USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, PACCAR Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Sells Walmart Inc, Apple Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc

- New Purchases: GS, PCAR, MU, FITB, HON, URI, JCI, AXP, MOS, TPR, MET, HBAN, PNR, IP, DLTR, RJF, APTV, CFG, TFC, AMP, RF, SIVB, EBAY, ADI, AVY, CBRE, NSC, EMN, ILMN, FIVE, ON, PAG, AGCO, R, EXP, CPRI, ALLY, HUN, BG, VMI, ST, FELE, OMF, CASH, EVR, TITN, DKS, RCII, SNV, TPX, CRL, TKR, GTLS, LMAT, SQ, QNST, VCEL, OMI, SHYF, TEX, HTH, CTRN, GPI, HIBB, ABR, AX, BYD, OMCL, TTEK, ERII, HMST, MGPI, TSE, SLAB, HEAR, XLE, SLM, SBLK, LPLA, NUAN, TBBK, HIMX, AGNC, IBTX, CIGI, KLIC, BK, EMR, GE, SLB, TGH, BKU, JYNT, AMN, KAI, LNN, SXI, BOOT, ILF, IJJ, IJS, IJT, MDY, ALB, CERN, CPRT, EA, LII, NTAP, NWL, PH, PVH, RBC, OLED, VFC, FBHS,
- Added Positions: JNJ, JPM, AES, DIS, MLM, KSU, CMCSA, GM, COF, AMAT, SYF, HAS, TEL, VMC, ETSY, FL, CTSH, QRVO, CSX, MNST, ADSK, ISRG, KHC, TXN, MCHP, RCM, CROX, MDT, AMRC, VRTS, BAC, WMS, CVS, LLY, ALGN, NTES, NLSN, KEYS, HYG, V, WERN, ANTM, WM, MRK, VRTX, VZ, VRSN, LQD, HRL, AFL, BDX, CHD, CI, DOV, ECL, EW, GD, GIS, GPC, HTLD, HSY, UL, IBM, MMC, MKC, OGE, PNC, PPL, PNW, PG, RSG, SWK, SBUX,
- Reduced Positions: WMT, AAPL, NVDA, COST, CDNS, NKE, HD, CRM, UNH, SNPS, UPS, CL, PYPL, DHR, TMO, DG, ABT, FDX, TGT, ATVI, QCOM, TSCO, ADBE, PKI, CAT, FB, GWW, SHW, VRSK, BLK, INTU, TMUS, IDXX, POOL, KLAC, NUS, NOW, BIDU, DE, FCX, GLW, PWR, CELH, APPS, GNRC, EXPI, ASML, TTEC, ENPH, ADM, SWKS, TTGT, A, ETN, LOW, ABBV, BMY, VSTO, IWM, VOX, XLF, MATX, ARCB, LRCX, QQQ, VNQ, XLB, XLI, XLK, XLV, XLY, EFA, EPP, EWH, EWJ, IEV, IVV, IWB, IWV, VEU, VSS, VTI, VWO, XLP, XLU, DIOD, LOGI, MSFT, MS, ORCL, ENSG, OEF, T, ACN, AEP, AME, APH, BAX, BBY, CMS, CAH, CSCO, CLX, D, FE, HIG, IEX, TT, INTC, ICE, MDLZ, LEN, LAD, LMT, SPGI, ES, ORA, PEP, SRE, TM, OC, XYL, ZTS, GOOG, IR, DIA,
- Sold Out: TTWO, NFLX, AMD, DVA, WST, ROL, AOS, TSLA, ALXN, IPGP, CHTR, SEE, CAG, JD, CTAS, ERIE, RGEN, AMED, MOH, VEEV, NDSN, TECH, MYRG, POWI, SPSC, CTLT, TER, LSCC, RPM, CENTA, AXTI, AAWW, MODV, SAM, LOB, PJT, REGI, FRPT, VICR, STAA, SMTC, IIVI, HALO, FORM, NLS, BRKS, BIG, NICE, HAIN, HZNP, ENTG, ERIC, CALX, COOP, BMCH, SCL, CORT, LHCG, DY, SSTK, VC, GEF, RH, MED, OSTK, IJK, IYM, SPY, SPTS, SHM, IVW, HWM, FMC, PLD, AMGN, ANSS, BIO, CNI, CHL, DHI, DRE, ETR, EQIX, CBOE, NEE, FISV, FMS, GGG, INFO, MAA, MCO, DGX, RMD, LDOS,
- Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 11,840 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.04%
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 14,028 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 16,784 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.20%
- Align Technology Inc (ALGN) - 4,080 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54%
- KLA Corp (KLAC) - 6,329 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.77%
USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $365.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 6,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)
USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.72 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $93.81. The stock is now traded at around $93.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 21,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $84.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 20,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 38,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: United Rentals Inc (URI)
USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25. The stock is now traded at around $342.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 4,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $228.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 6,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 54186.67%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $167.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 8,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 40828.57%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $160.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 8,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The AES Corp (AES)
USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in The AES Corp by 208154.55%. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 45,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 324400.00%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $181.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 6,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)
USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc by 162450.00%. The purchase prices were between $277.8 and $347.57, with an estimated average price of $319.59. The stock is now traded at around $372.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 3,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 81920.00%. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $296.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 4,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)
USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.Sold Out: DaVita Inc (DVA)
USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $99.98 and $123.89, with an estimated average price of $111.01.Sold Out: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)
USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The sale prices were between $257.29 and $307.53, with an estimated average price of $286.32.Sold Out: Rollins Inc (ROL)
USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in Rollins Inc. The sale prices were between $31.9 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $35.85.
