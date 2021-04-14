Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC Buys Apollo Investment Corp, Manitowoc Co Inc, 3M Co, Sells AMC Networks Inc, Arthur J. Gallagher, Groupon Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apollo Investment Corp, Manitowoc Co Inc, 3M Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc, sells AMC Networks Inc, Arthur J. Gallagher, Groupon Inc, New Residential Investment Corp, Kirkland's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC owns 320 stocks with a total value of $756 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AINV, MTW, MO, EIX, MEOH, VOD, PICK, COOP, DISCK, GT, IHRT, MAC, TNK, ACGL, VRP, SE, ASML, APHA, CB, PRGO, BKLN, REGN, IBM, SPLV, SDS, MTCH, SNAP, FE, VGLT, LFT, BABA, AEL, RNR, BGK0, RC, EEMS, GOVT, IVV, VO, VHC, BGH, PARR, NOA, PTVE, STE, PYPL, LILAK, MOS, CPLP, GLW, CCI, ETN, FUSE, SLV, SMIN, MBI, NEE, JAKK, BW, PLYA, PRDO, CLNY, BBD, CBAY,
- Added Positions: MMM, BMY, PFE, ORCL, LDOS, MGI, MPLN, VTI, KHC, SJW, FDX, DFS, COMM, IAU, VEU, ABC, KR, RE, DELL, PH, ATUS, CC, DHR, FBT, ILMN, RTX, AMBC, BKNG, NET, CMCSA, GPRE, IEF, LBTYK, MRK, SLB, TSM, UNP, VOE, CVX, DIS, ECL, WTRG, ILPT, LQD, LHX, LAUR, LIQT, MDCA, NJR, PRAA, PG, REPH, STKL, SPNT, UNH, VIRT, WFC, WRK, GOOG, CPK, CVS, DEO, HRTG, HXL, HD, MUB, IEI, MA, PTMN, PPT, SLRC, GLD, TOL, VMBS, VZ, ABBV, ADMS, APD, GOLD, CARR, CI, KO, CPRT, GWRS, HSY, MMP, MDLZ, MS, EDD, NIQ, PEP, PPG, PRVB, CRM, SYY, TRV, VRSK, VET, V, EMD, HYI,
- Reduced Positions: AMCX, ENPH, NRZ, CHNG, ROP, AGO, MU, AR, VIAC, CF, SAP, HIG, BSM, ADS, MSFT, CSIQ, AMZN, ARGO, OCSL, AAPL, C, KKR, T, BIL, JPM, LORL, FIS, FANG, CSCO, AM, K, BRK.B, NWN, UBER, WDC, CWT, JNJ, LRCX, MTDR, ITW, STNG, TREX, SLG, LOW, GOOGL, QCOM, UTI, PCG, PIRS, CAR, ED, CSX, LH, AVGO, XOM, AMAT, HE, HMHC, AMGN, ADM, PM, AXS, AMPY, BAC, GDO, CX, ZBRA, CHMI, EQT, PESI, ETRN, FITB, FSLR, EAF, CASH, MBII, HCHC, LPTX, III,
- Sold Out: AJG, GRPN, KIRK, DISCA, STAY, ENV, BBBY, EHTH, AAL, SJM, CHNGU, TSLA, ANH, GSL, MIC, MBB, BGSF, TMO, KMB, SPXL, DCOM, CTXS, CINR, SG, ALTO, UIHC, AIV, AIV, ACRE, OII, NHA, OPK, UEPS, ARLP, GROW, ENZ, IWM,
For the details of Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to
- Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 231,923 shares, 12.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
- Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 188,056 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.27%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 241,068 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
- American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 191,081 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 198,668 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12%
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Apollo Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.56 and $14.89, with an estimated average price of $13.21. The stock is now traded at around $14.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 287,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Manitowoc Co Inc (MTW)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Manitowoc Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.79 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $16.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 146,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 35,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Edison International (EIX)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $63.2, with an estimated average price of $58.69. The stock is now traded at around $61.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 31,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Methanex Corp (MEOH)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Methanex Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.11 and $48, with an estimated average price of $39.07. The stock is now traded at around $38.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 45,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $16.93 and $19.44, with an estimated average price of $18.09. The stock is now traded at around $18.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 86,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 883.73%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $196.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 16,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 124.51%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 75,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 164.96%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $37.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 105,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 362.84%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $76.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 41,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc by 166.28%. The purchase prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16. The stock is now traded at around $100.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 29,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MoneyGram International Inc (MGI)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in MoneyGram International Inc by 608.88%. The purchase prices were between $5.33 and $11.43, with an estimated average price of $7.35. The stock is now traded at around $6.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 281,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The sale prices were between $113.11 and $128.43, with an estimated average price of $120.62.Sold Out: Groupon Inc (GRPN)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Groupon Inc. The sale prices were between $30.94 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $43.16.Sold Out: Kirkland's Inc (KIRK)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kirkland's Inc. The sale prices were between $16.61 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $24.97.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $14.04 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.31.Sold Out: Envestnet Inc (ENV)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Envestnet Inc. The sale prices were between $64.02 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $77.81.
