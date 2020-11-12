Sit Investment Associates Inc Buys Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc, Western Asset Inflation Linked Income Fund, Sells Apple Inc, Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust, Eaton Vance Duration Income Fund

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Sit Investment Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc, Western Asset Inflation Linked Income Fund, DUFF & PHELPS UTILITYRPORATE BOND TRUST INC, Marathon Petroleum Corp, sells Apple Inc, Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust, Eaton Vance Duration Income Fund, BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, General American Investors Company Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sit Investment Associates Inc. As of 2020Q3, Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 510 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BDX, CNP, BA, DAL, SYF, GLW, HIG, CMCSA, VFC, SZC, UPS, TLI, CSCO, CME, TYG, GWRE, CNK, IHTA, ING, MUC, HYT, FCT, MQY, IHIT, NOK, AVTR, UFS, CRON, ETSY, FSLF, CLR, OXY, MXE, DK, EOG, ATGE, CVA, AFB, GDO, CCL, EFF, CGC, HSBC, MIC, C, NTG, CTLT, ENR, IDEXY, KDP, VET, ALC, BLW, MUFG, FFC, WAL, DLX, MNP, PXD, CXH, PTR, EQT, CSX, GWB, GLNG, MUSA, CEO, CHRW, ETRN, ARE, OEC, WFC, XLNX, CHL, SMM, TRGP, DKS, CEV, DVN, SRV, DIN,

CRF, CLM, WIA, DUC, MPC, VTA, MIN, CVX, VVR, DIS, BAX, LNC, MSFT, SU, DTE, NOC, WIW, VZ, EHI, J, TROW, DSU, USB, LM, TGT, EMR, INTU, JNJ, PEP, A, JPM, SHW, TJX, EGF, HCA, KO, HD, EMO, ETN, MGF, DOC, STZ, HON, ZBH, VLT, HYB, CEM, UNH, DGX, MIY, AVGO, AXS, NEE, BKNG, PSA, BCO, ORCL, EAD, V, GPN, HIO, LMT, MRK, FMO, ECL, SPGI, ROK, RDS.B, NUM, FPL, COP, INTC, MDT, SWKS, KYN, FAM, BTA, LOPE, ACN, AZN, LEO, SPE, MQT, PHT, BAF, KMI, CTR, GOOG, ANET, MMM, GRMN, HUBB, ILMN, PFE, UNP, MYI, MPA, LYB, TDOC, BAC, BSX, CAG, RE, NSRGY, SIVB, SMG, SCI, SBUX, VBF, MEN, NZF, BBK, JRO, GFY, GLQ, IVH, KIN, GLOB, ALTR, DOW, ABMD, ALK, ANSS, CRH, EL, XOM, CIGI, SHEN, TRV, TTWO, WTFC, MUH, MUE, TSI, MYJ, BYM, BFY, FMY, PODD, ULTA, BAH, ALGN, ADSK, SNP, CIEN, ICE, LECO, MSA, NYCB, PKI, SXT, SNV, TRP, CUBE, MTN, NSL, CIK, EIM, JFR, DTF, QLYS, FEI, ADSW, GOLF, AFL, AJG, AVY, FIS, CTSH, COST, EHC, MLHR, LOW, MANT, NICE, NJR, PRU, RPM, RELX, SIEGY, STE, STRA, TFX, THO, WSO, WEC, FMN, ERC, FEN, DG, COR, TAL, KMF, CEN, QTS, STOR, PYPL, Reduced Positions: AAPL, BTZ, EVV, BBN, DBL, PPT, EVG, GDV, MMT, MCR, MCD, FTF, NVG, NEA, BMY, AMP, FSD, CVS, NAD, ABBV, FB, TEAM, NRK, GLO, NKE, PH, MDLZ, IIM, JGH, CB, VKQ, BFZ, HTY, SPLK, GS, JQC, DXCM, JLS, AMT, INSI, PIM, BHK, MUJ, JHS, LHX, TREX, VLO, NUO, NXJ, BGB, PAYC, LOGI, PPR, JMM, DSM, IRTC, CRM, DHF, VMO, EVF, BSE, PHD, ACP, GHY, AMAT, NQP, NVDA, PG, WEA, ARDC, KTF, NBB, ABT, AMZN, AMGN, KNX, MKSI, VGM, HNW, ALL, EXAS, MRTN, MUS, BKT, SAFRY, DEO, EEFT, MPWR, VKI, MFL, NMY, DOOO, TLND, YETI, ASML, SRPT, AMD, BIDU, EW, POWI, VPV, NBW, NKG, ISD, HUBS, ADI, APOG, ATRI, BKH, CR, EWBC, EV, GPC, THG, HRC, IFF, KLAC, MDU, ONB, SF, TSM, WM, DGICA, BAESY, MHN, MFT, EVR, G, RGA, AFT, WMGI, HII, MIE, NML, DSE, PAGS,

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc (CLM) - 7,029,116 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.14% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 531,483 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.62% Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV) - 5,865,750 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.68% Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) - 5,347,906 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.49% MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) - 15,565,854 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.27%

Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.86 and $20.98, with an estimated average price of $19.62. The stock is now traded at around $23.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 479,545 shares as of .

Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49. The stock is now traded at around $240.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 57,400 shares as of .

Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6. The stock is now traded at around $176.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 33,875 shares as of .

Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.94 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $34.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 213,150 shares as of .

Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $21.34 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $24.28. The stock is now traded at around $29.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 346,165 shares as of .

Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.66 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $30.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 405,970 shares as of .

Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc by 934.81%. The purchase prices were between $10.07 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $10.67. The stock is now traded at around $11.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 4,023,126 shares as of .

Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc by 83.14%. The purchase prices were between $10.38 and $11.46, with an estimated average price of $10.9. The stock is now traded at around $11.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 7,029,116 shares as of .

Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in Western Asset Inflation Linked Income Fund by 437.13%. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.15, with an estimated average price of $12.6. The stock is now traded at around $12.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 2,537,627 shares as of .

Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY & CORPORATE BOND TRUST INC by 149.53%. The purchase prices were between $9.12 and $9.42, with an estimated average price of $9.31. The stock is now traded at around $9.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 3,966,599 shares as of .

Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 1233.42%. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $35.13. The stock is now traded at around $34.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 319,420 shares as of .

Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 202.39%. The purchase prices were between $8.82 and $9.34, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $9.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,343,331 shares as of .

Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in General American Investors Company Inc. The sale prices were between $32.02 and $36.05, with an estimated average price of $33.8.

Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63.

Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $15 and $17.21, with an estimated average price of $15.98.

Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund. The sale prices were between $8.43 and $9.23, with an estimated average price of $8.9.

Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $90.69 and $104, with an estimated average price of $98.21.

Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund . The sale prices were between $17.12 and $18.86, with an estimated average price of $18.11.