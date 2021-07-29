Cozad Asset Management Inc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, FedEx Corp, S&P Global Inc, Sells The Estee Lauder Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: SPHQ, FDX, TSLA, LEA, ODFL, BYD, VTHR, VALE, CCEP, RDVY, SCCO, ITOT, MRNA, NIO, RTX, IEMG, UPS, OSK, IDXX, BLK, YUM, AEE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, FedEx Corp, S&P Global Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Tesla Inc, sells The Estee Lauder Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Quanta Services Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cozad Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Cozad Asset Management Inc owns 342 stocks with a total value of $632 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 141,482 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 75,843 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.59% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 81,214 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,953 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.85% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 58,640 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.28%

Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 142,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $282.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 10,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $678.620100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Lear Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.51 and $203.13, with an estimated average price of $184.98. The stock is now traded at around $176.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $240.41 and $270.23, with an estimated average price of $255.96. The stock is now traded at around $267.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.39 and $68.98, with an estimated average price of $63.01. The stock is now traded at around $57.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 107.69%. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $424.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 331.92%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 32,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Regions Financial Corp by 848.26%. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $19.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 93,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 77.96%. The purchase prices were between $85.84 and $92.96, with an estimated average price of $90.14. The stock is now traded at around $92.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 47.29%. The purchase prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45. The stock is now traded at around $88.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 83.02%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $38.92, with an estimated average price of $37.43.

Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $76.35 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $87.01.

Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02.

Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.