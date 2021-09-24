JPMorgan Trust I Buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, United Parcel Service Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Sells McKesson Corp, AutoZone Inc, CMS Energy Corp

New Purchases: STX, EVRG, SIVB, DHR, JCI, APH, APTV, ABC, SCHW, TRV, CNP, FISV, OGN,

STX, EVRG, SIVB, DHR, JCI, APH, APTV, ABC, SCHW, TRV, CNP, FISV, OGN, Added Positions: UPS, DUK, ORLY, ANTM, JNJ, TROW, DD, COP, CNC, IR, BDX, XEL, PFE, VRTX, SRE, TGT, AIG, VTR, FANG, BIIB,

UPS, DUK, ORLY, ANTM, JNJ, TROW, DD, COP, CNC, IR, BDX, XEL, PFE, VRTX, SRE, TGT, AIG, VTR, FANG, BIIB, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, AZO, ALXN, HON, KEY, NFLX, NSC, FB, GOOGL, MS, GOOG, BRK.B, MA, AMAT, NEE, MRK, BAC, EOG, UNH, V, ALL, TSLA, PYPL, PEG, ACN, LOW, TMO, CVX, CMCSA, HD, NVDA, MO, MDT, PG, DIS, CHTR, ABBV, BMY, LLY, SPGI, KO, CRM, UNP, ADI, ETN, TT, KR, SWK, TXN, VZ, TMUS, PM, MCHP, GM, AMD, INTU, MDLZ, LEN, NKE, PGR, NXPI, PLD, APD, COF, CSCO, EMN, ICE, LRCX, PH, PXD, BKNG, WRK, USB, RTX, ZBH, CB, BBY, BSX, EQIX, INTC, KMB, TJX, WFC, TFC, STZ, DE, EL, MAS, NOC, ORCL, RF, WMB, YUM, LDOS, ABT, CRI, CI, COST, ILMN, LIN, REGN, STT, PSX, HLT, CPT, DLTR, GD, HIG, MGA, MAA, PPG, LUV, WDAY, OTIS, CE, LNG, CTAS, CCK, FCX, GS, ISRG, MMC, MU, PRU, QCOM, DAL, BAH, KMI, LYFT, ABMD, AMP, DHI, DXCM, ELS, MSI, PSA, RCL, SUI, UDR, WAT, FTNT, LYB, FLT, VOYA, ATUS, COG, DG, FOXA,

AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, AZO, ALXN, HON, KEY, NFLX, NSC, FB, GOOGL, MS, GOOG, BRK.B, MA, AMAT, NEE, MRK, BAC, EOG, UNH, V, ALL, TSLA, PYPL, PEG, ACN, LOW, TMO, CVX, CMCSA, HD, NVDA, MO, MDT, PG, DIS, CHTR, ABBV, BMY, LLY, SPGI, KO, CRM, UNP, ADI, ETN, TT, KR, SWK, TXN, VZ, TMUS, PM, MCHP, GM, AMD, INTU, MDLZ, LEN, NKE, PGR, NXPI, PLD, APD, COF, CSCO, EMN, ICE, LRCX, PH, PXD, BKNG, WRK, USB, RTX, ZBH, CB, BBY, BSX, EQIX, INTC, KMB, TJX, WFC, TFC, STZ, DE, EL, MAS, NOC, ORCL, RF, WMB, YUM, LDOS, ABT, CRI, CI, COST, ILMN, LIN, REGN, STT, PSX, HLT, CPT, DLTR, GD, HIG, MGA, MAA, PPG, LUV, WDAY, OTIS, CE, LNG, CTAS, CCK, FCX, GS, ISRG, MMC, MU, PRU, QCOM, DAL, BAH, KMI, LYFT, ABMD, AMP, DHI, DXCM, ELS, MSI, PSA, RCL, SUI, UDR, WAT, FTNT, LYB, FLT, VOYA, ATUS, COG, DG, FOXA, Sold Out: MCK, CMS, AEE, SNA, MKTX, BAX, EW, VRSK, AMGN, PKG, AVY, O, IPG,

Investment company JPMorgan Trust I Current Portfolio ) buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, United Parcel Service Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Evergy Inc, sells McKesson Corp, AutoZone Inc, CMS Energy Corp, , KeyCorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JPMorgan Trust I. As of 2021Q2, JPMorgan Trust I owns 185 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,232,312 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.45% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,198,033 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.52% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 66,154 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.93% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 53,077 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.94% Facebook Inc (FB) - 331,222 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.67%

JPMorgan Trust I initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82. The stock is now traded at around $85.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 240,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan Trust I initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.53 and $64.81, with an estimated average price of $62.47. The stock is now traded at around $63.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 217,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan Trust I initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16. The stock is now traded at around $642.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan Trust I initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $325.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan Trust I initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $74.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 102,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan Trust I initiated holding in Amphenol Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.17 and $69.16, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $77.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 79,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan Trust I added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 141.42%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $186.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 168,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan Trust I added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 111.28%. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $98.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 277,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan Trust I added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 128.98%. The purchase prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14. The stock is now traded at around $626.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 44,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan Trust I added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 63.69%. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $380.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 67,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan Trust I added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 20.33%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $164.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 307,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan Trust I added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 46.23%. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $212.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 132,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan Trust I sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18.

JPMorgan Trust I sold out a holding in CMS Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $58.12 and $65.27, with an estimated average price of $62.17.

JPMorgan Trust I sold out a holding in Ameren Corp. The sale prices were between $79.91 and $86.14, with an estimated average price of $83.65.

JPMorgan Trust I sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $212.58 and $255.64, with an estimated average price of $239.35.

JPMorgan Trust I sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86.

JPMorgan Trust I sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97.

JPMorgan Trust I reduced to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 83.07%. The sale prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84. The stock is now traded at around $1687.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. JPMorgan Trust I still held 3,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan Trust I reduced to a holding in by 79.94%. The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. JPMorgan Trust I still held 29,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan Trust I reduced to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 45.31%. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $219.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. JPMorgan Trust I still held 100,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan Trust I reduced to a holding in KeyCorp by 89.08%. The sale prices were between $19.84 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.68. The stock is now traded at around $20.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. JPMorgan Trust I still held 112,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan Trust I reduced to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 37.3%. The sale prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9. The stock is now traded at around $242.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. JPMorgan Trust I still held 104,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan Trust I reduced to a holding in Netflix Inc by 28.84%. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $593.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. JPMorgan Trust I still held 77,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.