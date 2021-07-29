Cozad Asset Management Inc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, FedEx Corp, S&P Global Inc, Sells The Estee Lauder Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

- New Purchases: SPHQ, FDX, TSLA, LEA, ODFL, BYD, VTHR, VALE, CCEP, RDVY, SCCO, ITOT, MRNA, NIO, RTX, IEMG, UPS, OSK, IDXX, BLK, YUM, AEE,
- Added Positions: SPGI, VONG, RF, DE, VTI, FSLR, NOBL, STT, GSLC, VONV, IJR, ISTB, IYH, IWM, VOOG, IJH, MTUM, FTCS, PKG, CFG, VCIT, SPYV, IVV, GEM, SCHD, GSIE, JPST, SCHE, VBK, SPLV, SPY, XLB, VLUE, VOO, VOT, VUG, VWO, NLY, FDN, AMAT, MS, HBI, CLRB, AGNC, BABA, VIRT, HPE, FDL, FMB, FPE, FVD, GLD, IWR, VEA, MDY, VBR, FTSL, SPYG, VTV, SCHG,
- Reduced Positions: EL, URI, EW, ALXN, PWR, AWK, KO, USMV, HOLX, OMI, BX, AVGO, RE, GOOGL, ITW, FB, MGC, CRM, UNH, AAPL, STZ, CHTR, NOW, FITB, MSFT, NVDA, CMG, T, MO, AMZN, AEP, CMCSA, COST, FISV, ICE, MCHP, QCOM, CVS, MDLZ, QQQ, VHT, VIG, XOM, HD, JBL, TAP, SHW, TRV, TMO, HCA, ZNGA, VONE, AMT, JPM, LMT, PFE, RPM, SO, MA, PM, MOS, GOOG, DVY, VO, XLV, AMGN, AZN, CAH, CCI, DTE, DLR, ENB, GRMN, GIS, GPC, KMB, KRO, MCD, MRK, NUE, ORI, PAYX, PEP, O, TKR, UMPQ, VZ, WPC, WDFC, WMT, WBA, WMB, LDOS, BURL, SDY, VYM, XLI, MMM, ABB, AFL, ALL, AWR, AJG, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BAX, BDX, BRK.B, BMY, CAT, CSCO, CLX, DHR, EMR, NEE, HON, J, JNJ, MDT, MCO, NKE, NVS, PG, RDS.A, STLD, UL, UNP, VOD, DIS, HEES, ABBV, PYPL, DIA, ICF, IWN, IWS, QCLN, QUAL, VB, VGT, ABT, ADBE, APD, AXP, WTRG, BP, BIIB, SCHW, CVX, PACW, GSK, MNST, LHX, IBM, KNX, LH, LOW, NSRGY, NWL, NSC, NOC, ORCL, TGT, ANTM, DFS, V, BUD, MPC, KHC, IWF, QDF, VNQ, VTEB, XLK,
- Sold Out: VRTX, CAG, OLLI, BND, BA, STX, MAS, D, CHD, SDOG, ONB, DLTR, IRDM, ORAN, EBAY, EVN, UTF, SSREY, ATVI, ABEV,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 141,482 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 75,843 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.59%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 81,214 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,953 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.85%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 58,640 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.28%
Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 142,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $282.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 10,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $678.620100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lear Corp (LEA)
Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Lear Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.51 and $203.13, with an estimated average price of $184.98. The stock is now traded at around $176.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)
Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $240.41 and $270.23, with an estimated average price of $255.96. The stock is now traded at around $267.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)
Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.39 and $68.98, with an estimated average price of $63.01. The stock is now traded at around $57.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 107.69%. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $424.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 331.92%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 32,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Regions Financial Corp (RF)
Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Regions Financial Corp by 848.26%. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $19.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 93,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 77.96%. The purchase prices were between $85.84 and $92.96, with an estimated average price of $90.14. The stock is now traded at around $92.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: State Street Corporation (STT)
Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 47.29%. The purchase prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45. The stock is now traded at around $88.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 83.02%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.Sold Out: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)
Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $38.92, with an estimated average price of $37.43.Sold Out: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)
Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $76.35 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $87.01.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02.Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.
