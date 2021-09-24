Logo
JPMorgan Trust I Buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, United Parcel Service Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Sells McKesson Corp, AutoZone Inc, CMS Energy Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company JPMorgan Trust I (Current Portfolio) buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, United Parcel Service Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Evergy Inc, sells McKesson Corp, AutoZone Inc, CMS Energy Corp, , KeyCorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JPMorgan Trust I. As of 2021Q2, JPMorgan Trust I owns 185 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jpmorgan+u.s.+research+enhanced+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Equity Fund
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,232,312 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.45%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,198,033 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.52%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 66,154 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.93%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 53,077 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.94%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 331,222 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.67%
New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

JPMorgan Trust I initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82. The stock is now traded at around $85.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 240,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Evergy Inc (EVRG)

JPMorgan Trust I initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.53 and $64.81, with an estimated average price of $62.47. The stock is now traded at around $63.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 217,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

JPMorgan Trust I initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16. The stock is now traded at around $642.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)

JPMorgan Trust I initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $325.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

JPMorgan Trust I initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $74.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 102,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amphenol Corp (APH)

JPMorgan Trust I initiated holding in Amphenol Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.17 and $69.16, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $77.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 79,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

JPMorgan Trust I added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 141.42%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $186.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 168,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

JPMorgan Trust I added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 111.28%. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $98.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 277,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

JPMorgan Trust I added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 128.98%. The purchase prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14. The stock is now traded at around $626.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 44,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

JPMorgan Trust I added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 63.69%. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $380.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 67,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

JPMorgan Trust I added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 20.33%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $164.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 307,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

JPMorgan Trust I added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 46.23%. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $212.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 132,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: McKesson Corp (MCK)

JPMorgan Trust I sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18.

Sold Out: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)

JPMorgan Trust I sold out a holding in CMS Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $58.12 and $65.27, with an estimated average price of $62.17.

Sold Out: Ameren Corp (AEE)

JPMorgan Trust I sold out a holding in Ameren Corp. The sale prices were between $79.91 and $86.14, with an estimated average price of $83.65.

Sold Out: Snap-on Inc (SNA)

JPMorgan Trust I sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $212.58 and $255.64, with an estimated average price of $239.35.

Sold Out: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

JPMorgan Trust I sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86.

Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

JPMorgan Trust I sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97.

Reduced: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

JPMorgan Trust I reduced to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 83.07%. The sale prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84. The stock is now traded at around $1687.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. JPMorgan Trust I still held 3,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: (ALXN)

JPMorgan Trust I reduced to a holding in by 79.94%. The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. JPMorgan Trust I still held 29,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

JPMorgan Trust I reduced to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 45.31%. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $219.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. JPMorgan Trust I still held 100,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: KeyCorp (KEY)

JPMorgan Trust I reduced to a holding in KeyCorp by 89.08%. The sale prices were between $19.84 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.68. The stock is now traded at around $20.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. JPMorgan Trust I still held 112,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

JPMorgan Trust I reduced to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 37.3%. The sale prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9. The stock is now traded at around $242.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. JPMorgan Trust I still held 104,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

JPMorgan Trust I reduced to a holding in Netflix Inc by 28.84%. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $593.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. JPMorgan Trust I still held 77,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Equity Fund. Also check out:

1. JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Equity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Equity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Equity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Equity Fund keeps buying
