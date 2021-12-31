Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Capital International Sarl Buys Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Sells DLocal, Newell Brands Inc, BWX Technologies Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Capital International Sarl (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Amazon.com Inc, sells DLocal, Newell Brands Inc, BWX Technologies Inc, PepsiCo Inc, American Tower Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital International Sarl. As of 2021Q4, Capital International Sarl owns 258 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL SARL
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 112,207 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 397.11%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 270,360 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 132.18%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 549,479 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 134.28%
  4. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 95,075 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.86%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 176,224 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 287.60%
New Purchase: ITT Inc (ITT)

Capital International Sarl initiated holding in ITT Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.21 and $104.7, with an estimated average price of $98.1. The stock is now traded at around $89.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 57,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lear Corp (LEA)

Capital International Sarl initiated holding in Lear Corp. The purchase prices were between $157.13 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $175.97. The stock is now traded at around $175.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 29,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Grab Holdings Inc (GRAB)

Capital International Sarl initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $6.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 629,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: TFI International Inc (TFII)

Capital International Sarl initiated holding in TFI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $100 and $120.18, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $105.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 24,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)

Capital International Sarl initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $26.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 86,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Capital International Sarl initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $168.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Capital International Sarl added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 397.11%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $923.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 112,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Capital International Sarl added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 132.18%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $299.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 270,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Capital International Sarl added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 287.60%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $216.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 176,224 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Capital International Sarl added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 134.28%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $123.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 549,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Capital International Sarl added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 209.11%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3162.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 15,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Capital International Sarl added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $597.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 95,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Capital International Sarl sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $20.57 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.58.

Sold Out: BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)

Capital International Sarl sold out a holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $46.25 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $52.19.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Capital International Sarl sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63.

Sold Out: Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA (LOMA)

Capital International Sarl sold out a holding in Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA. The sale prices were between $5.86 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.59.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Capital International Sarl sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Capital International Sarl sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.



