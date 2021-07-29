Logo
Cozad Asset Management Inc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, FedEx Corp, S&P Global Inc, Sells The Estee Lauder Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cozad Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, FedEx Corp, S&P Global Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Tesla Inc, sells The Estee Lauder Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Quanta Services Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cozad Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Cozad Asset Management Inc owns 342 stocks with a total value of $632 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cozad+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 141,482 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 75,843 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.59%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 81,214 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,953 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.85%
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 58,640 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.28%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 142,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $282.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 10,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $678.620100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lear Corp (LEA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Lear Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.51 and $203.13, with an estimated average price of $184.98. The stock is now traded at around $176.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $240.41 and $270.23, with an estimated average price of $255.96. The stock is now traded at around $267.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.39 and $68.98, with an estimated average price of $63.01. The stock is now traded at around $57.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 107.69%. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $424.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 331.92%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 32,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Regions Financial Corp by 848.26%. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $19.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 93,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 77.96%. The purchase prices were between $85.84 and $92.96, with an estimated average price of $90.14. The stock is now traded at around $92.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: State Street Corporation (STT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 47.29%. The purchase prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45. The stock is now traded at around $88.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 83.02%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

Sold Out: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $38.92, with an estimated average price of $37.43.

Sold Out: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $76.35 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $87.01.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of COZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. COZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. COZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. COZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
