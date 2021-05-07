USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, PACCAR Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Sells Walmart Inc, Apple Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc

New Purchases: GS, PCAR, MU, FITB, HON, URI, JCI, AXP, MOS, TPR, MET, HBAN, PNR, IP, DLTR, RJF, APTV, CFG, TFC, AMP, RF, SIVB, EBAY, ADI, AVY, CBRE, NSC, EMN, ILMN, FIVE, ON, PAG, AGCO, R, EXP, CPRI, ALLY, HUN, BG, VMI, ST, FELE, OMF, CASH, EVR, TITN, DKS, RCII, SNV, TPX, CRL, TKR, GTLS, LMAT, SQ, QNST, VCEL, OMI, SHYF, TEX, HTH, CTRN, GPI, HIBB, ABR, AX, BYD, OMCL, TTEK, ERII, HMST, MGPI, TSE, SLAB, HEAR, XLE, SLM, SBLK, LPLA, NUAN, TBBK, HIMX, AGNC, IBTX, CIGI, KLIC, BK, EMR, GE, SLB, TGH, BKU, JYNT, AMN, KAI, LNN, SXI, BOOT, ILF, IJJ, IJS, IJT, MDY, ALB, CERN, CPRT, EA, LII, NTAP, NWL, PH, PVH, RBC, OLED, VFC, FBHS,

Ada, MI, based Investment company USA Financial Portformulas Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, PACCAR Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Honeywell International Inc, sells Walmart Inc, Apple Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, USA Financial Portformulas Corp. As of 2021Q1, USA Financial Portformulas Corp owns 359 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 11,840 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.04% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 14,028 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 16,784 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.20% Align Technology Inc (ALGN) - 4,080 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54% KLA Corp (KLAC) - 6,329 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.77%

USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $365.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 6,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.72 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $93.81. The stock is now traded at around $93.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 21,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $84.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 20,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 38,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25. The stock is now traded at around $342.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 4,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $228.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 6,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 54186.67%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $167.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 8,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 40828.57%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $160.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 8,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in The AES Corp by 208154.55%. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 45,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 324400.00%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $181.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 6,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc by 162450.00%. The purchase prices were between $277.8 and $347.57, with an estimated average price of $319.59. The stock is now traded at around $372.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 3,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 81920.00%. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $296.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 4,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $99.98 and $123.89, with an estimated average price of $111.01.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The sale prices were between $257.29 and $307.53, with an estimated average price of $286.32.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in Rollins Inc. The sale prices were between $31.9 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $35.85.