELI, APTV, ALB, SE, DOYU, SEDG, XP, LEGN, CHPT, CHPT, LTHM, TSLA, JKS, COST, MCD, JNJ, AFL, YNDX, AWR, AVT, BMI, BKH, BVN, BAP, NKLA, LLY, GS, INFY, JW.A, MATW, MSEX, MBT, ORCL, PNW, SCCO, TGT, TDS, UVV, OGS, POR, LMAT,
- Reduced Positions: JD, NTES, PDD, BABA, TCOM, BILI, NXPI, GOTU, YUMC, BGNE, NIO, GDS, ZLAB, PAGS, AAPL, BK, KO, EMR, HD, IBM, MSFT, NWE, O, RHI, SXT, SNA, SBUX, USB, HCM, STNE, BNR, MMM, AOS, T, NSP, AMZN, AXP, AFG, AMP, ABC, AMGN, APH, ANDE, AON, WTRG, ADM, AJG, ASB, AGO, ATO, ADP, AVB, AVY, BCPC, BLK, BMY, BRO, MTRN, BMTC, CNA, CWT, CPT, CPB, CSL, CAT, CINF, CSCO, CLX, CNS, ED, GLW, CMI, DOV, DUK, ETN, ELS, ESS, EXPD, EXR, NEE, AGM, FELE, BEN, FULT, GD, GPC, GILD, FUL, HSY, HUBB, IDA, INTC, IPG, INTU, IRM, JBHT, SJM, JPM, JNPR, KR, SR, LBAI, LECO, LMT, LOW, MSM, MMC, SPGI, MAA, MCO, MS, MORN, NDAQ, NJR, NKE, NDSN, NUE, OGE, OKE, PPL, PKG, PAYX, PEP, PFE, AVNT, PG, PEG, PSA, DGX, RJF, RRX, RS, RSG, ROK, POOL, SASR, SCI, SHW, SFNC, SON, SO, SBSI, SPTN, SXI, STLD, STE, TROW, TXN, TSCO, CUBE, UGI, UDR, UPS, UNH, VZ, WBA, WM, WSO, ANTM, WST, EVRG, WSM, EVR, EDU, HTHT, CBOE, MMYT, NOAH, STAG, MPC, XYL, ZTO, NIU, HHR, IMAB, GTH,
- Sold Out: YQ, KBND, AIT, WSBC, FRME, EBIX, CB, LNN, MAN, MDT, ORI, PPG, ROP, SYK, SYY, TTC, AUB, XLNX, KALU, BR, ENSG, KW, ARCE, ARVL, CE, ALE, ARE, LNT, ALL, MO, AEP, ABR, AIZ, DCI, GGG, THG, LHX, HRC, HON, IP, JJSF, DE, VMI, KMB, PLD, SLVM, KD, MGA,
For the details of Krane Funds Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/krane+funds+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Krane Funds Advisors LLC
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 3,416,233 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.73%
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 2,579,686 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.45%
- JD.com Inc (JD) - 4,299,516 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.21%
- Kanzhun Ltd (BZ) - 8,589,651 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 4,586,167 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.29%
Krane Funds Advisors LLC initiated holding in Kanzhun Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $40.62, with an estimated average price of $35.03. The stock is now traded at around $34.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.52%. The holding were 8,589,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd (OCFT)
Krane Funds Advisors LLC initiated holding in OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.22 and $3.91, with an estimated average price of $2.93. The stock is now traded at around $1.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,347,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lucid Group Inc (LCID)
Krane Funds Advisors LLC initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 209,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Krane Funds Advisors LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $23.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 86,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON)
Krane Funds Advisors LLC initiated holding in Ozon Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $29.61 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $21.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 65,077 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Gentherm Inc (THRM)
Krane Funds Advisors LLC initiated holding in Gentherm Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.63 and $89.23, with an estimated average price of $84.19. The stock is now traded at around $88.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Krane Funds Advisors LLC added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 28.45%. The purchase prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95. The stock is now traded at around $165.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 2,579,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)
Krane Funds Advisors LLC added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 41.74%. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $22.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 12,901,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)
Krane Funds Advisors LLC added to a holding in Lufax Holding Ltd by 23.82%. The purchase prices were between $5.19 and $7.53, with an estimated average price of $6.54. The stock is now traded at around $5.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 16,700,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zhihu Inc (ZH)
Krane Funds Advisors LLC added to a holding in Zhihu Inc by 34.67%. The purchase prices were between $5.11 and $10.52, with an estimated average price of $7.89. The stock is now traded at around $4.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 11,991,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC)
Krane Funds Advisors LLC added to a holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd by 36.38%. The purchase prices were between $14.06 and $31.3, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $8.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,010,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Krane Funds Advisors LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 84.08%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 931,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: 17 Education & Technology Group Inc (YQ)
Krane Funds Advisors LLC sold out a holding in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.17 and $4, with an estimated average price of $2.52.Sold Out: First Merchants Corp (FRME)
Krane Funds Advisors LLC sold out a holding in First Merchants Corp. The sale prices were between $39.53 and $43.5, with an estimated average price of $41.9.Sold Out: Wesbanco Inc (WSBC)
Krane Funds Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Wesbanco Inc. The sale prices were between $32.55 and $37.69, with an estimated average price of $35.16.Sold Out: Ebix Inc (EBIX)
Krane Funds Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Ebix Inc. The sale prices were between $27.05 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $32.Sold Out: Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT)
Krane Funds Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $92.7 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $100.32.Sold Out: KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index E (KBND)
Krane Funds Advisors LLC sold out a holding in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index E. The sale prices were between $33.14 and $33.97, with an estimated average price of $33.53.
Here is the complete portfolio of Krane Funds Advisors LLC. Also check out:
1. Krane Funds Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Krane Funds Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Krane Funds Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Krane Funds Advisors LLC keeps buying