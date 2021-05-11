Logo
Trillium Asset Management, Llc Buys Linde PLC, LHC Group Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Sells Analog Devices Inc, Itron Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Trillium Asset Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Linde PLC, LHC Group Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Tetra Tech Inc, Syneos Health Inc, sells Analog Devices Inc, Itron Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Etsy Inc, Amalgamated Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trillium Asset Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Trillium Asset Management, Llc owns 233 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trillium+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 66,319 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.14%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 547,442 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.00%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,007,071 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.60%
  4. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 304,307 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.81%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 203,852 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.83%
New Purchase: Amalgamated Financial Corp (A0B0)

Trillium Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Amalgamated Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $13.08. The stock is now traded at around $13.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 293,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)

Trillium Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $54.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 32,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Trillium Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)

Trillium Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $45.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Trillium Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Trillium Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,678 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Linde PLC (LIN)

Trillium Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Linde PLC by 270.71%. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $301.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 72,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: LHC Group Inc (LHCG)

Trillium Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in LHC Group Inc by 95.01%. The purchase prices were between $173.12 and $221.64, with an estimated average price of $200.37. The stock is now traded at around $196.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 122,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

Trillium Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc by 234.07%. The purchase prices were between $103.11 and $146.29, with an estimated average price of $127.64. The stock is now traded at around $152.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 94,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK)

Trillium Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Tetra Tech Inc by 258.54%. The purchase prices were between $114.17 and $143.19, with an estimated average price of $132.51. The stock is now traded at around $120.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 90,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)

Trillium Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Syneos Health Inc by 249.94%. The purchase prices were between $67.36 and $80.76, with an estimated average price of $75.48. The stock is now traded at around $82.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 158,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Trillium Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 472.61%. The purchase prices were between $348.69 and $441.13, with an estimated average price of $394.47. The stock is now traded at around $317.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Amalgamated Financial Corp (AMAL)

Trillium Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Amalgamated Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $19.42, with an estimated average price of $16.21.

Sold Out: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

Trillium Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in BorgWarner Inc. The sale prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.24.

Sold Out: United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)

Trillium Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in United Natural Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $16.24 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $27.85.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Trillium Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Trillium Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Sold Out: New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB)

Trillium Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $10.41 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $11.51.



