Capital International Sarl Buys Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Sells DLocal, Newell Brands Inc, BWX Technologies Inc

New Purchases: ITT, LEA, GRAB, TFII, CNP, ADI, BX, GTLS, GLOB, PAC, SBNY, VIR, TW, WDAY, GE, NET, SQ, ADM, FTCH, W, CZOO, ABNB, HEPS, PINS, MRNA, VTRS, DXCM,

ITT, LEA, GRAB, TFII, CNP, ADI, BX, GTLS, GLOB, PAC, SBNY, VIR, TW, WDAY, GE, NET, SQ, ADM, FTCH, W, CZOO, ABNB, HEPS, PINS, MRNA, VTRS, DXCM, Added Positions: TSLA, MSFT, FB, TSM, AMZN, AVGO, CME, NFLX, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, ISRG, ASML, TMO, NKE, CARR, HD, ADBE, PYPL, COST, MCO, ZTS, MELI, SHOP, BKNG, BLK, VRTX, SHW, VALE, BAP, AAPL, DHR, REGN, LIN, FIS, IDXX, TEL, YUM, HON, BGNE, BAC, EW, PM, AMX, AMAT, HLT, MA, SE, ABT, LLY, RCL, BAM, GDDY, PODD, NOW, CB, AMD, CPRT, EQIX, ON, PFE, HUBS, MDLZ, TRMB, BG, AES, EFX, MSI, SIVB, SPGI, V, ETSY, MU, RYAAY, AON, GIS, GM, CPNG, LULU, MTD, TRP, WBA, WOLF, NVCR, IEX, IFF, GOLD, CAT, GGB, HGV, QSR, SLB, SRE, TNDM, TCOM, COP, DOW, DNB, EDR, EDR, NVDA, RTX, ROK, RARE, ZEN, STLA, DAL, FLT, HTHT, NICE, TDG, ACGL, ATVI, CCI, EOG, INCY, INFY, UBS, MMYT, DOCU, MNST, SGEN, SMAR, VICI, AME, BNTX, BA, C, EA, PPG, UBER, CRSP, BKR, DPZ, GRFS, LEGN, LSPD, APTV, PAGS, APD, AYX, CNXC, DLR, GLPI, GS, IBN, MKSI, MS, NSC, SNAP, AZN, CMCSA, EPAM, KLAC, MLCO, NTAP, TXN, PAX, MO, AMGN, ANTM, CMS, EWBC, ETRN, GRCL, HEI, MMC, NDAQ, TFC, WBS, RE, G, YNDX, CFG, FRC, HDB, HEI.A, JKHY, LRCX, LVS, MSCI, PAYX, QCOM, VRSN, ZBH, MRK, PG, UNP, VFC,

TSLA, MSFT, FB, TSM, AMZN, AVGO, CME, NFLX, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, ISRG, ASML, TMO, NKE, CARR, HD, ADBE, PYPL, COST, MCO, ZTS, MELI, SHOP, BKNG, BLK, VRTX, SHW, VALE, BAP, AAPL, DHR, REGN, LIN, FIS, IDXX, TEL, YUM, HON, BGNE, BAC, EW, PM, AMX, AMAT, HLT, MA, SE, ABT, LLY, RCL, BAM, GDDY, PODD, NOW, CB, AMD, CPRT, EQIX, ON, PFE, HUBS, MDLZ, TRMB, BG, AES, EFX, MSI, SIVB, SPGI, V, ETSY, MU, RYAAY, AON, GIS, GM, CPNG, LULU, MTD, TRP, WBA, WOLF, NVCR, IEX, IFF, GOLD, CAT, GGB, HGV, QSR, SLB, SRE, TNDM, TCOM, COP, DOW, DNB, EDR, EDR, NVDA, RTX, ROK, RARE, ZEN, STLA, DAL, FLT, HTHT, NICE, TDG, ACGL, ATVI, CCI, EOG, INCY, INFY, UBS, MMYT, DOCU, MNST, SGEN, SMAR, VICI, AME, BNTX, BA, C, EA, PPG, UBER, CRSP, BKR, DPZ, GRFS, LEGN, LSPD, APTV, PAGS, APD, AYX, CNXC, DLR, GLPI, GS, IBN, MKSI, MS, NSC, SNAP, AZN, CMCSA, EPAM, KLAC, MLCO, NTAP, TXN, PAX, MO, AMGN, ANTM, CMS, EWBC, ETRN, GRCL, HEI, MMC, NDAQ, TFC, WBS, RE, G, YNDX, CFG, FRC, HDB, HEI.A, JKHY, LRCX, LVS, MSCI, PAYX, QCOM, VRSN, ZBH, MRK, PG, UNP, VFC, Reduced Positions: DLO, AMT, INTC, EEFT, NTES, LYB, ICE, GILD, XPEV, NEXA, DFS, EVTC, DG, LOW, CVX, STT, CHTR, CSX, FN,

DLO, AMT, INTC, EEFT, NTES, LYB, ICE, GILD, XPEV, NEXA, DFS, EVTC, DG, LOW, CVX, STT, CHTR, CSX, FN, Sold Out: NWL, BWXT, PEP, LOMA, GPN, BABA, CTLT, CI, CDK, WFRD, LII, KKR, VMW, DELL,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Amazon.com Inc, sells DLocal, Newell Brands Inc, BWX Technologies Inc, PepsiCo Inc, American Tower Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital International Sarl. As of 2021Q4, Capital International Sarl owns 258 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL SARL's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+international+sarl/current-portfolio/portfolio

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 112,207 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 397.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 270,360 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 132.18% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 549,479 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 134.28% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 95,075 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.86% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 176,224 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 287.60%

Capital International Sarl initiated holding in ITT Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.21 and $104.7, with an estimated average price of $98.1. The stock is now traded at around $89.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 57,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital International Sarl initiated holding in Lear Corp. The purchase prices were between $157.13 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $175.97. The stock is now traded at around $175.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 29,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital International Sarl initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $6.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 629,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital International Sarl initiated holding in TFI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $100 and $120.18, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $105.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 24,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital International Sarl initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $26.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 86,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital International Sarl initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $168.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital International Sarl added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 397.11%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $923.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 112,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital International Sarl added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 132.18%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $299.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 270,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital International Sarl added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 287.60%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $216.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 176,224 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital International Sarl added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 134.28%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $123.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 549,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital International Sarl added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 209.11%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3162.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 15,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital International Sarl added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $597.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 95,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital International Sarl sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $20.57 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.58.

Capital International Sarl sold out a holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $46.25 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $52.19.

Capital International Sarl sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63.

Capital International Sarl sold out a holding in Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA. The sale prices were between $5.86 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.59.

Capital International Sarl sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.

Capital International Sarl sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.