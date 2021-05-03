Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc, Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF, Sells iShares Silver Trust, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Blackrock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trus

New Purchases: MHD, SPHD, EEMA, ICAD, FUTY, LUNG, NDRA, RSP, QYLD, EWI, XLE, FV, FINX, PBW, KBWB, RDVY, XAIR, FPE, EVR, OBLG, ORGO, DWM, RPV, CWB, KBE, SRLN, IAI, GM, XRT, AAL, PANW, JAZZ, UAL, FPX, WPM, ALK, CHNG, SYLD, ABNB, LYFT, XOP, USFR, SLY, FIXD, SGDM, IPKW, IEFA, HACK, DON, BIDU, BAM, ED, ETR, INTZ, IRM, RJF, SGEN, ANTM, EMAN, GSIT, DAL, FEZ, CSB, SONO, IPHI, TRIP, SPCE, NEP, LGLV, DEO, KL, LOWC, CNCE, NOK, AGI, ET, GERN,

MHD, SPHD, EEMA, ICAD, FUTY, LUNG, NDRA, RSP, QYLD, EWI, XLE, FV, FINX, PBW, KBWB, RDVY, XAIR, FPE, EVR, OBLG, ORGO, DWM, RPV, CWB, KBE, SRLN, IAI, GM, XRT, AAL, PANW, JAZZ, UAL, FPX, WPM, ALK, CHNG, SYLD, ABNB, LYFT, XOP, USFR, SLY, FIXD, SGDM, IPKW, IEFA, HACK, DON, BIDU, BAM, ED, ETR, INTZ, IRM, RJF, SGEN, ANTM, EMAN, GSIT, DAL, FEZ, CSB, SONO, IPHI, TRIP, SPCE, NEP, LGLV, DEO, KL, LOWC, CNCE, NOK, AGI, ET, GERN, Added Positions: SPYV, SPTL, URA, ICLN, HYD, XLB, VGSH, XLF, SPLG, VIG, DWX, DEM, SCHP, AMZN, AAPL, IGR, SPDW, VONE, EEM, IUSG, TIP, VOO, XOM, PYPL, SPAB, XLI, AMT, GOOGL, NVDA, CRM, RMT, HQL, KMF, GOOG, TDOC, SQ, SLYG, TLT, VGIT, COST, GE, JNJ, MSFT, PENN, QCOM, WMT, PHT, SNAP, PINS, CRNC, BOTZ, CIBR, FAN, VO, XSD, ADBE, AMD, BXMT, NEE, F, MAR, NFLX, WEX, BIF, WATT, FSK, SYBX, TWLO, CRWD, CARR, IPAY, SDY, SPTM, SUSA, VEA, VYMI, XBI, XLK, XLU, XLV, MO, AMAT, BRK.B, BA, CVS, LLY, EPD, FISV, LHX, HD, MDT, MRK, MU, MVIS, DGX, O, SSL, SPG, TSM, TMO, RTX, WPC, WST, EMF, PHD, QQQX, FNV, V, PM, GDOT, PSLV, ABBV, CGC, IIPR, MRNA, DOW, UBER, FVRR, AZEK, FSKR, LMND, BSV, DVY, EFA, GLDM, IUSV, IWF, NEAR, QUAL, SCHD, VB, VEU, VTV, VWO, ABMD, ACN, APD, ADI, NLY, ADM, ADSK, GOLD, CAT, KO, STZ, GLW, DHR, DE, DUK, EW, EMR, ENB, EL, FAST, FDX, IDXX, ICCC, ICE, JBLU, KMB, LH, LRCX, LMT, MKC, ORCL, BKNG, SIVB, SHW, SONY, SO, TGT, TYL, URI, MTN, WFC, XEL, EBAY, CEF, TDF, EVV, EXG, AVAV, AMPE, BUD, FTNT, REGI, HASI, WIX, SEDG, TTD, FLGT, CRSP, OKTA, APPN, ZS, CVET, FSLY, NET, BEAM, SNOW, ARKG, BAB, FHLC, IAU, IEMG, IWD, IWM, IWP, IXUS, JPST, PBE, PJP, PWB, SCHF, SMDV, SPYG, VBK, VXF, VXUS, XLRE,

SPYV, SPTL, URA, ICLN, HYD, XLB, VGSH, XLF, SPLG, VIG, DWX, DEM, SCHP, AMZN, AAPL, IGR, SPDW, VONE, EEM, IUSG, TIP, VOO, XOM, PYPL, SPAB, XLI, AMT, GOOGL, NVDA, CRM, RMT, HQL, KMF, GOOG, TDOC, SQ, SLYG, TLT, VGIT, COST, GE, JNJ, MSFT, PENN, QCOM, WMT, PHT, SNAP, PINS, CRNC, BOTZ, CIBR, FAN, VO, XSD, ADBE, AMD, BXMT, NEE, F, MAR, NFLX, WEX, BIF, WATT, FSK, SYBX, TWLO, CRWD, CARR, IPAY, SDY, SPTM, SUSA, VEA, VYMI, XBI, XLK, XLU, XLV, MO, AMAT, BRK.B, BA, CVS, LLY, EPD, FISV, LHX, HD, MDT, MRK, MU, MVIS, DGX, O, SSL, SPG, TSM, TMO, RTX, WPC, WST, EMF, PHD, QQQX, FNV, V, PM, GDOT, PSLV, ABBV, CGC, IIPR, MRNA, DOW, UBER, FVRR, AZEK, FSKR, LMND, BSV, DVY, EFA, GLDM, IUSV, IWF, NEAR, QUAL, SCHD, VB, VEU, VTV, VWO, ABMD, ACN, APD, ADI, NLY, ADM, ADSK, GOLD, CAT, KO, STZ, GLW, DHR, DE, DUK, EW, EMR, ENB, EL, FAST, FDX, IDXX, ICCC, ICE, JBLU, KMB, LH, LRCX, LMT, MKC, ORCL, BKNG, SIVB, SHW, SONY, SO, TGT, TYL, URI, MTN, WFC, XEL, EBAY, CEF, TDF, EVV, EXG, AVAV, AMPE, BUD, FTNT, REGI, HASI, WIX, SEDG, TTD, FLGT, CRSP, OKTA, APPN, ZS, CVET, FSLY, NET, BEAM, SNOW, ARKG, BAB, FHLC, IAU, IEMG, IWD, IWM, IWP, IXUS, JPST, PBE, PJP, PWB, SCHF, SMDV, SPYG, VBK, VXF, VXUS, XLRE, Reduced Positions: SLV, GLD, QQQ, XLP, FXE, SPYD, WDIV, ATOM, HDV, SIL, GD, VIAC, FVD, GDXJ, TSLA, ZM, SPY, GDX, SPMD, EDV, QCLN, TAN, IVV, SPSM, FXH, IJR, PTH, VCIT, MMM, T, CLX, GILD, HON, IBM, ILMN, JPM, STK, ETSY, AGG, ARKK, CBND, RPG, SPIP, SPSB, VBR, VYM, ABT, AKAM, AB, AMP, AZN, BAC, BIIB, BLK, BMY, CSX, CVX, CME, CSCO, C, CL, INTC, SJM, MDLZ, SPGI, PFE, PG, SMG, SYY, TXN, UPS, UNH, VLO, VZ, VOD, WM, TMUS, FGB, JD, SHOP, SPOT, DOCU, DGRO, EZM, GSY, MBG, MINT, MJ, PGF, PHO, SHM, SPEM, SPLV, VCSH, VGK, VGT, VNQ, VOE, XLY, ASML, AEP, AXP, AVY, TFC, BAX, BDX, BSX, CACI, CAH, CHD, CLF, CGNX, CMCSA, COP, DD, EA, FICO, HAS, MTCH, ISRG, LOW, MKTX, MCD, MCO, NDAQ, NEM, NVS, PGR, RSG, SBAC, SIRI, TRV, SBUX, SYK, TJX, TTWO, UNP, ZBRA, AWF, PMX, UTG, ETW, MA, CAF, LULU, AVGO, CHTR, BAH, ZNGA, NOW, KODK, VEEV, ZEN, BABA, HUBS, KHC, OTIS, BEPC, BNDX, IGSB, DGRW, DIA, ESGU, IBB, IHI, ITA, IVE, IVW, IWR, JKE, MGK, MGV, MTUM, MUB, NOBL, PPA, SCHZ, TFI, TOTL, VHT, VONG, VSS, XHB,

SLV, GLD, QQQ, XLP, FXE, SPYD, WDIV, ATOM, HDV, SIL, GD, VIAC, FVD, GDXJ, TSLA, ZM, SPY, GDX, SPMD, EDV, QCLN, TAN, IVV, SPSM, FXH, IJR, PTH, VCIT, MMM, T, CLX, GILD, HON, IBM, ILMN, JPM, STK, ETSY, AGG, ARKK, CBND, RPG, SPIP, SPSB, VBR, VYM, ABT, AKAM, AB, AMP, AZN, BAC, BIIB, BLK, BMY, CSX, CVX, CME, CSCO, C, CL, INTC, SJM, MDLZ, SPGI, PFE, PG, SMG, SYY, TXN, UPS, UNH, VLO, VZ, VOD, WM, TMUS, FGB, JD, SHOP, SPOT, DOCU, DGRO, EZM, GSY, MBG, MINT, MJ, PGF, PHO, SHM, SPEM, SPLV, VCSH, VGK, VGT, VNQ, VOE, XLY, ASML, AEP, AXP, AVY, TFC, BAX, BDX, BSX, CACI, CAH, CHD, CLF, CGNX, CMCSA, COP, DD, EA, FICO, HAS, MTCH, ISRG, LOW, MKTX, MCD, MCO, NDAQ, NEM, NVS, PGR, RSG, SBAC, SIRI, TRV, SBUX, SYK, TJX, TTWO, UNP, ZBRA, AWF, PMX, UTG, ETW, MA, CAF, LULU, AVGO, CHTR, BAH, ZNGA, NOW, KODK, VEEV, ZEN, BABA, HUBS, KHC, OTIS, BEPC, BNDX, IGSB, DGRW, DIA, ESGU, IBB, IHI, ITA, IVE, IVW, IWR, JKE, MGK, MGV, MTUM, MUB, NOBL, PPA, SCHZ, TFI, TOTL, VHT, VONG, VSS, XHB, Sold Out: BAF, DXJ, FBT, EDIV, ACIM, SGT, WORK, FDN, NRO, AOM, BF.B, SPIB, KWEB, KOMP, HYG, SMAR, Z, WEC, VRSN, UNM, CTAS, ANSS, MMU, UNG,

Investment company Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc, Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, icad Inc, sells iShares Silver Trust, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Blackrock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trus, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc owns 587 stocks with a total value of $838 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FLAGSHIP HARBOR ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/flagship+harbor+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 143,315 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 227,193 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,852 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 343,463 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.72% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 124,646 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.71%

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $16.17. The stock is now traded at around $16.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 277,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.55 and $42.99, with an estimated average price of $39.82. The stock is now traded at around $44.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 64,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $88.24 and $99.52, with an estimated average price of $93.57. The stock is now traded at around $91.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 29,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in icad Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $16.87. The stock is now traded at around $18.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 112,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.65 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $40.02. The stock is now traded at around $43.274000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 53,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.8 and $2.85, with an estimated average price of $2.15. The stock is now traded at around $2.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 697,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 177.24%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.651500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 263,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 58.58%. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46. The stock is now traded at around $39.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 151,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Global X Uranium ETF by 61.28%. The purchase prices were between $14.52 and $20.33, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $20.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 305,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 48.71%. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $22.898300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 263,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 228.82%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $61.74. The stock is now traded at around $62.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 39,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 95.24%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $84.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 36,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trus. The sale prices were between $14.1 and $15.57, with an estimated average price of $14.98.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $53.49 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $58.32.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $27.63 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $29.03.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $156.06 and $184.84, with an estimated average price of $171.21.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $48.86 and $52.85, with an estimated average price of $51.31.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.