USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, PACCAR Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Sells Walmart Inc, Apple Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Ada, MI, based Investment company USA Financial Portformulas Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, PACCAR Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Honeywell International Inc, sells Walmart Inc, Apple Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, USA Financial Portformulas Corp. As of 2021Q1, USA Financial Portformulas Corp owns 359 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of USA Financial Portformulas Corp's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/usa+financial+portformulas+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of USA Financial Portformulas Corp
  1. Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 11,840 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.04%
  2. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 14,028 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73%
  3. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 16,784 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.20%
  4. Align Technology Inc (ALGN) - 4,080 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54%
  5. KLA Corp (KLAC) - 6,329 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.77%
New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $365.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 6,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.72 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $93.81. The stock is now traded at around $93.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 21,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $84.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 20,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 38,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United Rentals Inc (URI)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25. The stock is now traded at around $342.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 4,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $228.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 6,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 54186.67%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $167.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 8,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 40828.57%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $160.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 8,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The AES Corp (AES)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in The AES Corp by 208154.55%. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 45,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 324400.00%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $181.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 6,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc by 162450.00%. The purchase prices were between $277.8 and $347.57, with an estimated average price of $319.59. The stock is now traded at around $372.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 3,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 81920.00%. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $296.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 4,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Sold Out: DaVita Inc (DVA)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $99.98 and $123.89, with an estimated average price of $111.01.

Sold Out: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The sale prices were between $257.29 and $307.53, with an estimated average price of $286.32.

Sold Out: Rollins Inc (ROL)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in Rollins Inc. The sale prices were between $31.9 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $35.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of USA Financial Portformulas Corp. Also check out:

