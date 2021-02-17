Twin Capital Management Inc Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Mcmurray, PA, based Investment company Twin Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Discover Financial Services, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Twin Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Twin Capital Management Inc owns 281 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TMO, JKHY, DFS, AMH, SYF, DE, CXO, JAMF, JAMF, NKE, DGX, BG, CB, GGG, GLW, AVT, TWTR, MCK, ACHC, CTVA, POOL, DOCU, TMX, SNX, FAF, KMX, CONE, NYT, PTON, CL, WMB, WY, TTWO, CNXC, PEAK, HOLX, LH, NOW, NTAP, PKG, XRAY, DPZ, XRX,
- Added Positions: QCOM, AMD, DHR, GE, TAP, NEE, TSLA, MDT, FDX, TXT, EA, SWKS, BRK.B, WHR, SJM, DHI, IP, GM, DXC, MDLZ, CHH, SWK, TMUS, TFC, PEG, CAG, RHI, CSX, WST, ORI, CTAS, BA, VST, REGN, MAA, MCD, UAL, VTRS, GIS,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, INTC, MA, HD, UNH, ANTM, LMT, MSFT, TXN, FB, JNJ, PG, WMT, MKC, GOOGL, NFLX, CRM, WSM, CSCO, KLAC, RTX, COST, DIS, APD, XOM, NVDA, ABBV, UBER, A, BBY, T, CME, NUAN, TGT, VLO, VEEV, FFIV, GS, ADBE, BAC, FE, HON, JPM, MRK, UNP, WAB, DRI, PLD, AMGN, BWA, BMY, KO, CTSH, CMCSA, LLY, SPGI, NEM, UPS, ATVI, ALXN, ADP, CTXS, CLX, CPRT, DOV, EMR, RE, EXC, EXPD, FMC, ITT, IDXX, KR, NSC, OGE, PAYX, PFE, SNA, SBUX, STE, AWK, FTNT, BAH, ALLY, INVH, MRNA, AMT, AMP, ADM, BAX, BIIB, BLK, CBRE, CVS, CAT, CVX, CIEN, CI, COP, CMI, DXCM, EOG, EWBC, HST, MKTX, MS, WEC, FSLR, GOOG, ZS, AOS, ABT, AEP, ABC, APH, AON, AMAT, CHRW, CDNS, COF, CAH, CNC, CNP, CERN, CHD, ED, DD, EMN, ETN, EW, ETR, FITB, PACW, F, GILD, MNST, HIG, HSY, HPQ, HBAN, INTU, JCI, LRCX, LEN, MCHP, MCO, NWL, NUE, ORLY, OMC, ORCL, PNC, PNW, PFG, PRU, PSA, SRE, SHW, SO, LUV, GL, TSCO, TSN, URI, WLTW, XLNX, ZBH, ZION, WU, LDOS, KDP, DG, CHTR, CBOE, NWSA, PINC, RNG, ETSY, VIRT, PYPL, KHC, HPE, ATH, OKTA, DELL, FOX, DOW, CHNG, BILL,
- Sold Out: VOO, VEA, AGG, BNDX, EFV, IGOV, VYM, CCI, VCIT, EBAY, ACM, IJH, VWOB, KIM, IEMG, MU, IDV, CINF, LOW, VTV, LNC, WBA, USHY, VNQ, VNQI, AMJ, VWO, ALK, EMLC, IBM, TFX, INFO, IJR, D, ALL, KMB, EQIX, PSX, GPS,
For the details of TWIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/twin+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TWIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 249,337 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.63%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 409,270 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.09%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,923 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,929 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.51%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 118,018 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.16%
Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $469.36. The stock is now traded at around $498.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 15,102 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)
Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.25 and $164.71, with an estimated average price of $158.72. The stock is now traded at around $148.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 24,997 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $60.6 and $90.53, with an estimated average price of $74.85. The stock is now traded at around $91.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 40,606 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $34.71, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $37.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 68,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)
Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The purchase prices were between $28.07 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $29.34. The stock is now traded at around $31.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 78,960 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $248.92. The stock is now traded at around $312.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,480 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 208.06%. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 59,376 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 173.17%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.35. The stock is now traded at around $239.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 23,583 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 575.45%. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.32. The stock is now traded at around $89.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 42,472 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in General Electric Co by 1720.18%. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.03. The stock is now traded at around $11.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 259,885 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)
Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 614.53%. The purchase prices were between $32.91 and $48.21, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $45.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 68,595 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 59.34%. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.87. The stock is now traded at around $80.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 77,132 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $58.4.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $38.09 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $43.67.Sold Out: iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond (IGOV)
Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond. The sale prices were between $52.85 and $55.77, with an estimated average price of $54.12.
