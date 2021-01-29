Gemmer Asset Management LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Walnut Creek, CA, based Investment company Gemmer Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, NVIDIA Corp, sells Alibaba Group Holding, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gemmer Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Gemmer Asset Management LLC owns 1341 stocks with a total value of $559 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,394,829 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.69% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 367,418 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.7% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 68,542 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50% CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 350,536 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49% CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 336,002 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4%

Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $70.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 28,022 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.19 and $372.06, with an estimated average price of $282.37. The stock is now traded at around $353.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.15 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.47. The stock is now traded at around $73.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,868 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $140.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 839 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,123 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $22.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,938 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.71%. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 220,281 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 89.02%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $72.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 88,190 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 2347.53%. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $87.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 25,748 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 54.57%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05. The stock is now traded at around $522.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,552 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 264.04%. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.81. The stock is now traded at around $155.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,651 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 44.15%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3237.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 751 shares as of 2020-12-31.