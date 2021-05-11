Trillium Asset Management, Llc Buys Linde PLC, LHC Group Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Sells Analog Devices Inc, Itron Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp

- New Purchases: A0B0, ADPT, XOM, CB, COP, GLW, GM,
- Added Positions: LIN, AAPL, MSFT, LHCG, MA, LPLA, TTEK, SYNH, GOOGL, PAYC, TJX, VFC, ADBE, SBUX, WAB, BAC, CRM, TGT, AMT, DE, TT, PNC, ANTM, WST, ETN, KEY, TRV, ADSK, TXN, CVS, HD, JBHT, NKE, SYY, UPS, XYL, IQV, AZN, COST, CREE, ECL, NYT, PG, TSCO, UL, ROK, VRSK, AFL, MDT, SYK, TMO, VZ, NXPI, FRC, PLD, MKC, MTX, WM, AWK, BLKB, CBRE, IFF, LECO, MTH, OMCL, DGX, WBS, AVB, HMN, NVDA, ITUB, BAP, EWBC, HXL, JLL, IPGP, BURL, AGR, BJRI, DECK, THG, MIDD, STL, PWR, ROG, TRMB, PFPT, BFAM, ZEN, LW, MMM, AKR, ACN, APD, ANSS, WTRG, ADP, AVA, BLL, CPT, CRI, CHD, EGP, HON, HST, JNJ, LKQ, LTC, MAN, MXIM, MSA, SON, SF, TREX, UMPQ, WW, HBI, RGA, COR, NSTG, GOOG, NGVT, BJ, EMR, FDX, GE, ITW, INTC, MDLZ, NSC, UNP, MDY,
- Reduced Positions: ADI, ITRI, PYPL, BK, MRK, SIVB, ETSY, BDX, ORA, HASI, DSI, BAX, HOLX, MSCI, DAR, AMAT, CSCO, XLNX, TSLA, CI, PEN, FSLR, TPIC, BKNG, PHG, WAT, AMZN, ILMN, APTV, FB, ZBH, CMG, YUM, T, SCHH, DIS, FITB, AXP, BRK.B, CERN, CVX, CTXS, KO, CL, NEE, WMT, GIS, IBM, LOW, SPGI, OMC, PFE, UNH, GWW,
- Sold Out: AMAL, BWA, UNFI, PEP, SPY, NYCB,
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 66,319 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.14%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 547,442 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.00%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,007,071 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.60%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 304,307 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.81%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 203,852 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.83%
Trillium Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Amalgamated Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $13.08. The stock is now traded at around $13.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 293,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)
Trillium Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $54.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 32,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Trillium Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)
Trillium Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $45.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Trillium Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Trillium Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,678 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Linde PLC (LIN)
Trillium Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Linde PLC by 270.71%. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $301.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 72,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: LHC Group Inc (LHCG)
Trillium Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in LHC Group Inc by 95.01%. The purchase prices were between $173.12 and $221.64, with an estimated average price of $200.37. The stock is now traded at around $196.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 122,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)
Trillium Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc by 234.07%. The purchase prices were between $103.11 and $146.29, with an estimated average price of $127.64. The stock is now traded at around $152.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 94,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK)
Trillium Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Tetra Tech Inc by 258.54%. The purchase prices were between $114.17 and $143.19, with an estimated average price of $132.51. The stock is now traded at around $120.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 90,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)
Trillium Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Syneos Health Inc by 249.94%. The purchase prices were between $67.36 and $80.76, with an estimated average price of $75.48. The stock is now traded at around $82.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 158,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)
Trillium Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 472.61%. The purchase prices were between $348.69 and $441.13, with an estimated average price of $394.47. The stock is now traded at around $317.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Amalgamated Financial Corp (AMAL)
Trillium Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Amalgamated Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $19.42, with an estimated average price of $16.21.Sold Out: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
Trillium Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in BorgWarner Inc. The sale prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.24.Sold Out: United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)
Trillium Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in United Natural Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $16.24 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $27.85.Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Trillium Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Trillium Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.Sold Out: New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB)
Trillium Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $10.41 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $11.51.
