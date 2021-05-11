Trillium Asset Management, Llc Buys Linde PLC, LHC Group Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Sells Analog Devices Inc, Itron Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp

New Purchases: A0B0, ADPT, XOM, CB, COP, GLW, GM,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Trillium Asset Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Linde PLC, LHC Group Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Tetra Tech Inc, Syneos Health Inc, sells Analog Devices Inc, Itron Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Etsy Inc, Amalgamated Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trillium Asset Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Trillium Asset Management, Llc owns 233 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 66,319 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.14% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 547,442 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.00% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,007,071 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.60% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 304,307 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.81% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 203,852 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.83%

Trillium Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Amalgamated Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $13.08. The stock is now traded at around $13.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 293,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trillium Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $54.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 32,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trillium Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trillium Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $45.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trillium Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trillium Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,678 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trillium Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Linde PLC by 270.71%. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $301.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 72,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trillium Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in LHC Group Inc by 95.01%. The purchase prices were between $173.12 and $221.64, with an estimated average price of $200.37. The stock is now traded at around $196.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 122,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trillium Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc by 234.07%. The purchase prices were between $103.11 and $146.29, with an estimated average price of $127.64. The stock is now traded at around $152.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 94,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trillium Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Tetra Tech Inc by 258.54%. The purchase prices were between $114.17 and $143.19, with an estimated average price of $132.51. The stock is now traded at around $120.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 90,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trillium Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Syneos Health Inc by 249.94%. The purchase prices were between $67.36 and $80.76, with an estimated average price of $75.48. The stock is now traded at around $82.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 158,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trillium Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 472.61%. The purchase prices were between $348.69 and $441.13, with an estimated average price of $394.47. The stock is now traded at around $317.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trillium Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Amalgamated Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $19.42, with an estimated average price of $16.21.

Trillium Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in BorgWarner Inc. The sale prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.24.

Trillium Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in United Natural Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $16.24 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $27.85.

Trillium Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.

Trillium Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Trillium Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $10.41 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $11.51.