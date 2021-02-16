Essex Investment Management Co Llc Buys Sunrun Inc, BP PLC, SVB Financial Group, Sells Vivint Solar Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Cerner Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Essex Investment Management Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Sunrun Inc, BP PLC, SVB Financial Group, Walmart Inc, Array Technologies Inc, sells Vivint Solar Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Cerner Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, CRISPR Therapeutics AG during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Essex Investment Management Co Llc. As of 2020Q4, Essex Investment Management Co Llc owns 477 stocks with a total value of $805 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RUN, SIVB, ARRY, LAZ, MP, LMND, FLXN, CARG, FLNT, KN, MGNI, HCCI, STIM, ICAD, RMNI, CSTE, KOPN, XONE, GAIA, LUV, VOXX, ASYS, PRIM, MDWD, SNAP, STLD, PDCE, MC, BNTX, ITRG, VMI, FANG, C, PTSI, BBBY, INO, MAXN, CDNA, 90S1, REPH, HWCC, CPSH, FSI, SYNH, XRX, GTES, HBP, BEPC, CTEK, CLRO, TLS, VTRS, ALTA, RKT, HCKT,

BP, WMT, EVR, COWN, ERII, AEM, AAPL, RAVN, TER, GMED, ITI, UAL, GOLD, CREE, DAVA, VCYT, ITRI, MRNA, AMN, BMRN, PATK, LTHM, ILMN, STZ, CUTR, KRNT, GDXJ, TRMB, GDX, SBUX, GS, APTV, LNN, NEM, AMD, TSLA, STRL, IIVI, PFE, FCX, ZVO, JD, USAK, ELMD, ADMA, BIDU, PFSW, BMI, PEP, AMRS, ST, CHGG, DOW, AYX, EGAN, MNTX, JBLU, IWO, HASI, WTS, BAC, PODD, SPY, JNJ, MMM, LXFR, NEP, AAL, ADM, VZ, Reduced Positions: VRTX, NFLX, MOS, AZN, PII, CLDR, AMZN, TWOU, DIS, TWST, MSFT, MITK, NVCR, FLGT, ETRN, ASPN, PS, TTWO, LE, EA, PWR, DOOO, RETA, COG, HD, LDL, NVDA, LUNA, V, CRWD, GNSS, PERI, ZG, NTRA, BLFS, INTU, RADA, SPWR, TWTR, TNDM, ADBE, CAT, STMP, VRSN, CYRX, MHH, VUZI, RVNC, NOVA, SLV, FDX, LINC, NUAN, RIO, INVE, UPS, EBAY, CSBR, NOVT, CCX, CCX, AMED, BZH, GILD, MRVL, QCOM, SMTX, STKL, BWEN, GNRC, GNMK, AMRC, CHWY, PTON, VCEL, ALB, AXP, BIIB, CGNX, FRD, LYTS, LPSN, MS, CDMO, CRM, ATEC, FOLD, HCI, BEEM, ASPU, ENPH, MODN, LAZY, GLD, ACAD, RAMP, AMSC, CECE, HWKN, CXDO, IVAC, LPTH, MLM, TBBK, VMC, USCR, FIVN, VRAY, PI, ROKU, DOMO, CSTL, NET, ABT, MATX, BELFB, CSX, KINS, HBIO, IDN, JOUT, KSU, KGC, FSTR, MMC, NGD, NTIC, SWKS, TJX, TGT, DLHC, TRNS, AUY, ZIXI, INTT, PRTK, ALLT, WLDN, AVGO, CDXS, OXFD, ADMS, PYPL, AIRG, OSS, DOCU, T, AKAM, BDX, CHRW, CRWS, FEIM, MTCH, IIN, KNX, MGM, MRTN, MSON, NOC, OBCI, RNWK, REGN, STXS, VTSI, WERN, OPK, REED, LLNW, ORN, KL, MTDR, SNDR, GAN, BHC, ISRG, JPM, LOW, NKE, NTDOY, WPM, LQDT, ULTA, FNV, OUT, ZM, IAC, CB, APH, AX, CLF, DD, ETN, RE, TT, MRK, NVS, O, RHI, ET, BR, TFII, FIVE, GRWG, GOOS, IR, CELC, AQUA, CTVA, WIMI, 6CQ,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,018 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.7% Sunrun Inc (RUN) - 271,697 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 137,014 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.36% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 68,970 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.13% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 68,298 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%

Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.02 and $78.62, with an estimated average price of $61.8. The stock is now traded at around $78.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 271,697 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $245.65 and $387.83, with an estimated average price of $325.27. The stock is now traded at around $526.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.09 and $47.43, with an estimated average price of $40.32. The stock is now traded at around $43.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 93,788 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Lazard Ltd. The purchase prices were between $33.52 and $42.3, with an estimated average price of $37.85. The stock is now traded at around $42.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 76,421 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.09 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $26.46. The stock is now traded at around $39.738600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 86,158 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.9 and $134.45, with an estimated average price of $74.1. The stock is now traded at around $157.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 20,056 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in BP PLC by 187204.67%. The purchase prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.88. The stock is now traded at around $23.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 280,957 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 192.78%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $145.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 46,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Evercore Inc by 193.19%. The purchase prices were between $69.01 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $89.36. The stock is now traded at around $118.256700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 42,967 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Cowen Inc by 46.55%. The purchase prices were between $16.62 and $27.42, with an estimated average price of $22.67. The stock is now traded at around $34.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 355,208 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Energy Recovery Inc by 147.06%. The purchase prices were between $8.39 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $10.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 360,964 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 47.40%. The purchase prices were between $62.89 and $84.18, with an estimated average price of $74.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 123,792 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Vivint Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $0 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $34.28.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.2.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $70.09 and $78.5, with an estimated average price of $74.13.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $79.67 and $173.23, with an estimated average price of $118.75.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Lantronix Inc. The sale prices were between $4.2 and $5.2, with an estimated average price of $4.67.