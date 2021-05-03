Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc, Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF, Sells iShares Silver Trust, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Blackrock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trus

- New Purchases: MHD, SPHD, EEMA, ICAD, FUTY, LUNG, NDRA, RSP, QYLD, EWI, XLE, FV, FINX, PBW, KBWB, RDVY, XAIR, FPE, EVR, OBLG, ORGO, DWM, RPV, CWB, KBE, SRLN, IAI, GM, XRT, AAL, PANW, JAZZ, UAL, FPX, WPM, ALK, CHNG, SYLD, ABNB, LYFT, XOP, USFR, SLY, FIXD, SGDM, IPKW, IEFA, HACK, DON, BIDU, BAM, ED, ETR, INTZ, IRM, RJF, SGEN, ANTM, EMAN, GSIT, DAL, FEZ, CSB, SONO, IPHI, TRIP, SPCE, NEP, LGLV, DEO, KL, LOWC, CNCE, NOK, AGI, ET, GERN,
- Added Positions: SPYV, SPTL, URA, ICLN, HYD, XLB, VGSH, XLF, SPLG, VIG, DWX, DEM, SCHP, AMZN, AAPL, IGR, SPDW, VONE, EEM, IUSG, TIP, VOO, XOM, PYPL, SPAB, XLI, AMT, GOOGL, NVDA, CRM, RMT, HQL, KMF, GOOG, TDOC, SQ, SLYG, TLT, VGIT, COST, GE, JNJ, MSFT, PENN, QCOM, WMT, PHT, SNAP, PINS, CRNC, BOTZ, CIBR, FAN, VO, XSD, ADBE, AMD, BXMT, NEE, F, MAR, NFLX, WEX, BIF, WATT, FSK, SYBX, TWLO, CRWD, CARR, IPAY, SDY, SPTM, SUSA, VEA, VYMI, XBI, XLK, XLU, XLV, MO, AMAT, BRK.B, BA, CVS, LLY, EPD, FISV, LHX, HD, MDT, MRK, MU, MVIS, DGX, O, SSL, SPG, TSM, TMO, RTX, WPC, WST, EMF, PHD, QQQX, FNV, V, PM, GDOT, PSLV, ABBV, CGC, IIPR, MRNA, DOW, UBER, FVRR, AZEK, FSKR, LMND, BSV, DVY, EFA, GLDM, IUSV, IWF, NEAR, QUAL, SCHD, VB, VEU, VTV, VWO, ABMD, ACN, APD, ADI, NLY, ADM, ADSK, GOLD, CAT, KO, STZ, GLW, DHR, DE, DUK, EW, EMR, ENB, EL, FAST, FDX, IDXX, ICCC, ICE, JBLU, KMB, LH, LRCX, LMT, MKC, ORCL, BKNG, SIVB, SHW, SONY, SO, TGT, TYL, URI, MTN, WFC, XEL, EBAY, CEF, TDF, EVV, EXG, AVAV, AMPE, BUD, FTNT, REGI, HASI, WIX, SEDG, TTD, FLGT, CRSP, OKTA, APPN, ZS, CVET, FSLY, NET, BEAM, SNOW, ARKG, BAB, FHLC, IAU, IEMG, IWD, IWM, IWP, IXUS, JPST, PBE, PJP, PWB, SCHF, SMDV, SPYG, VBK, VXF, VXUS, XLRE,
- Reduced Positions: SLV, GLD, QQQ, XLP, FXE, SPYD, WDIV, ATOM, HDV, SIL, GD, VIAC, FVD, GDXJ, TSLA, ZM, SPY, GDX, SPMD, EDV, QCLN, TAN, IVV, SPSM, FXH, IJR, PTH, VCIT, MMM, T, CLX, GILD, HON, IBM, ILMN, JPM, STK, ETSY, AGG, ARKK, CBND, RPG, SPIP, SPSB, VBR, VYM, ABT, AKAM, AB, AMP, AZN, BAC, BIIB, BLK, BMY, CSX, CVX, CME, CSCO, C, CL, INTC, SJM, MDLZ, SPGI, PFE, PG, SMG, SYY, TXN, UPS, UNH, VLO, VZ, VOD, WM, TMUS, FGB, JD, SHOP, SPOT, DOCU, DGRO, EZM, GSY, MBG, MINT, MJ, PGF, PHO, SHM, SPEM, SPLV, VCSH, VGK, VGT, VNQ, VOE, XLY, ASML, AEP, AXP, AVY, TFC, BAX, BDX, BSX, CACI, CAH, CHD, CLF, CGNX, CMCSA, COP, DD, EA, FICO, HAS, MTCH, ISRG, LOW, MKTX, MCD, MCO, NDAQ, NEM, NVS, PGR, RSG, SBAC, SIRI, TRV, SBUX, SYK, TJX, TTWO, UNP, ZBRA, AWF, PMX, UTG, ETW, MA, CAF, LULU, AVGO, CHTR, BAH, ZNGA, NOW, KODK, VEEV, ZEN, BABA, HUBS, KHC, OTIS, BEPC, BNDX, IGSB, DGRW, DIA, ESGU, IBB, IHI, ITA, IVE, IVW, IWR, JKE, MGK, MGV, MTUM, MUB, NOBL, PPA, SCHZ, TFI, TOTL, VHT, VONG, VSS, XHB,
- Sold Out: BAF, DXJ, FBT, EDIV, ACIM, SGT, WORK, FDN, NRO, AOM, BF.B, SPIB, KWEB, KOMP, HYG, SMAR, Z, WEC, VRSN, UNM, CTAS, ANSS, MMU, UNG,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 143,315 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 227,193 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,852 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34%
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 343,463 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.72%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 124,646 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.71%
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $16.17. The stock is now traded at around $16.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 277,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.55 and $42.99, with an estimated average price of $39.82. The stock is now traded at around $44.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 64,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund (EEMA)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $88.24 and $99.52, with an estimated average price of $93.57. The stock is now traded at around $91.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 29,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: icad Inc (ICAD)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in icad Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $16.87. The stock is now traded at around $18.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 112,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.65 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $40.02. The stock is now traded at around $43.274000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 53,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NDRA)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.8 and $2.85, with an estimated average price of $2.15. The stock is now traded at around $2.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 697,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 177.24%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.651500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 263,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 58.58%. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46. The stock is now traded at around $39.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 151,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Global X Uranium ETF (URA)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Global X Uranium ETF by 61.28%. The purchase prices were between $14.52 and $20.33, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $20.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 305,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 48.71%. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $22.898300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 263,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 228.82%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $61.74. The stock is now traded at around $62.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 39,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 95.24%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $84.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 36,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Blackrock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trus (BAF)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trus. The sale prices were between $14.1 and $15.57, with an estimated average price of $14.98.Sold Out: WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $53.49 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $58.32.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $27.63 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $29.03.Sold Out: First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $156.06 and $184.84, with an estimated average price of $171.21.Sold Out: (ACIM)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $48.86 and $52.85, with an estimated average price of $51.31.Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.
