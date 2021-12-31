Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Boeing Co, Credicorp, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Financial Select Sector SPDR

- New Purchases: SPY, BA, VGK, SCCO, JPM, XOM, CIB, EC, BCH, UMC, BVN, CEMB, HYG, CATY, TLH, ORLY, OMAB, GPRK, INDA, ASX, GOVT, AVAL, YPF, SONO, EWT, BSBR, IEV, SNX, EWH, ASML, CBD, EA, HDB, NTES, TTWO, AVGO, EPAM, ZTO, RBLX, SHV, XLP, XLY, XME, AMD, ADI, ARNA, BWA, CBRE, WOLF, CYTK, DOV, EOG, F, GIS, GPC, GS, HAL, HAS, HPQ, HON, JCI, LKQ, LRCX, JEF, MCD, SPGI, MSI, MYGN, NUE, OKE, PCG, WRK, TXT, TSCO, WDC, ZBH, EBAY, ET, AER, MASI, FTI, DG, HZNP, VCYT, ITCI, ATEN, KEYS, HPE, SQ, EDIT, TTD, APLS, DBX, GRTS, BYND, CAN, BEAM, AI, DASH, ABNB, ADN, BFLY, VIEW, OUST, AEVA, TSP, RXRX, STEM,
- Added Positions: BAP, CX, PBR, FMX, TSM, BBD, EWJ, NVDA, VALE, ITUB, AMX, XP, GGB, CVX, SUZ, EEM, ABEV, SQM, ASR, AFYA, GOOG, SCHW, EWZ, PBR.A.PFD, FB, ICE, LIN, WFC, TIMB, LQD, BABA, FXI, EMB, NFLX, WMT, TGT, AZN, BBY, GOOGL, TV, SBUX, TMUS, BIDU, CSCO, PROC, AMZN, BSAC, KKR, XLU, IWM, ATVI, MRK, OLN, PFE, CRM, TECH, COIN, SRPT, AXDX, AYI, ADBE, A, APD, ALNY, AMGN, AN, BP, BLDP, BIIB, BMRN, BXP, BRKR, ASXC, CTXS, CLH, CMCSA, ED, CMI, DHI, ENTG, EXAS, EXEL, FISV, FCEL, HXL, HUM, IDA, ILMN, INCY, INO, IART, ISRG, IONS, MDLZ, LEN, LPX, MVIS, NVAX, PEP, PLUG, QCOM, QDEL, RYN, RSG, RDS.A, SLG, SGEN, SRCL, TMO, UTHR, OLED, VRTX, WM, ANTM, WLK, WOR, NEO, GTLS, JAZZ, DFS, LULU, VMW, AWK, MRTX, V, WPRT, STLA, WKHS, VUZI, LYB, PACB, NOW, HY, ABBV, FATE, CTLT, SYF, NNDM, TDOC, CC, NTRA, RUN, NTLA, MEDP, CRSP, SOLO, SPCE, DNLI, LXFR, BE, GH, TWST, MRNA, BBIO, OCFT, NKLA, EBON, BIGC, VLDR, MRVI, EOSE, LAZR, DM, MASS, RMO, IBRX, CHPT, CHPT,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, DIS, XLF, GLOB, TWTR, COST, MSFT, MELI, XLI, NKE, SE, EFA, IWD, XOP, JNJ, VNQ, XLE, XLK, XLRE, AAPL, TSN, FCX, ZTS, KO, UNH, TSLA, BKNG, RSX, TWLO, XLB, PYPL, NEE, FL, REGN, MU, AMCR, GILD, ROST, LC, ASAN, GLD, AMBA, BLD, ZM, COF, JNPR, LH, TXG, ADAP, NVTA, PRQR, WMS, FIS, CTVA, ADPT, RARE, CP, BMY, LLY, IP, ARWR, INFY, HOLX, WTRG, LHX, GPK, AGYS, AWI, DGX, DD, SLAB, SONY, STLD, SNPS, XPER, TREX, NTCT, ETN, VNO, WAB, DAR, WY, VRNS, FSLR, DHR, ERII, CHTR, XYL, YELP, PNR, MAS, IQV, ARCT, LOW, BTCM, PKI,
- Sold Out: KWEB, ROP, DLO, NXPI, EXPE, BROS, TIP, NTCO, ERJ, PAGS, BRFS, MS, STER, TOST, XLNX, LUV, USFD, BYD, PANW, FORG, EL, MCFE, CZR, BSMX, DAL, CME, MCO, VSCO, BLMN, AAP, SJM, VIPS, MA, THC, SHW, OTIS, PG, CL, BRK.B, MET, ALL, ARCO, MTCH, HLT, GE, SYNH, BPMC, FMC, ROKU, MDB, AMKR, FFIV, ORTX, SLGG, UBER, AMAT, BSX, PPD, SLVM, DXCM, LIVN, BIO, ABT, MRCY, MHK, CIG, NKTR, NBIX, ON, PII, RDWR, RGEN, CTSH, STX, SOHU, ENPH, WHR, XEL, TGTX, IRBT, AVAV, KSU, PODD, CFX, CDNA, CRL, MDT, XNET,
These are the top 5 holdings of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,148,252 shares, 15.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.99%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 730,959 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Boeing Co (BA) - 1,400 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Credicorp Ltd (BAP) - 1,140,583 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 827.96%
- Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 11,916,324 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 179.26%
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $436.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.49%. The holding were 730,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $211.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.57%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $64.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 1,271,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.2 and $66.21, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $67.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 502,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $152.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 192,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $77.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 295,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Credicorp Ltd (BAP)
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Credicorp Ltd by 827.96%. The purchase prices were between $108.98 and $134.28, with an estimated average price of $122.62. The stock is now traded at around $155.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 1,140,583 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cemex SAB de CV (CX)
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Cemex SAB de CV by 329.76%. The purchase prices were between $5.85 and $7.17, with an estimated average price of $6.5. The stock is now traded at around $5.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 17,099,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 179.26%. The purchase prices were between $9.53 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $13.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 11,916,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX)
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV by 428.11%. The purchase prices were between $69.55 and $86.11, with an estimated average price of $78.14. The stock is now traded at around $77.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 1,285,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 4551.40%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $120.472200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 123,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bank Bradesco SA (BBD)
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Bank Bradesco SA by 216.82%. The purchase prices were between $3.29 and $3.92, with an estimated average price of $3.63. The stock is now traded at around $4.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 26,069,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43.Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $445.49 and $498.43, with an estimated average price of $476.58.Sold Out: DLocal Ltd (DLO)
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in DLocal Ltd. The sale prices were between $30.92 and $61.29, with an estimated average price of $42.78.Sold Out: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $183.1 and $238.9, with an estimated average price of $213.32.Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29.Sold Out: Dutch Bros Inc (BROS)
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Dutch Bros Inc. The sale prices were between $41.69 and $76.25, with an estimated average price of $55.6.
